All Monster Hunter Wilds Twitch drops and how to get them

We all need a little help sometimes, even bad-ass hunters who take down giant monsters and carve their bones and flesh to make their own weapons and armor.

Monster Hunter Wilds has arrived, and Twitch streamers playing the game (along with their viewers) are the beneficiaries of a Twitch drops campaign that rewards in-game items to help gamers along their quest in the latest title of the long-running franchise.

Whether you’re just tuning in to a stream for viewership rewards or you want to subscribe to a streamer or a gift a sub to a friend, there’s loot to be had, and in the world of Monster Hunter, you can never have too much loot when it comes to staying alive while out on hunts.

Here’s everything there is to know about Twitch drops in Monster Hunter Wilds.

All Monster Hunter Wilds Twitch drops

To earn the Hunter Help: Assistance Pack Twitch drops in Monster Hunter Wilds, you must gift or buy a subscription to a streamer playing the game within the MH Wilds Twitch directory to earn the loot.

Here’s everything you can get from this round of Twitch drops in Monster Hunter Wilds:

5 Sharp Fin

5 Large Barrel Bomb

2 Shock Trap

5 Slinger Flash Pod

3 Demon Powder

Additionally, the date and time when you gift or purchase a subscription matters because the codes you receive are platform specific (PS5, Steam, Xbox). So, here’s when you should gift for each platform:

PlayStation: Feb. 27 at 11pm CT through March 6 at 10:59pm CT

Feb. 27 at 11pm CT through March 6 at 10:59pm CT Steam: March 9 at 11pm CT through March 13 at 10:59pm CT

March 9 at 11pm CT through March 13 at 10:59pm CT Xbox: March 13 at 11pm CT through March 20 at 10:59pm CT

If you don’t feel like gifting subscriptions to get these drops, don’t worry. These items are all very easy and simple to find or craft in Monster Hunter, so you’re not missing out on much. But if you do feel like supporting a streamer and grabbing some free loot alongside it, you have that option.

All of the items in this round of drops can be found within the game without having to spend an additional cent, so just keep that in mind in case you are worried you might miss something cool or feel FOMO about it.

This is just the first round of Twitch drops for MH Wilds, and there may be more in the future. Hopefully, future drop campaigns will be free for viewers to earn some cool items or useful gear to be equipped when playing online with friends or solo hunting with some music turned up in your headphones.

This article will be adjusted accordingly whenever there are new drops to be had in MH Wilds.

