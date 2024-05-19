Monopoly GO: Circuit Champs guide to maximize rewards

A returning Monopoly GO tournament called Circuit Champs will run for one day, showcasing Robo tokens for the Partner main event, Dice, and flash events.

Recommended Videos

All Circuit Champs Monopoly GO milestones and rewards

Robo tokens were reduced while Dice rolls were slightly increased. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get the most out of the Circuit Champs rewards, use our table to keep track of the milestone you are on and what rewards are available through future milestones. The total rewards for the Monopoly GO tournament are 4,420 Dice, 1,140 Robo tokens, six Sticker packs, and cash.

Circuit Champs milestones Points to unlock milestone Circuit Champs milestone rewards One 45 100 Robo tokens Two 55 50 Dice Three 80 Green Sticker pack Four 90 120 Robo tokens Five 120 90 Dice rolls Six 150 High Roller for five minutes Seven 140 140 Robo tokens Eight 200 Orange Sticker pack Nine 250 180 Dice rolls 10 230 Pink Sticker pack 11 260 Cash 12 275 150 Robo tokens 13 300 Blue Sticker pack 14 400 Cash 15 400 250 Dice rolls 16 450 200 Robo tokens 17 500 Mega Heist for 25 minutes 18 600 Cash 19 700 400 Dice rolls 20 800 Blue Sticker pack 21 900 300 Robo tokens 22 1,000 Cash 23 1,220 650 Dice rolls 24 1,300 Cash 25 1,800 Blue Sticker pack 26 2,000 1,100 Dice rolls 27 1,500 Cash Boost for 10 minutes 28 2,500 400 Robo tokens 29 2,600 Cash 30 3,200 1,700 Dice rolls

Scopely reduced the number of Robo tokens in Circuit Champs from its original run by almost 500 while increasing Dice roll rewards by around 100.

Tips to get the rewards you need from Monopoly GO Circuit Champs

Despite a reduction in rewards, the Circuit Champs tournament still has value. Running during the duration of the Monopoly GO tournament is Fortune Patrol, a solo event with Railroad tiles as its objective. Landing on a Railroad tile will earn you points for both events, which will boost your ranking on the Circuit Champs leaderboard.

Use the Monopoly GO flash events High Roller and Mega Heist to unlock Circuit Champs milestones and rewards quicker while also climbing the ranks on the leaderboard.

Rank in the top 10 of the leaderboard to score free rewards

Rewards past milestone 21 are difficult to unlock and will require more Dice than the rewards offer back

Use Robo tokens to unlock Robo Partners milestones and rewards so you and your friends have more Dice rolls.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more