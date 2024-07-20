Monopoly GO Tycoon Empire rewards and 50 milestones explained

The Peg-E Prize Drop continues in Monopoly GO with a new Tycoon Empire three-day event to support the main event until it ends. Earn rewards like Peg-E tokens, Dice, and Sticker packs across 50 milestones.

Recommended Videos

Get the most out of the Tycoon Empire rewards through this detailed guide to the Monopoly GO 72-hour event. Don’t sleep on the free Dice links or daily events, which can provide the resources you need for the Solo event.

All Monopoly GO Tycoon Empire rewards and milestones

The total Tycoon Empire rewards are 18,255 Dice rolls, 855 Peg-E tokens, seven Sticker packs, and cash.

Tycoon Empire milestones Points to unlock milestones Tycoon Empire rewards One Five Five Peg-E tokens Two 10 25 Dice rolls Three 15 Cash Four 40 45 Dice rolls Five 20 Eight Peg-E tokens Six 25 Green Sticker pack Seven 35 35 Dice rolls Eight 40 12 Peg-E tokens Nine 160 150 Dice rolls 10 40 Cash 11 45 15 Peg-E tokens 12 50 Orange Sticker pack 13 350 350 Dice rolls 14 40 25 Peg-E tokens 15 60 High Roller flash event for five minutes 16 70 Cash 17 500 500 Dice rolls 18 80 30 Peg-E tokens 19 90 Pink Sticker pack 20 100 Cash 21 125 35 Peg-E tokens 22 1,000 900 Dice rolls 23 120 50 Peg-E tokens 24 130 Pink Sticker pack 25 150 Cash 26 600 500 Dice rolls 27 150 65 Peg-E tokens 28 200 200 Dice rolls 29 250 Cash 30 220 Cash Boost flash event for 10 minutes 31 275 70 Peg-E tokens 32 1,500 1,250 Dice rolls 33 350 80 Peg-E tokens 34 450 Blue Sticker pack 35 850 700 Dice rolls 36 350 100 Peg-E tokens 37 1,850 1,500 Dice rolls 38 500 110 Peg-E tokens 39 800 Blue Sticker pack 40 700 Cash 41 300 1,800 Dice rolls 42 700 120 Peg-E tokens 43 900 Mega Heist flash event for 30 minutes 44 1,000 Cash 45 1,700 Purple Sticker pack 46 1,400 130 Peg-E tokens 47 3,800 2,800 Dice rolls 48 1,000 Cash 49 1,500 High Roller for 10 minutes 50 8,200 7,500 Dice rolls and Purple Sticker pack

How Monopoly GO Tycoon Empire milestone points work

Earn milestone points for landing on these tiles. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The objective for the Tycoon Empire event is to land on the Monopoly GO Income Tax, Electric, and Chance tiles. Landing on one of these tiles earns you milestone points that are used to unlock Tycoon Empire rewards. Using your Dice multiplier will increase the points you earn when landing on an Income Tax, Electric, or Chance tile.

Here’s the breakdown of milestone points earned without a multiplier.

Tax tiles: Three points

Chance tiles: Two points

Electric and Water tiles: Two points

Is it worth playing the Monopoly GO Tycoon Empire event?

Yes, the Tycoon Empire event is worth playing in Monopoly GO. Unlike the Kightly Quest Solo event that just ended, Tycoon Empire runs for three days instead of two. The milestone points are not exasperated, meaning it doesn’t take extra Dice rolls to earn rewards from the event.

Playing Tycoon Empire naturally earns you Peg-E tokens, even if you’re not trying to score Prize Drop rewards. Save your Peg-E tokens until right before the main event ends, getting the highest multiplier possible and the best rewards from the Prize Drop event.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy