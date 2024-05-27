The Patriotic Parade logo in Monopoly GO on a blurry background.
Image via Scopely, remix by Dot Esports
Monopoly Go

Monopoly GO Patriotic Parade rewards and milestones guide

Sunken Treasures is over but it doesn't mean a new top event isn't worth playing.
Image of Bhernardo Viana
Bhernardo Viana
|
Published: May 27, 2024


Patriotic Parade in Monopoly GO might seem too simple now that Sunken Treasures is gone, along with its hammer tokens. However, it’s a short event with thousands of Dice and plenty of Sticker Packs, making it well worth your time. Here’s our guide on Patriotic Parade.

Monopoly GO Patriotic Parade rewards, tips, and tricks

Patriotic Parade offers a total of 16,135 Dice across 42 milestones. You need to earn 27,905 points to claim all the rewards before the event ends on May 29. Below, you’ll find a breakdown of the milestone rewards, followed by some tips and tricks to help you finish this Monopoly GO event quickly and efficiently, without wasting too many dice.

MilestonesPatriotic Parade rewardsPoints required
1Cash5
215 Dice10
3Green Sticker Pack (one star)10
4125 Dice80
5Cash15
6Green Sticker Pack (one star)20
7Cash25
8225 Dice150
9Cash25
10Rent Frenzy for 15 minutes30
11Green Sticker Pack (one star)35
12Cash40
13570 Dice425
14Orange Sticker Pack (two stars)45
15Cash50
16Cash55
17850 Dice800
18Cash60
19Pink Sticker Pack (three stars)70
20Cash80
211,000 Dice1,000
22High Roller for 15 minutes100
23Cash120
24120 Dice130
25Cash700
26130 Dice150
27Cash250
28Blue Sticker Pack (four stars)200
29Cash Boost for five minutes225
301,800 Dice2,200
31Cash300
32Blue Sticker Pack (four stars)400
33Cash500
343,750 Dice4,500
35Purple Sticker Pack (five stars)600
36Rent Frenzy for 25 minutes700
37500 Dice800
38Cash3,500
39550 Dice900
40Purple Sticker Pack (five stars)1,000
41Cash1,100
426,500 Dice + Purple Sticker Pack (five stars)6,500

Patriotic Parade is a pickup token event, which means you can use their movement mechanics to set yourself up for a big win. I recommend starting with the x1 multiplier to land on pickup tokens so they move around the board. Stop when at least three tokens are clustered together. Then, use your highest Dice multiplier, preferably with High Roller, when you’re five to nine squares away from the cluster. This way, you have several Dice rolls that land you on a scoring square, which increases your chances of scoring points without wasting Dice.

If you can cluster the tokens around a Railroad square, that’s even better since Railroads give you points for whatever Monopoly GO tournament is active at the time, further boosting your chances of a good roll. Also, remember to check today’s event schedule for flash events like Mega Heist and Free Parking Dice, which can boost your points and Dice gains.

Monopoly GO: High Roller schedule (May 2024)
The High Roller logo on a yellow and white gradient background.
Category: Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
Monopoly GO: High Roller schedule (May 2024)
Bhernardo Viana and others Bhernardo Viana and others May 27, 2024
When is the next Treasure Hunt event in Monopoly GO?
The Sunken Treasures logo in Monopoly GO.
Category: Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
When is the next Treasure Hunt event in Monopoly GO?
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana May 27, 2024
All Monopoly GO events today: Rewards and date details (May 2024)
Monopoly Man and a lady celebrating over thanksgiving dinner
Category: Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
All Monopoly GO events today: Rewards and date details (May 2024)
Bhernardo Viana and others Bhernardo Viana and others May 27, 2024
Bhernardo Viana
Guides writer and strategist working in the gaming industry for over 9 years, with works published on Destructoid, Prima Games, ESPN, and more. A fan of Pokémon since I was 6 and an avid Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch player. Now covering several mobile games.