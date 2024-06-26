New Monopoly GO Shark Track rewards and milestones (June 26 to 27)

Shark Track is back as the final tournament of Aqua Partners in Monopoly GO. This tournament offers lots of Shell tokens for this partner event and thousands of dice, making it interesting even if you’ve finished Aqua Partners or skipped the event.

There are a few subtle differences between this event and the original from June 23. I’ll explain everything in this guide to help you make the most of this tournament.

Full list of Shark Track rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO

Milestone Reward Points required 1 100 Shell tokens 45 2 50 Dice 55 3 Green Sticker Pack 80 4 150 Shell tokens 90 5 90 Dice 120 6 High Roller for 5 minutes 150 7 180 Shell tokens 140 8 Orange Sticker Pack 200 9 180 Dice 250 10 Pink Sticker Pack 230 11 Cash 260 12 220 Shell tokens 275 13 Blue Sticker Pack 300 14 Cash 400 15 250 Dice 400 16 280 Shell tokens 450 17 Mega Heist for 25 minutes 500 18 Cash 600 19 400 Dice 700 20 Blue Sticker Pack 800 21 320 Shell tokens 900 22 Cash 1,000 23 650 Dice 1,200 24 Cash 1,300 25 Blue Sticker Pack 1,800 26 1,100 Dice 2,000 27 Cash Boost for 10 minutes 1,500 28 400 Shell tokens 2,500 29 Cash 2,600 30 1,700 Dice 3,200

Shark Track may seem less generous this time when compared to its first version, but it isn’t. The first edition lasted two days and offered just over 6,000 dice. This new version lasts only one day, ending on June 27, and offers just over 4,000 dice. This means you get more dice on average per day this time, making it better. You can also get fewer Shell tokens than before, which might be disappointing if you try to complete the aquariums with your partners. But there are still enough tokens to play with your friends, especially if you’re sharing the event 50-50. So, Shark Track is worth your Monopoly GO dice more than ever.

Best strategy to get more rewards and points in Shark Track

Lots of rewards await you. Image via Scopely

To get the most out of Shark Track, save your best rolls and highest roll multipliers, especially with High Roller, for when you are six to eight squares away from a Railroad tile. You can also wait for Mega Heist to boost your Bank Heist points when you land on a Railroad square. Bank Heists are worth their usual points this time, not double as in the original Shark Track. Mega Heists are still valuable, but not as much as before. Play the event as usual, and if you have a big Mega Heist bonus and can play while it’s active, you’ll likely use fewer dice and get more points.

Mega Heist increases the points you can get from bank heists, raising the maximum to 12 and the minimum to six. Even if you’re unlucky and get the lowest bank heist during a Mega Heist, you still get more points than a regular bank heist. That’s why Mega Heist is valuable for Shark Track, and you should play actively when this bonus is live.

Is Shark Track worth playing in Monopoly GO?

For sticker packs, Shark Track is decent. It offers three blue sticker packs, each guaranteeing at least one four-star sticker. This is great since we are still in the early days of Monopoly Games album, and you’re likely missing several four-star stickers. These packs can help improve your collection. In terms of dice, it’s better than generic tournaments between special events, so it’s also worth playing it for them.

I only suggest skipping this tournament and saving your dice for tomorrow’s tournament if you are far from completing the Aqua Partners event. The extra Shell Tokens will be very valuable if you’re close and only need a few thousand points to finish your last aquarium. You can get a five-star sticker pack and thousands of dice for completing all four Aquariums, so it’s definitely worth it. But if you’re still two, three, or four Aquariums away—or haven’t started the Aqua Partners event yet—you can skip this tournament or play it just for the dice. Don’t worry about the Shell Tokens if you’re not close to getting the rewards.

When is the next Monopoly GO tournament?

Since Shark Track ends on June 27, most likely around 1pm CT, you can expect the new Monopoly GO tournament to start then. The new tournament will likely start after Aqua Partners ends. This means it might feel like a filler tournament since there won’t be any Peg-E tokens, partner events, or treasure hunts. The next tournament will probably only have dice, sticker packs, cash, and some flash events. While these rewards aren’t bad, it might feel disappointing as we wait for the next special tournament with extra rewards.

