Monopoly GO: Winter Plunge rewards and milestones

Scopely has dropped a new Monopoly GO tournament called Winter Plunge, featuring 30 milestones with rewards like Peg-E tokens and Dice.
With a winter chill affecting most players around the globe, Monopoly GO has a new 24-hour tournament that will run from Jan. 18 to 19. The Winter Plunge tournament will run at the same time as the Cold Snap solo event, with both earning you tokens/points for landing on a Railroad tile. And both events contain Peg-E tokens for the Prize Drop event that ends on Jan. 20.
Full list of Winter Plunge rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO
The total Dice you can earn from the Monopoly GO Winter Plunge rewards is 3,110. There is only one High Roller special event at milestone four and you can earn up to 280 Peg-E tokens.
|Milestones
|Tokens/Points
|Winter Plunge rewards
|One
|50
|35 Dice
|Two
|40
|Sticker Pack (one-star x2)
|Three
|80
|Five Peg-E tokens
|Four
|120
|High Roller for five minutes
|Five
|140
|100 Dice
|Six
|150
|Cash
|Seven
|10
|10 Peg-E tokens
|Eight
|160
|Sticker Pack (two-stars x3)
|Nine
|180
|150 Dice
|10
|200
|15 Peg-E tokens
|11
|250
|Sticker Pack (three-stars x3)
|12
|225
|175 Dice
|13
|275
|20 Peg-E tokens
|14
|300
|Sticker Pack (four-stars x4)
|15
|400
|275 Dice
|16
|375
|Cash
|17
|425
|50 Peg-E tokens
|18
|500
|Cash
|19
|600
|400 Dice
|20
|650
|Rent Frenzy for 25 minutes
|21
|550
|Sticker Pack (four-stars x4)
|22
|700
|80 Peg-E tokens
|23
|800
|Cash
|24
|1,000
|675 Dice
|25
|900
|Cash
|26
|1,300
|100 Peg-E tokens
|27
|1,500
|Cash
|28
|1,600
|Cahs Grab for 15 minutes
|29
|1,800
|Cash
|30
|2,000
|1,300 Dice
When does Monopoly GO Winter Plunge end?
The Winter Plunge tournament is a 24-hour event that will run from Jan. 18 at 12pm CT to Jan. 19 at around 11:58am CT. You will only have one more day to collect Peg-E tokens before the Prize Drop event ends on Jan. 20.
How to play Monopoly GO Winter Plunge
The objective in a Monopoly GO tournament is to land on a Railroad tile, prompting the mini-games Bank Heist and Shutdown. Both reward you with points/tokens that unlock milestones within the Winter Plunge tournament. Getting a Bank Heist rewards more tokens/points, especially when a Mega Heist is available.
Bank Heist Winter Plunge rewards
- Small Heist: Four tokens
- Large Heist: Six tokens
- Bankrupt Heist: Eight tokens
- Mega Heist: 12 tokens
Shutdown Winter Plunge rewards
- Blocked: Two tokens
- Shutdown success: Four tokens
Are the Winter Plunge rewards worth rolling for?
When a tournament and solo event both require you to land on a Railroad tile, like with Winter Plunge and Cold Snap, the Monopoly GO tournament is worth playing. There’s also the added benefit of receiving Peg-E tokens from both events, which can earn you a bunch of free Dice. My goal for Winter Plunge is to make it to milestone 26 so I get all the Peg-E tokens.