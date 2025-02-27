All achievements in Monster Hunter Wilds and how to unlock them

There are plenty of achievements in Monster Hunter Wilds that’ll have you scratching your head. Some task you with completing the story, while other more tedious ones will have you hunting down rare endemic life with little to no clues on where to find it.

Beware of spoilers below! We might need to explain a bit about the story or unannounced monsters to tell you how to complete specific achievements.

Every achievement and trophy in Monster Hunter Wilds

Achievements

Eastward Wings – Obtained all other awards.

– Obtained all other awards. A True Hunter Is Never Satisfied – Completed 50 quests

– Completed 50 quests The Hunt Is On! – Completed your first Field Survey.

– Completed your first Field Survey. Let the Investigations Begin! – Completed your first Investigation.

– Completed your first Investigation. East to West, A Hunter Never Rests – Completed 30 different side missions.

– Completed 30 different side missions. The Bigger They Are… – Successfully mounted a monster for the first time.

– Successfully mounted a monster for the first time. Angling for a Bite – Successfully fished for the first time.

– Successfully fished for the first time. A Step towards Mutual Understanding – Completed your first side mission.

– Completed your first side mission. Giant Crow – Obtained your first silver crown or higher in the Hunting Log.

– Obtained your first silver crown or higher in the Hunting Log. Monster Ph.D. – Hunted many different large monsters.

– Hunted many different large monsters. Minature Crown – Obtained your first miniature crown in the Hunting Log.

– Obtained your first miniature crown in the Hunting Log. Miniature Crown Collector – Obtained a miniature crown for 10 or more monsters in the Hunting Log.

– Obtained a miniature crown for 10 or more monsters in the Hunting Log. Miniature Crown Master – Obtained a miniature crown for many monsters in the Hunting Log.

– Obtained a miniature crown for many monsters in the Hunting Log. Giant Crown Collector – Obtained a gold crown for 10 or more monsters in the Hunting Log.

– Obtained a gold crown for 10 or more monsters in the Hunting Log. Giant Crown Master – Obtained a gold crown for many monsters in the Hunting Log.

– Obtained a gold crown for many monsters in the Hunting Log. Hit ‘Em Where it Hurts! – Landed 50 successful attacks on weak points or wounds in Focus Mode.

– Landed 50 successful attacks on weak points or wounds in Focus Mode. Ride-or-die Companion – Customized your Seikret or changed its decorations for the first time.

– Customized your Seikret or changed its decorations for the first time. Was It a Meal to Remember? – Cooked over the BBQ Grill for the first time.

– Cooked over the BBQ Grill for the first time. Mmm, So Tasty! – Successfully cooked a well-done steak for the first time.

– Successfully cooked a well-done steak for the first time. Hunter-Assassin – Performed your first successful Sneak Attack

– Performed your first successful Sneak Attack A-fish-ionado – Reeled in 30 whoopers while fishing.

– Reeled in 30 whoopers while fishing. Campmaster – Established Pop-up Camps in 10 places.

– Established Pop-up Camps in 10 places. Glamper – Customized a Pop-up Camp for the first time.

– Customized a Pop-up Camp for the first time. A Keen-eyed Observation – Used the binoculars to spot a gold crown large monster.

– Used the binoculars to spot a gold crown large monster. Established Hunter – Reached Hunter Rank 100.

– Reached Hunter Rank 100. Impregnable Defense – Forged five different pieces of armor with Rarity 7 or higher.

– Forged five different pieces of armor with Rarity 7 or higher. Power is Everything – Forged five different weapons with Rarity 7 or higher.

– Forged five different weapons with Rarity 7 or higher. Someone Worth Following – Completed 100 quests with your Palico deployed.

– Completed 100 quests with your Palico deployed. Bourgeois Hunter – Possessed 1,000,000 zenny.

– Possessed 1,000,000 zenny. Explorer of the Eastlands – Obtained 10 different special items of Rarity 6.

– Obtained 10 different special items of Rarity 6. Capture Pro – Captured 50 monsters.

– Captured 50 monsters. Monster Slayer – Hunted 100 large monsters

– Hunted 100 large monsters Hunted United Forever – Completed 100 quests via. multiplayer.

– Completed 100 quests via. multiplayer. Gossip Hunter – Viewed 30 different hunter profiles.

– Viewed 30 different hunter profiles. Hunters United – Completed a quest via multiplayer

– Completed a quest via multiplayer Newly Forged Bonds – Follwed someone for the first time.

Story achievements

As the Story achievements are self-explanatory, we thought we’d put them all here to skip a large chunk. You just need to keep playing through the main story and unlocking each chapter to get all these.

Winward Lands – Completed mission: The Desert Trotters.

– Completed mission: The Desert Trotters. Shadow in the Downpour – Completed mission: Beyond the Deluge

– Completed mission: Beyond the Deluge Guardians of the Forge – Completed mission: Long-forgotten flame.

– Completed mission: Long-forgotten flame. Bringer of Harmony – Completed mission: Monster Hunter

– Completed mission: Monster Hunter New Ecosystems – Completed mission: New Ecosystems

– Completed mission: New Ecosystems A Bitter Environment – Completed mission: Wyvern Sparks and Rose Thorns

– Completed mission: Wyvern Sparks and Rose Thorns Beyond the Black Wings – Completed mission: A World Turned Upside Down.

– Completed mission: A World Turned Upside Down. One Corner of the World – Completed mission: What Lies Ahead.

Secret achievements

I Caught a Shooting Star! – Caught a creature in the desert that shines like a shooting star.

– Caught a creature in the desert that shines like a shooting star. A Prize Held High – Caught a creature that bears an ancient wyvern coin.

– Caught a creature that bears an ancient wyvern coin. A Legacy Restored – Obtained an Artian Weapon of Rarity 8

– Obtained an Artian Weapon of Rarity 8 Seasoned Hunter – Hunted 50 tempered monsters

– Hunted 50 tempered monsters Top of the Food Chain – Hunted 50 apex predators.

