Scopely has dropped a new Monopoly GO tournament called Winter Plunge, featuring 30 milestones with rewards like Peg-E tokens and Dice.

With a winter chill affecting most players around the globe, Monopoly GO has a new 24-hour tournament that will run from Jan. 18 to 19. The Winter Plunge tournament will run at the same time as the Cold Snap solo event, with both earning you tokens/points for landing on a Railroad tile. And both events contain Peg-E tokens for the Prize Drop event that ends on Jan. 20.

Full list of Winter Plunge rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO

The total Dice you can earn from the Monopoly GO Winter Plunge rewards is 3,110. There is only one High Roller special event at milestone four and you can earn up to 280 Peg-E tokens.

Milestones Tokens/Points Winter Plunge rewards One 50 35 Dice Two 40 Sticker Pack (one-star x2) Three 80 Five Peg-E tokens Four 120 High Roller for five minutes Five 140 100 Dice Six 150 Cash Seven 10 10 Peg-E tokens Eight 160 Sticker Pack (two-stars x3) Nine 180 150 Dice 10 200 15 Peg-E tokens 11 250 Sticker Pack (three-stars x3) 12 225 175 Dice 13 275 20 Peg-E tokens 14 300 Sticker Pack (four-stars x4) 15 400 275 Dice 16 375 Cash 17 425 50 Peg-E tokens 18 500 Cash 19 600 400 Dice 20 650 Rent Frenzy for 25 minutes 21 550 Sticker Pack (four-stars x4) 22 700 80 Peg-E tokens 23 800 Cash 24 1,000 675 Dice 25 900 Cash 26 1,300 100 Peg-E tokens 27 1,500 Cash 28 1,600 Cahs Grab for 15 minutes 29 1,800 Cash 30 2,000 1,300 Dice All Monopoly GO Winter Plunge rewards and milestones

When does Monopoly GO Winter Plunge end?

The Winter Plunge tournament is a 24-hour event that will run from Jan. 18 at 12pm CT to Jan. 19 at around 11:58am CT. You will only have one more day to collect Peg-E tokens before the Prize Drop event ends on Jan. 20.

How to play Monopoly GO Winter Plunge

The objective in a Monopoly GO tournament is to land on a Railroad tile, prompting the mini-games Bank Heist and Shutdown. Both reward you with points/tokens that unlock milestones within the Winter Plunge tournament. Getting a Bank Heist rewards more tokens/points, especially when a Mega Heist is available.

Bank Heist Winter Plunge rewards

Small Heist: Four tokens

Large Heist: Six tokens

Bankrupt Heist: Eight tokens

Mega Heist: 12 tokens

Shutdown Winter Plunge rewards

Blocked: Two tokens

Shutdown success: Four tokens

Are the Winter Plunge rewards worth rolling for?

When a tournament and solo event both require you to land on a Railroad tile, like with Winter Plunge and Cold Snap, the Monopoly GO tournament is worth playing. There’s also the added benefit of receiving Peg-E tokens from both events, which can earn you a bunch of free Dice. My goal for Winter Plunge is to make it to milestone 26 so I get all the Peg-E tokens.