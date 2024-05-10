MR. Monopoly dog digging up rewards
Monopoly Go

Monopoly GO Slice and Dice: All rewards and milestones explained

Roll to earn Peg-E tokens to unlock even more Monopoly GO rewards.
Danny Forster
Published: May 10, 2024 10:05 am

Small, one-day tournaments like Slice and Dice continue to drop into Monopoly GO, supporting the Prize Machine game. Here’s how to get the most rewards from the event.

Running from May 9 to 12 in Monopoly GO, there’s a main event game called Peg-E the Prize Machine, using token coins to earn players Prize Machine rewards that range from dice and Stickers to cash and more Peg-E tokens. You can earn Peg-E tokens through Monopoly GO daily quests, solo events, and tournaments like Slice and Dice. Tournaments offer two forms of rewards: those unlocked through milestones and bonus rewards for a top leaderboard finish. Here’s every milestone and leaderboard reward for Monopoly GO’s Slice and Dice tournament.

Every Slice and Dice Monopoly GO reward and milestone

Mr. Monopoly reading at his office desk
Earn up to 254 Peg-E tokens. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Slice and Dice tournament contains 30 milestones. The total dice rolls you can earn from the Monopoly GO event is 3,110 dice, along with five Sticker packs and 254 Peg-E tokens. A High Roller flash event is also available through milestone four. All early Slice and Dice rewards were data mined by the Monopoly GO wiki and are confirmed by us when the tournament goes live on May 10 at 1pm CT. Rewards for the event will end on May 11 at around 12:58pm CT.

One5035 Dice
Two40Green Sticker pack
Three80Seven Peg-E tokens
Four120High Roller for five minutes
Five14015 Peg-E tokens
Six150100 Dice
Seven13017 Peg-E tokens
Eight160Orange Sticker pack
Nine180150 Dice
1020025 Peg-E tokens
11250Pink Sticker pack
12225175 Dice
1327525 Peg-E tokens
14300Blue Sticker pack
15400275 Dice
16375Cash
1742540 Peg-E tokens
18500Cash
19600400 Dice
20650Rent Frenzy for 20 minutes
21550Blue Sticker pack
2270050 Peg-E tokens
23800Cash
241,000675 Dice
25900Cash
261,300100 Peg-E tokens
271,500Cash
281,600Cash Grab for 15 minutes
291,800Cash
302,0001,300

All Slice and Dice Monopoly GO leaderboard rewards

Tournament leaderboard rewards in Monopoly GO vary from event to event. Some may offer a unique reward like a Shield or Token, which are not included in the Slice and Dice leaderboard rewards. Leaderboard rewards aren’t posted until the Monopoly GO tournament goes live and will be updated shortly after by us.

Read Article Monopoly GO: High Roller schedule (May 2024)
The High Roller logo on a yellow and white gradient background.
Category: Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
Monopoly GO: High Roller schedule (May 2024)
Bhernardo Viana and others Bhernardo Viana and others May 10, 2024
Read Article All Monopoly GO events today: Rewards and date details (May 2024)
Monopoly Man and a lady celebrating over thanksgiving dinner
Category: Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
All Monopoly GO events today: Rewards and date details (May 2024)
Bhernardo Viana and others Bhernardo Viana and others May 10, 2024
Read Article When is the next Golden Blitz in Monopoly GO?
Monopoly GO characters trading golden stickers
Category: Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
When is the next Golden Blitz in Monopoly GO?
Bhernardo Viana and others Bhernardo Viana and others May 10, 2024
Danny Forster
Lead Magic: The Gathering/Teamfight Tactics scribe and staff writer for Dot Esports. Danny is a gamer beach bum residing in Spacecoast Florida and has been a journalist for seven years, of which five have been at Dot Esports. Prior media outllets Danny wrote for were Screen Rant and TheGamer. You can typically catch Danny playing TCGs and a variety of strategic games. He also hangs out on Twitter @Dannyspacecoast.