Monopoly GO Tycoon Empire rewards and 50 milestones explained

The Peg-E Prize Drop continues in Monopoly GO with a new Tycoon Empire three-day event to support the main event until it ends. Earn rewards like Peg-E tokens, Dice, and Sticker packs across 50 milestones.
Get the most out of the Tycoon Empire rewards through this detailed guide to the Monopoly GO 72-hour event. Don’t sleep on the free Dice links or daily events, which can provide the resources you need for the Solo event.
All Monopoly GO Tycoon Empire rewards and milestones
The total Tycoon Empire rewards are 18,255 Dice rolls, 855 Peg-E tokens, seven Sticker packs, and cash.
|Tycoon Empire milestones
|Points to unlock milestones
|Tycoon Empire rewards
|One
|Five
|Five Peg-E tokens
|Two
|10
|25 Dice rolls
|Three
|15
|Cash
|Four
|40
|45 Dice rolls
|Five
|20
|Eight Peg-E tokens
|Six
|25
|Green Sticker pack
|Seven
|35
|35 Dice rolls
|Eight
|40
|12 Peg-E tokens
|Nine
|160
|150 Dice rolls
|10
|40
|Cash
|
|11
|45
|15 Peg-E tokens
|12
|50
|Orange Sticker pack
|13
|350
|350 Dice rolls
|14
|40
|25 Peg-E tokens
|15
|60
|High Roller flash event for five minutes
|16
|70
|Cash
|17
|500
|500 Dice rolls
|18
|80
|30 Peg-E tokens
|19
|90
|Pink Sticker pack
|20
|100
|Cash
|
|21
|125
|35 Peg-E tokens
|22
|1,000
|900 Dice rolls
|23
|120
|50 Peg-E tokens
|24
|130
|Pink Sticker pack
|25
|150
|Cash
|26
|600
|500 Dice rolls
|27
|150
|65 Peg-E tokens
|28
|200
|200 Dice rolls
|29
|250
|Cash
|30
|220
|Cash Boost flash event for 10 minutes
|
|31
|275
|70 Peg-E tokens
|32
|1,500
|1,250 Dice rolls
|33
|350
|80 Peg-E tokens
|34
|450
|Blue Sticker pack
|35
|850
|700 Dice rolls
|36
|350
|100 Peg-E tokens
|37
|1,850
|1,500 Dice rolls
|38
|500
|110 Peg-E tokens
|39
|800
|Blue Sticker pack
|40
|700
|Cash
|
|41
|300
|1,800 Dice rolls
|42
|700
|120 Peg-E tokens
|43
|900
|Mega Heist flash event for 30 minutes
|44
|1,000
|Cash
|45
|1,700
|Purple Sticker pack
|46
|1,400
|130 Peg-E tokens
|47
|3,800
|2,800 Dice rolls
|48
|1,000
|Cash
|49
|1,500
|High Roller for 10 minutes
|50
|8,200
|7,500 Dice rolls and Purple Sticker pack
How Monopoly GO Tycoon Empire milestone points work
The objective for the Tycoon Empire event is to land on the Monopoly GO Income Tax, Electric, and Chance tiles. Landing on one of these tiles earns you milestone points that are used to unlock Tycoon Empire rewards. Using your Dice multiplier will increase the points you earn when landing on an Income Tax, Electric, or Chance tile.
Here’s the breakdown of milestone points earned without a multiplier.
- Tax tiles: Three points
- Chance tiles: Two points
- Electric and Water tiles: Two points
Is it worth playing the Monopoly GO Tycoon Empire event?
Yes, the Tycoon Empire event is worth playing in Monopoly GO. Unlike the Kightly Quest Solo event that just ended, Tycoon Empire runs for three days instead of two. The milestone points are not exasperated, meaning it doesn’t take extra Dice rolls to earn rewards from the event.
Playing Tycoon Empire naturally earns you Peg-E tokens, even if you’re not trying to score Prize Drop rewards. Save your Peg-E tokens until right before the main event ends, getting the highest multiplier possible and the best rewards from the Prize Drop event.
Published: Jul 20, 2024 09:21 am