Monopoly GO: Turntable Tussle rewards and milestones

Scopely has dropped a new Monopoly GO tournament following the start of the Making Music season called Turntable Tussle, lasting 24 hours.

A 24-hour Monopoly GO tournament called Turntable Tussle went live on March 29, featuring standard tournament rewards. The tournament is a part of the new Making Music Sticker album season that will run alongside the Road to Stardom solo event. Both events contain the High Roller flash event and aim to land on a Monopoly GO Railroad tile, allowing you to double your rewards.

All Turntable Tussle Rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO

Much like most Monopoly GO 24-hour tournaments, Turntable Tussle rewards offer players up to 3,440 Dice, cash, and Sticker packs. The tournament contains 25 milestones and features special events like Mega Heist.

Milestones Tokens/Points Turntable Tussle reward One 55 40 Dice Two 40 Green Sticker Pack (one-star) Three 90 70 Dice Four 130 High Roller for five minutes Five 110 80 Dice Six 150 Cash Seven 200 Orange Sticker Pack (two-star) Eight 250 Mega Heist for 15 minutes Nine 225 Pink Sticker Pack (three-star) 10 275 175 Dice 11 300 Cash 12 400 Blue Sticker Pack (four-star) 13 375 250 Dice 14 425 Cash 15 500 Rent Frenzy for 20 minutes 16 600 375 Dice 17 550 Blue Sticker Pack (four-star) 18 700 Cash 19 800 500 Dice 20 1,000 Cash 21 900 Cash 22 1,300 750 Dice 23 1,500 Cash Grab for 15 minutes 24 1,800 Cash 25 2,000 1,200 Dice

When do Turntable Tussle rewards end in Monopoly GO?

All Turntable Tussle rewards in Monopoly GO will end on March 30 at around 12:58pm CT. The tournament will run for only 24 hours, alongside the last 24 hours of the Road to Stardom solo event.

Are the Turntable Tussle Monopoly GO rewards worth rolling for?

The Monopoly GO Turntable Tussle tournament doesn’t have any special rewards that are worth chasing. But it does share an objective with the Road to Stardom solo event, which lets you double up on rewards like Stickers and Dice that will be needed for upcoming events that offer sweeter rewards.

How to play Monopoly GO Turntable Tussle

The Turntable Tussle Monopoly GO tournament has a Railroad tile as the objective, opening up the mini-games Shutdown and Bank Heist. This is also a shared objective with the Road to Stardom event. Your results from the mini-games earn you tokens/points that unlock milestones.

Bank Heist Turntable Tussle rewards

Small Heist: Four tokens

Large Heist: Six tokens

Bankrupt Heist: Eight tokens

Mega Heist: 12 tokens

Shutdown Turntable Tussle rewards

Blocked: Two tokens

Shutdown success: Four tokens

