Monopoly GO: Circuit Champs guide to maximize rewards

A returning Monopoly GO tournament called Circuit Champs will run for one day, showcasing Robo tokens for the Partner main event, Dice, and flash events.
All Circuit Champs Monopoly GO milestones and rewards
To get the most out of the Circuit Champs rewards, use our table to keep track of the milestone you are on and what rewards are available through future milestones. The total rewards for the Monopoly GO tournament are 4,420 Dice, 1,140 Robo tokens, six Sticker packs, and cash.
|Circuit Champs milestones
|Points to unlock milestone
|Circuit Champs milestone rewards
|One
|45
|100 Robo tokens
|Two
|55
|50 Dice
|Three
|80
|Green Sticker pack
|Four
|90
|120 Robo tokens
|Five
|120
|90 Dice rolls
|Six
|150
|High Roller for five minutes
|Seven
|140
|140 Robo tokens
|Eight
|200
|Orange Sticker pack
|Nine
|250
|180 Dice rolls
|10
|230
|Pink Sticker pack
|
|11
|260
|Cash
|12
|275
|150 Robo tokens
|13
|300
|Blue Sticker pack
|14
|400
|Cash
|15
|400
|250 Dice rolls
|16
|450
|200 Robo tokens
|17
|500
|Mega Heist for 25 minutes
|18
|600
|Cash
|19
|700
|400 Dice rolls
|20
|800
|Blue Sticker pack
|
|21
|900
|300 Robo tokens
|22
|1,000
|Cash
|23
|1,220
|650 Dice rolls
|24
|1,300
|Cash
|25
|1,800
|Blue Sticker pack
|26
|2,000
|1,100 Dice rolls
|27
|1,500
|Cash Boost for 10 minutes
|28
|2,500
|400 Robo tokens
|29
|2,600
|Cash
|30
|3,200
|1,700 Dice rolls
Scopely reduced the number of Robo tokens in Circuit Champs from its original run by almost 500 while increasing Dice roll rewards by around 100.
Tips to get the rewards you need from Monopoly GO Circuit Champs
Despite a reduction in rewards, the Circuit Champs tournament still has value. Running during the duration of the Monopoly GO tournament is Fortune Patrol, a solo event with Railroad tiles as its objective. Landing on a Railroad tile will earn you points for both events, which will boost your ranking on the Circuit Champs leaderboard.
- Use the Monopoly GO flash events High Roller and Mega Heist to unlock Circuit Champs milestones and rewards quicker while also climbing the ranks on the leaderboard.
- Rank in the top 10 of the leaderboard to score free rewards
- Rewards past milestone 21 are difficult to unlock and will require more Dice than the rewards offer back
- Use Robo tokens to unlock Robo Partners milestones and rewards so you and your friends have more Dice rolls.