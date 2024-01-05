Monster Hunter Wilds producer confirms when more news will come—but it’s not anytime soon

In a New Year’s message on the Monster Hunter YouTube channel, series producer Ryozo Tsujimoto revealed the next update on the upcoming Monster Hunter Wilds won’t be until summer 2024.

So, the earliest a new trailer can arrive is June, which is six months away. That’s still quite a wait, so you’ll need to exercise some patience. Since E3 is officially dead in the water, this could mean Capcom will share a trailer during Summer Game Fest, which is already scheduled for June this year.

The only other thing Tsujimoto had to say about the game is the development team is “working diligently” towards its 2025 launch. As a reminder, Monster Hunter Wilds is in development for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

It’s at least good to know when there’ll be an update on Monster Hunter Wilds. Although its reveal trailer during The Game Awards 2023 was brief, it was enough to get people excited, with it possibly set to be the series’ first truly open-world game. The announcement even saw 2018’s Monster Hunter: World enjoy a massive boost in popularity on Steam.

Tsujimoto’s comments do suggest there’ll be no Monster Hunter Wilds news during the series’ 20th anniversary celebrations in March, though. Instead, Capcom will be announcing the results of a popularity poll determining the fan-base’s favorite monster. There are 229 of them across the entire series, and the top three will feature in a new piece of anniversary art. I’ll be surprised if Rathalos (the closest thing Monster Hunter has to a mascot) doesn’t make the cut.

Tsujimoto mentions other “festivities” too but stops short of saying what they are. My guess is Capcom will hold some kind of in-game celebrations for Monster Hunter: World and Monster Hunter Rise. He also takes time to thank fans for the sales success of both those games, which have reached 23 million sales and 13 million sales, respectively, as of 2023. Plus, mobile game Monster Hunter Now has seen over 10 million downloads since its September 2023 launch.