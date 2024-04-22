The Capital Chase logo on a gold and white background.
Image via Scopely/Remix by Dot Esports
Category:
Monopoly Go

Monopoly GO’s Capital Chase rewards and milestones

Monopoly GO's Capital Chase is another tournament to get more Peg-E Tokens and extra rewards to boost your dice and Stickers.
Image of Bhernardo Viana
Bhernardo Viana
|
Published: Apr 22, 2024 01:00 pm

You can boost your Monopoly GO dice rolls today with free rewards thanks to the Capital Chase event. The tournament, which ends on April 24, features 30 milestones where you can grab thousands of dice and hundreds of Peg-E Tokens.

Recommended Videos

Capital Chase rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO

MilestoneCapital Chase rewardPoints required
140 dice75
2Green Sticker Pack (one star)50
37 Peg-E Tokens100
4Cash175
5High Roller for five minutes225
6130 dice300
7Cash275
815 Peg-E Tokens450
9240 dice550
10Orange Sticker Pack (two stars)625
1130 Peg-E Tokens650
12Pink Sticker Pack (three stars)700
13Mega Heist for 20 minutes800
14300 dice750
15Blue Sticker Pack (four stars)850
1650 Peg-E Tokens900
17Cash1,000
18Cash1,200
19500 dice1,300
20Rent Frenzy for 25 minutes1,500
21Blue Sticker Pack (four stars)1,800
22100 Peg-E Tokens2,000
23Cash2,300
24950 dice2,600
25Cash3,000
26150 Peg-E Tokens3,500
27Cash4,000
28Cash Grab for 20 minutes4,500
29Cash5,000
301,800 dice5,500
Gnome Token on Railroad tile in Monopoly GO
Railroad tiles are where you’ll score. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Capital Chase is longer than your usual Monopoly GO tournament, lasting two days instead of just 24 hours. Although its milestones require a large number of points, totaling 46,675, you’ll score double points when you play Bank Heists. The Peg-E Tokens total is also quite high, so you’ll get several chances of getting extra rewards from the Prize Drop.

Here’s how much you score per Railroad square minigame:

Shutdown

  • Success – +4 points
  • Block -+2 points

Bank Heist

  • Small – +8 points
  • Large – +12 points
  • Bankrupt! – +16 points
  • Mega Heist – +24 points

The best strategy is to roll aggressively only after you claim the Mega Heist on milestone 13, which increases your minimum and maximum points reward from Bank Heist, thereby improving your average point payout when landing on Railroad squares.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article When is the next Golden Blitz in Monopoly GO?
Monopoly GO characters trading golden stickers
Category: Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
When is the next Golden Blitz in Monopoly GO?
Bhernardo Viana and others Bhernardo Viana and others Apr 22, 2024
Read Article Expected schedule and date of the next Monopoly GO Sticker Boom event
A screenshot of Monopoly GO's Album page.
Category: Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
Expected schedule and date of the next Monopoly GO Sticker Boom event
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Apr 22, 2024
Read Article Monopoly GO: High Roller schedule (April 2024)
The High Roller logo on a yellow and white gradient background.
Category: Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
Monopoly GO: High Roller schedule (April 2024)
Bhernardo Viana and others Bhernardo Viana and others Apr 22, 2024
Related Content
Read Article When is the next Golden Blitz in Monopoly GO?
Monopoly GO characters trading golden stickers
Category: Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
When is the next Golden Blitz in Monopoly GO?
Bhernardo Viana and others Bhernardo Viana and others Apr 22, 2024
Read Article Expected schedule and date of the next Monopoly GO Sticker Boom event
A screenshot of Monopoly GO's Album page.
Category: Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
Expected schedule and date of the next Monopoly GO Sticker Boom event
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Apr 22, 2024
Read Article Monopoly GO: High Roller schedule (April 2024)
The High Roller logo on a yellow and white gradient background.
Category: Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
Monopoly GO: High Roller schedule (April 2024)
Bhernardo Viana and others Bhernardo Viana and others Apr 22, 2024
Author
Bhernardo Viana
Guides writer and strategist working in the gaming industry for over 9 years, with works published on Destructoid, Prima Games, ESPN, and more. A fan of Pokémon since I was 6 and an avid Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch player. Now hooked by Balatro and working on AFK Journey.