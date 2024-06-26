Forgot password
The Shark Track tournament logo in Monopoly GO on a blurred background
Images via Scopely. Remix by Dot Esports
Category:
Monopoly Go

New Monopoly GO Shark Track rewards and milestones (June 26 to 27)

Shark Track is back with your final opportunity to get Aqua Partners tokens.
Bhernardo Viana
Bhernardo Viana
|
Published: Jun 26, 2024 08:05 am

Shark Track is back as the final tournament of Aqua Partners in Monopoly GO. This tournament offers lots of Shell tokens for this partner event and thousands of dice, making it interesting even if you’ve finished Aqua Partners or skipped the event.

There are a few subtle differences between this event and the original from June 23. I’ll explain everything in this guide to help you make the most of this tournament.

Full list of Shark Track rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO

MilestoneRewardPoints required
1100 Shell tokens45
250 Dice55
3Green Sticker Pack80
4150 Shell tokens90
590 Dice120
6High Roller for 5 minutes150
7180 Shell tokens140
8Orange Sticker Pack200
9180 Dice250
10Pink Sticker Pack230
11Cash260
12220 Shell tokens275
13Blue Sticker Pack300
14Cash400
15250 Dice400
16280 Shell tokens450
17Mega Heist for 25 minutes500
18Cash600
19400 Dice700
20Blue Sticker Pack800
21320 Shell tokens900
22Cash1,000
23650 Dice1,200
24Cash1,300
25Blue Sticker Pack1,800
261,100 Dice2,000
27Cash Boost for 10 minutes1,500
28400 Shell tokens2,500
29Cash2,600
301,700 Dice3,200

Shark Track may seem less generous this time when compared to its first version, but it isn’t. The first edition lasted two days and offered just over 6,000 dice. This new version lasts only one day, ending on June 27, and offers just over 4,000 dice. This means you get more dice on average per day this time, making it better. You can also get fewer Shell tokens than before, which might be disappointing if you try to complete the aquariums with your partners. But there are still enough tokens to play with your friends, especially if you’re sharing the event 50-50. So, Shark Track is worth your Monopoly GO dice more than ever.

Best strategy to get more rewards and points in Shark Track

Scottie celebrating rewards in Monopoly GO
Lots of rewards await you. Image via Scopely

To get the most out of Shark Track, save your best rolls and highest roll multipliers, especially with High Roller, for when you are six to eight squares away from a Railroad tile. You can also wait for Mega Heist to boost your Bank Heist points when you land on a Railroad square. Bank Heists are worth their usual points this time, not double as in the original Shark Track. Mega Heists are still valuable, but not as much as before. Play the event as usual, and if you have a big Mega Heist bonus and can play while it’s active, you’ll likely use fewer dice and get more points.

Mega Heist increases the points you can get from bank heists, raising the maximum to 12 and the minimum to six. Even if you’re unlucky and get the lowest bank heist during a Mega Heist, you still get more points than a regular bank heist. That’s why Mega Heist is valuable for Shark Track, and you should play actively when this bonus is live.

Is Shark Track worth playing in Monopoly GO?

For sticker packs, Shark Track is decent. It offers three blue sticker packs, each guaranteeing at least one four-star sticker. This is great since we are still in the early days of Monopoly Games album, and you’re likely missing several four-star stickers. These packs can help improve your collection. In terms of dice, it’s better than generic tournaments between special events, so it’s also worth playing it for them.

I only suggest skipping this tournament and saving your dice for tomorrow’s tournament if you are far from completing the Aqua Partners event. The extra Shell Tokens will be very valuable if you’re close and only need a few thousand points to finish your last aquarium. You can get a five-star sticker pack and thousands of dice for completing all four Aquariums, so it’s definitely worth it. But if you’re still two, three, or four Aquariums away—or haven’t started the Aqua Partners event yet—you can skip this tournament or play it just for the dice. Don’t worry about the Shell Tokens if you’re not close to getting the rewards.

When is the next Monopoly GO tournament?

Since Shark Track ends on June 27, most likely around 1pm CT, you can expect the new Monopoly GO tournament to start then. The new tournament will likely start after Aqua Partners ends. This means it might feel like a filler tournament since there won’t be any Peg-E tokens, partner events, or treasure hunts. The next tournament will probably only have dice, sticker packs, cash, and some flash events. While these rewards aren’t bad, it might feel disappointing as we wait for the next special tournament with extra rewards.

Author
Image of Bhernardo Viana
Bhernardo Viana
Bhernardo is senior guides writer and strategist at Dot Esports. He's been working in the gaming industry for over 9 years, with works published on Destructoid, Prima Games, ESPN, and more. A fan of Pokémon since 6 years old and an avid Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch player. Now writing strategy and quests guides for several mobile and PC titles.