Monopoly GO’s Capital Chase rewards and milestones

You can boost your Monopoly GO dice rolls today with free rewards thanks to the Capital Chase event. The tournament, which ends on April 24, features 30 milestones where you can grab thousands of dice and hundreds of Peg-E Tokens.
Capital Chase rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO
|Milestone
|Capital Chase reward
|Points required
|1
|40 dice
|75
|2
|Green Sticker Pack (one star)
|50
|3
|7 Peg-E Tokens
|100
|4
|Cash
|175
|5
|High Roller for five minutes
|225
|6
|130 dice
|300
|7
|Cash
|275
|8
|15 Peg-E Tokens
|450
|9
|240 dice
|550
|
|10
|Orange Sticker Pack (two stars)
|625
|11
|30 Peg-E Tokens
|650
|12
|Pink Sticker Pack (three stars)
|700
|13
|Mega Heist for 20 minutes
|800
|14
|300 dice
|750
|15
|Blue Sticker Pack (four stars)
|850
|16
|50 Peg-E Tokens
|900
|17
|Cash
|1,000
|18
|Cash
|1,200
|19
|500 dice
|1,300
|
|20
|Rent Frenzy for 25 minutes
|1,500
|21
|Blue Sticker Pack (four stars)
|1,800
|22
|100 Peg-E Tokens
|2,000
|23
|Cash
|2,300
|24
|950 dice
|2,600
|25
|Cash
|3,000
|26
|150 Peg-E Tokens
|3,500
|27
|Cash
|4,000
|28
|Cash Grab for 20 minutes
|4,500
|29
|Cash
|5,000
|30
|1,800 dice
|5,500
Capital Chase is longer than your usual Monopoly GO tournament, lasting two days instead of just 24 hours. Although its milestones require a large number of points, totaling 46,675, you’ll score double points when you play Bank Heists. The Peg-E Tokens total is also quite high, so you’ll get several chances of getting extra rewards from the Prize Drop.
Here’s how much you score per Railroad square minigame:
Shutdown
- Success – +4 points
- Block -+2 points
Bank Heist
- Small – +8 points
- Large – +12 points
- Bankrupt! – +16 points
- Mega Heist – +24 points
The best strategy is to roll aggressively only after you claim the Mega Heist on milestone 13, which increases your minimum and maximum points reward from Bank Heist, thereby improving your average point payout when landing on Railroad squares.