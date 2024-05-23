Monopoly GO Sunken Treasures guide: Rewards, Pickaxe Tokens, and milestones

Sunken Treasures is the new dig event in Monopoly GO. We already know all rewards hidden behind each of the dig sites, and Pickaxe Tokens continue to be featured in main events and tournaments as usual.

Here’s everything you need to know about this new treasure hunt.

Full list of dig sites and rewards in Monopoly GO’s Sunken Treasures

Dig site level Sunken Treasures Rewards One 50 dice Two Cash Three 100 dice Four Orange Sticker Pack (two stars), Cash, five Pickaxes Five 200 dice Six Cash Seven 150 dice Eight Cash, Pink Sticker Pack (three stars), Ship’s Wheel Shield Nine 200 dice 10 800 dice, Blue Sticker Pack (four stars) 11 Cash 12 400 dice 13 15 Pickaxes, Octopus player token 14 300 dice 15 Cash 16 Wild Sticker, 2,000 dice, Cash

It’s time to work on these dig sites. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The best prizes in Monopoly GO’s Sunken Treasures are definitely the Ship’s Wheel shield skin at milestone eight, the Octopus player token at milestone 13, and the Wild Sticker in the grand prize at milestone 16. The first two are exclusive cosmetic items from this event, so Sunken Treasures is likely your only chance to add them to your collection. The Wild Sticker is a rare wildcard that’s essential for completing any Album or Album set, especially now we’re so close to the end of Making Music.

While playing Sunken Treasures, you’ll run out of Pickaxes. The best way to get more is by playing top events and tournaments, which offer dozens of Pickaxes in their milestone rewards. When you reach dig site 16, if you want to really maximize your rewards, hold on to your Pickaxes and wait to spend them to uncover the final treasures only in the last few hours of the event. This way, two things will happen:

You’ll have more time to open Sticker Packs from other events, giving you the chance to use the Wild Sticker on a different sticker you’re missing.

You’ll keep collecting Pickaxes as long as the event is active and you haven’t finished the final dig site. Any extra Pickaxes become free dice. So, keep the event active until the last moment to rack up a bunch of Pickaxes, which then turn into dice. If you finish the event before Sunken Treasures is over, all Pickaxe rewards from tournaments and main events turn into cash, and you can’t get more of them.

Sunken Treasures ends on May 26.

