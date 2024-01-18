Category:
Monopoly GO: Winter Plunge rewards and milestones

High roll for those Peg-E tokens.
Jan 18, 2024
Scopely has dropped a new Monopoly GO tournament called Winter Plunge, featuring 30 milestones with rewards like Peg-E tokens and Dice. 

With a winter chill affecting most players around the globe, Monopoly GO has a new 24-hour tournament that will run from Jan. 18 to 19. The Winter Plunge tournament will run at the same time as the Cold Snap solo event, with both earning you tokens/points for landing on a Railroad tile. And both events contain Peg-E tokens for the Prize Drop event that ends on Jan. 20. 

Full list of Winter Plunge rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO

The total Dice you can earn from the Monopoly GO Winter Plunge rewards is 3,110. There is only one High Roller special event at milestone four and you can earn up to 280 Peg-E tokens

MilestonesTokens/PointsWinter Plunge rewards
One5035 Dice
Two40Sticker Pack (one-star x2)
Three80Five Peg-E tokens
Four120High Roller for five minutes
Five140100 Dice
Six150Cash
Seven1010 Peg-E tokens
Eight160Sticker Pack (two-stars x3)
Nine180150 Dice
1020015 Peg-E tokens
11250Sticker Pack (three-stars x3)
12225175 Dice
1327520 Peg-E tokens
14300Sticker Pack (four-stars x4)
15400275 Dice
16375Cash
1742550 Peg-E tokens
18500Cash
19600400 Dice
20650Rent Frenzy for 25 minutes
21550Sticker Pack (four-stars x4)
2270080 Peg-E tokens
23800Cash
241,000675 Dice
25900Cash
261,300100 Peg-E tokens
271,500Cash
281,600Cahs Grab for 15 minutes
291,800Cash
302,0001,300 Dice
When does Monopoly GO Winter Plunge end?

The Winter Plunge tournament is a 24-hour event that will run from Jan. 18 at 12pm CT to Jan. 19 at around 11:58am CT. You will only have one more day to collect Peg-E tokens before the Prize Drop event ends on Jan. 20.

How to play Monopoly GO Winter Plunge

The objective in a Monopoly GO tournament is to land on a Railroad tile, prompting the mini-games Bank Heist and Shutdown. Both reward you with points/tokens that unlock milestones within the Winter Plunge tournament. Getting a Bank Heist rewards more tokens/points, especially when a Mega Heist is available. 

Bank Heist Winter Plunge rewards

  • Small Heist: Four tokens
  • Large Heist: Six tokens
  • Bankrupt Heist: Eight tokens
  • Mega Heist: 12 tokens
Shutdown Winter Plunge rewards

  • Blocked: Two tokens
  • Shutdown success: Four tokens

Are the Winter Plunge rewards worth rolling for?

When a tournament and solo event both require you to land on a Railroad tile, like with Winter Plunge and Cold Snap, the Monopoly GO tournament is worth playing. There’s also the added benefit of receiving Peg-E tokens from both events, which can earn you a bunch of free Dice. My goal for Winter Plunge is to make it to milestone 26 so I get all the Peg-E tokens.

All Monopoly GO events today: Rewards and date details (January 2024)
Monopoly Man and a lady celebrating over thanksgiving dinner
Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
All Monopoly GO events today: Rewards and date details (January 2024)
Jan 18, 2024
Monopoly GO: Snowman Contest rewards and milestones
Monopoly GO board and Dice
Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
Monopoly GO: Snowman Contest rewards and milestones
Jan 16, 2024
Monopoly GO Cold Snap Rewards and Milestones
The logo of Monopoly GO's Cold Snap event on a blue gradient background with snowflakes.
Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
Monopoly GO Cold Snap Rewards and Milestones
Jan 16, 2024
When is the next Peg-E event in Monopoly GO?
An image with Monopoly GO's Prize Drop icon next to a Peg-E Token on a gradient background
Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
When is the next Peg-E event in Monopoly GO?
Jan 16, 2024
How to get free Peg-E tokens in Monopoly Go
A Monopoly GO montage showing Peg-E on the left and Mr. Monopoly as Santa on the right.
Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
How to get free Peg-E tokens in Monopoly Go
Jan 16, 2024
