Monopoly GO Slice and Dice: All rewards and milestones explained

Small, one-day tournaments like Slice and Dice continue to drop into Monopoly GO, supporting the Prize Machine game. Here’s how to get the most rewards from the event.

Running from May 9 to 12 in Monopoly GO, there’s a main event game called Peg-E the Prize Machine, using token coins to earn players Prize Machine rewards that range from dice and Stickers to cash and more Peg-E tokens. You can earn Peg-E tokens through Monopoly GO daily quests, solo events, and tournaments like Slice and Dice. Tournaments offer two forms of rewards: those unlocked through milestones and bonus rewards for a top leaderboard finish. Here’s every milestone and leaderboard reward for Monopoly GO’s Slice and Dice tournament.

Every Slice and Dice Monopoly GO reward and milestone

Earn up to 254 Peg-E tokens. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Slice and Dice tournament contains 30 milestones. The total dice rolls you can earn from the Monopoly GO event is 3,110 dice, along with five Sticker packs and 254 Peg-E tokens. A High Roller flash event is also available through milestone four. All early Slice and Dice rewards were data mined by the Monopoly GO wiki and are confirmed by us when the tournament goes live on May 10 at 1pm CT. Rewards for the event will end on May 11 at around 12:58pm CT.

One 50 35 Dice Two 40 Green Sticker pack Three 80 Seven Peg-E tokens Four 120 High Roller for five minutes Five 140 15 Peg-E tokens Six 150 100 Dice Seven 130 17 Peg-E tokens Eight 160 Orange Sticker pack Nine 180 150 Dice 10 200 25 Peg-E tokens 11 250 Pink Sticker pack 12 225 175 Dice 13 275 25 Peg-E tokens 14 300 Blue Sticker pack 15 400 275 Dice 16 375 Cash 17 425 40 Peg-E tokens 18 500 Cash 19 600 400 Dice 20 650 Rent Frenzy for 20 minutes 21 550 Blue Sticker pack 22 700 50 Peg-E tokens 23 800 Cash 24 1,000 675 Dice 25 900 Cash 26 1,300 100 Peg-E tokens 27 1,500 Cash 28 1,600 Cash Grab for 15 minutes 29 1,800 Cash 30 2,000 1,300

All Slice and Dice Monopoly GO leaderboard rewards

Tournament leaderboard rewards in Monopoly GO vary from event to event. Some may offer a unique reward like a Shield or Token, which are not included in the Slice and Dice leaderboard rewards. Leaderboard rewards aren’t posted until the Monopoly GO tournament goes live and will be updated shortly after by us.

