Monopoly GO Patriotic Parade rewards and milestones guide

Patriotic Parade in Monopoly GO might seem too simple now that Sunken Treasures is gone, along with its hammer tokens. However, it’s a short event with thousands of Dice and plenty of Sticker Packs, making it well worth your time. Here’s our guide on Patriotic Parade.
Monopoly GO Patriotic Parade rewards, tips, and tricks
Patriotic Parade offers a total of 16,135 Dice across 42 milestones. You need to earn 27,905 points to claim all the rewards before the event ends on May 29. Below, you’ll find a breakdown of the milestone rewards, followed by some tips and tricks to help you finish this Monopoly GO event quickly and efficiently, without wasting too many dice.
|Milestones
|Patriotic Parade rewards
|Points required
|1
|Cash
|5
|2
|15 Dice
|10
|3
|Green Sticker Pack (one star)
|10
|4
|125 Dice
|80
|5
|Cash
|15
|6
|Green Sticker Pack (one star)
|20
|7
|Cash
|25
|8
|225 Dice
|150
|9
|Cash
|25
|10
|Rent Frenzy for 15 minutes
|30
|
|11
|Green Sticker Pack (one star)
|35
|12
|Cash
|40
|13
|570 Dice
|425
|14
|Orange Sticker Pack (two stars)
|45
|15
|Cash
|50
|16
|Cash
|55
|17
|850 Dice
|800
|18
|Cash
|60
|19
|Pink Sticker Pack (three stars)
|70
|20
|Cash
|80
|
|21
|1,000 Dice
|1,000
|22
|High Roller for 15 minutes
|100
|23
|Cash
|120
|24
|120 Dice
|130
|25
|Cash
|700
|26
|130 Dice
|150
|27
|Cash
|250
|28
|Blue Sticker Pack (four stars)
|200
|29
|Cash Boost for five minutes
|225
|30
|1,800 Dice
|2,200
|
|31
|Cash
|300
|32
|Blue Sticker Pack (four stars)
|400
|33
|Cash
|500
|34
|3,750 Dice
|4,500
|35
|Purple Sticker Pack (five stars)
|600
|36
|Rent Frenzy for 25 minutes
|700
|37
|500 Dice
|800
|38
|Cash
|3,500
|39
|550 Dice
|900
|40
|Purple Sticker Pack (five stars)
|1,000
|41
|Cash
|1,100
|42
|6,500 Dice + Purple Sticker Pack (five stars)
|6,500
Patriotic Parade is a pickup token event, which means you can use their movement mechanics to set yourself up for a big win. I recommend starting with the x1 multiplier to land on pickup tokens so they move around the board. Stop when at least three tokens are clustered together. Then, use your highest Dice multiplier, preferably with High Roller, when you’re five to nine squares away from the cluster. This way, you have several Dice rolls that land you on a scoring square, which increases your chances of scoring points without wasting Dice.
If you can cluster the tokens around a Railroad square, that’s even better since Railroads give you points for whatever Monopoly GO tournament is active at the time, further boosting your chances of a good roll. Also, remember to check today’s event schedule for flash events like Mega Heist and Free Parking Dice, which can boost your points and Dice gains.