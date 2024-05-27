Monopoly GO Patriotic Parade rewards and milestones guide



Patriotic Parade in Monopoly GO might seem too simple now that Sunken Treasures is gone, along with its hammer tokens. However, it’s a short event with thousands of Dice and plenty of Sticker Packs, making it well worth your time. Here’s our guide on Patriotic Parade.

Monopoly GO Patriotic Parade rewards, tips, and tricks

Patriotic Parade offers a total of 16,135 Dice across 42 milestones. You need to earn 27,905 points to claim all the rewards before the event ends on May 29. Below, you’ll find a breakdown of the milestone rewards, followed by some tips and tricks to help you finish this Monopoly GO event quickly and efficiently, without wasting too many dice.

Milestones Patriotic Parade rewards Points required 1 Cash 5 2 15 Dice 10 3 Green Sticker Pack (one star) 10 4 125 Dice 80 5 Cash 15 6 Green Sticker Pack (one star) 20 7 Cash 25 8 225 Dice 150 9 Cash 25 10 Rent Frenzy for 15 minutes 30 11 Green Sticker Pack (one star) 35 12 Cash 40 13 570 Dice 425 14 Orange Sticker Pack (two stars) 45 15 Cash 50 16 Cash 55 17 850 Dice 800 18 Cash 60 19 Pink Sticker Pack (three stars) 70 20 Cash 80 21 1,000 Dice 1,000 22 High Roller for 15 minutes 100 23 Cash 120 24 120 Dice 130 25 Cash 700 26 130 Dice 150 27 Cash 250 28 Blue Sticker Pack (four stars) 200 29 Cash Boost for five minutes 225 30 1,800 Dice 2,200 31 Cash 300 32 Blue Sticker Pack (four stars) 400 33 Cash 500 34 3,750 Dice 4,500 35 Purple Sticker Pack (five stars) 600 36 Rent Frenzy for 25 minutes 700 37 500 Dice 800 38 Cash 3,500 39 550 Dice 900 40 Purple Sticker Pack (five stars) 1,000 41 Cash 1,100 42 6,500 Dice + Purple Sticker Pack (five stars) 6,500

Patriotic Parade is a pickup token event, which means you can use their movement mechanics to set yourself up for a big win. I recommend starting with the x1 multiplier to land on pickup tokens so they move around the board. Stop when at least three tokens are clustered together. Then, use your highest Dice multiplier, preferably with High Roller, when you’re five to nine squares away from the cluster. This way, you have several Dice rolls that land you on a scoring square, which increases your chances of scoring points without wasting Dice.

If you can cluster the tokens around a Railroad square, that’s even better since Railroads give you points for whatever Monopoly GO tournament is active at the time, further boosting your chances of a good roll. Also, remember to check today’s event schedule for flash events like Mega Heist and Free Parking Dice, which can boost your points and Dice gains.

