Monopoly GO: Circuit Champs guide to maximize rewards

Get the most Dice and Robo tokens without breaking your bank.
A returning Monopoly GO tournament called Circuit Champs will run for one day, showcasing Robo tokens for the Partner main event, Dice, and flash events.

All Circuit Champs Monopoly GO milestones and rewards

To get the most out of the Circuit Champs rewards, use our table to keep track of the milestone you are on and what rewards are available through future milestones. The total rewards for the Monopoly GO tournament are 4,420 Dice, 1,140 Robo tokens, six Sticker packs, and cash.

Circuit Champs milestonesPoints to unlock milestoneCircuit Champs milestone rewards
One45100 Robo tokens
Two5550 Dice
Three80Green Sticker pack
Four90120 Robo tokens
Five12090 Dice rolls
Six150High Roller for five minutes
Seven140140 Robo tokens
Eight200Orange Sticker pack
Nine250180 Dice rolls
10230Pink Sticker pack
11260Cash
12275150 Robo tokens
13300Blue Sticker pack
14400Cash
15400250 Dice rolls
16450200 Robo tokens
17500Mega Heist for 25 minutes
18600Cash
19700400 Dice rolls
20800Blue Sticker pack
21900300 Robo tokens
221,000Cash
231,220650 Dice rolls
241,300Cash
251,800Blue Sticker pack
262,0001,100 Dice rolls
271,500Cash Boost for 10 minutes
282,500400 Robo tokens
292,600Cash
303,2001,700 Dice rolls

Scopely reduced the number of Robo tokens in Circuit Champs from its original run by almost 500 while increasing Dice roll rewards by around 100.

Tips to get the rewards you need from Monopoly GO Circuit Champs

Despite a reduction in rewards, the Circuit Champs tournament still has value. Running during the duration of the Monopoly GO tournament is Fortune Patrol, a solo event with Railroad tiles as its objective. Landing on a Railroad tile will earn you points for both events, which will boost your ranking on the Circuit Champs leaderboard.

  • Use the Monopoly GO flash events High Roller and Mega Heist to unlock Circuit Champs milestones and rewards quicker while also climbing the ranks on the leaderboard.
  • Rank in the top 10 of the leaderboard to score free rewards
  • Rewards past milestone 21 are difficult to unlock and will require more Dice than the rewards offer back
  • Use Robo tokens to unlock Robo Partners milestones and rewards so you and your friends have more Dice rolls.
