Monopoly GO: Turntable Tussle rewards and milestones

Drop rolls for rewards.
Published: Mar 29, 2024 01:00 pm
Scopely has dropped a new Monopoly GO tournament following the start of the Making Music season called Turntable Tussle, lasting 24 hours.

A 24-hour Monopoly GO tournament called Turntable Tussle went live on March 29, featuring standard tournament rewards. The tournament is a part of the new Making Music Sticker album season that will run alongside the Road to Stardom solo event. Both events contain the High Roller flash event and aim to land on a Monopoly GO Railroad tile, allowing you to double your rewards.

All Turntable Tussle Rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO

Much like most Monopoly GO 24-hour tournaments, Turntable Tussle rewards offer players up to 3,440 Dice, cash, and Sticker packs. The tournament contains 25 milestones and features special events like Mega Heist.

MilestonesTokens/PointsTurntable Tussle reward
One5540 Dice
Two40Green Sticker Pack (one-star)
Three9070 Dice
Four130High Roller for five minutes
Five11080 Dice
Six150Cash
Seven200Orange Sticker Pack (two-star)
Eight250Mega Heist for 15 minutes
Nine225Pink Sticker Pack (three-star)
10275175 Dice
11300Cash
12400Blue Sticker Pack (four-star)
13375250 Dice
14425Cash
15500Rent Frenzy for 20 minutes
16600375 Dice
17550Blue Sticker Pack (four-star)
18700Cash
19800500 Dice
201,000Cash
21900Cash
221,300750 Dice
231,500Cash Grab for 15 minutes
241,800Cash
252,0001,200 Dice

When do Turntable Tussle rewards end in Monopoly GO?

All Turntable Tussle rewards in Monopoly GO will end on March 30 at around 12:58pm CT. The tournament will run for only 24 hours, alongside the last 24 hours of the Road to Stardom solo event.

Are the Turntable Tussle Monopoly GO rewards worth rolling for?

The Monopoly GO Turntable Tussle tournament doesn’t have any special rewards that are worth chasing. But it does share an objective with the Road to Stardom solo event, which lets you double up on rewards like Stickers and Dice that will be needed for upcoming events that offer sweeter rewards.

How to play Monopoly GO Turntable Tussle

The Turntable Tussle Monopoly GO tournament has a Railroad tile as the objective, opening up the mini-games Shutdown and Bank Heist. This is also a shared objective with the Road to Stardom event. Your results from the mini-games earn you tokens/points that unlock milestones.

Bank Heist Turntable Tussle rewards

  • Small Heist: Four tokens
  • Large Heist: Six tokens
  • Bankrupt Heist: Eight tokens
  • Mega Heist: 12 tokens

Shutdown Turntable Tussle rewards

  • Blocked: Two tokens
  • Shutdown success: Four tokens
