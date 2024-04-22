Monopoly GO’s Capital Chase rewards and milestones

You can boost your Monopoly GO dice rolls today with free rewards thanks to the Capital Chase event. The tournament, which ends on April 24, features 30 milestones where you can grab thousands of dice and hundreds of Peg-E Tokens.

Capital Chase rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO

Milestone Capital Chase reward Points required 1 40 dice 75 2 Green Sticker Pack (one star) 50 3 7 Peg-E Tokens 100 4 Cash 175 5 High Roller for five minutes 225 6 130 dice 300 7 Cash 275 8 15 Peg-E Tokens 450 9 240 dice 550 10 Orange Sticker Pack (two stars) 625 11 30 Peg-E Tokens 650 12 Pink Sticker Pack (three stars) 700 13 Mega Heist for 20 minutes 800 14 300 dice 750 15 Blue Sticker Pack (four stars) 850 16 50 Peg-E Tokens 900 17 Cash 1,000 18 Cash 1,200 19 500 dice 1,300 20 Rent Frenzy for 25 minutes 1,500 21 Blue Sticker Pack (four stars) 1,800 22 100 Peg-E Tokens 2,000 23 Cash 2,300 24 950 dice 2,600 25 Cash 3,000 26 150 Peg-E Tokens 3,500 27 Cash 4,000 28 Cash Grab for 20 minutes 4,500 29 Cash 5,000 30 1,800 dice 5,500

Railroad tiles are where you’ll score. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Capital Chase is longer than your usual Monopoly GO tournament, lasting two days instead of just 24 hours. Although its milestones require a large number of points, totaling 46,675, you’ll score double points when you play Bank Heists. The Peg-E Tokens total is also quite high, so you’ll get several chances of getting extra rewards from the Prize Drop.

Here’s how much you score per Railroad square minigame:

Shutdown

Success – +4 points

Block -+2 points

Bank Heist

Small – +8 points

Large – +12 points

Bankrupt! – +16 points

Mega Heist – +24 points

The best strategy is to roll aggressively only after you claim the Mega Heist on milestone 13, which increases your minimum and maximum points reward from Bank Heist, thereby improving your average point payout when landing on Railroad squares.

