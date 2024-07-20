Image Credit: Bethesda
Mr. Monopoly throwing money of building in Monopoly GO
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Monopoly Go

Monopoly GO Tycoon Empire rewards and 50 milestones explained

Roll to earn more rewards.
Image of Danny Forster
Danny Forster
|

Published: Jul 20, 2024 09:21 am

The Peg-E Prize Drop continues in Monopoly GO with a new Tycoon Empire three-day event to support the main event until it ends. Earn rewards like Peg-E tokens, Dice, and Sticker packs across 50 milestones.

Get the most out of the Tycoon Empire rewards through this detailed guide to the Monopoly GO 72-hour event. Don’t sleep on the free Dice links or daily events, which can provide the resources you need for the Solo event.

All Monopoly GO Tycoon Empire rewards and milestones

The total Tycoon Empire rewards are 18,255 Dice rolls, 855 Peg-E tokens, seven Sticker packs, and cash.

Tycoon Empire milestonesPoints to unlock milestonesTycoon Empire rewards
OneFiveFive Peg-E tokens
Two1025 Dice rolls
Three15Cash
Four4045 Dice rolls
Five20Eight Peg-E tokens
Six25Green Sticker pack
Seven3535 Dice rolls
Eight4012 Peg-E tokens
Nine160150 Dice rolls
1040Cash
114515 Peg-E tokens
1250Orange Sticker pack
13350350 Dice rolls
144025 Peg-E tokens
1560High Roller flash event for five minutes
1670Cash
17500500 Dice rolls
188030 Peg-E tokens
1990Pink Sticker pack
20100Cash
2112535 Peg-E tokens
221,000900 Dice rolls
2312050 Peg-E tokens
24130Pink Sticker pack
25150Cash
26600500 Dice rolls
2715065 Peg-E tokens
28200200 Dice rolls
29250Cash
30220Cash Boost flash event for 10 minutes
3127570 Peg-E tokens
321,5001,250 Dice rolls
3335080 Peg-E tokens
34450Blue Sticker pack
35850700 Dice rolls
36350100 Peg-E tokens
371,8501,500 Dice rolls
38500110 Peg-E tokens
39800Blue Sticker pack
40700Cash
413001,800 Dice rolls
42700120 Peg-E tokens
43900Mega Heist flash event for 30 minutes
441,000Cash
451,700Purple Sticker pack
461,400130 Peg-E tokens
473,8002,800 Dice rolls
481,000Cash
491,500High Roller for 10 minutes
508,2007,500 Dice rolls and Purple Sticker pack

How Monopoly GO Tycoon Empire milestone points work

Tycoon Empire milestone points in Monopoly GO
Earn milestone points for landing on these tiles. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The objective for the Tycoon Empire event is to land on the Monopoly GO Income Tax, Electric, and Chance tiles. Landing on one of these tiles earns you milestone points that are used to unlock Tycoon Empire rewards. Using your Dice multiplier will increase the points you earn when landing on an Income Tax, Electric, or Chance tile.

Here’s the breakdown of milestone points earned without a multiplier.

  • Tax tiles: Three points
  • Chance tiles: Two points
  • Electric and Water tiles: Two points

Is it worth playing the Monopoly GO Tycoon Empire event?

Yes, the Tycoon Empire event is worth playing in Monopoly GO. Unlike the Kightly Quest Solo event that just ended, Tycoon Empire runs for three days instead of two. The milestone points are not exasperated, meaning it doesn’t take extra Dice rolls to earn rewards from the event.

Playing Tycoon Empire naturally earns you Peg-E tokens, even if you’re not trying to score Prize Drop rewards. Save your Peg-E tokens until right before the main event ends, getting the highest multiplier possible and the best rewards from the Prize Drop event.

