Monopoly GO Slice and Dice: All rewards and milestones explained

Small, one-day tournaments like Slice and Dice continue to drop into Monopoly GO, supporting the Prize Machine game. Here’s how to get the most rewards from the event.
Running from May 9 to 12 in Monopoly GO, there’s a main event game called Peg-E the Prize Machine, using token coins to earn players Prize Machine rewards that range from dice and Stickers to cash and more Peg-E tokens. You can earn Peg-E tokens through Monopoly GO daily quests, solo events, and tournaments like Slice and Dice. Tournaments offer two forms of rewards: those unlocked through milestones and bonus rewards for a top leaderboard finish. Here’s every milestone and leaderboard reward for Monopoly GO’s Slice and Dice tournament.
Every Slice and Dice Monopoly GO reward and milestone
The Slice and Dice tournament contains 30 milestones. The total dice rolls you can earn from the Monopoly GO event is 3,110 dice, along with five Sticker packs and 254 Peg-E tokens. A High Roller flash event is also available through milestone four. All early Slice and Dice rewards were data mined by the Monopoly GO wiki and are confirmed by us when the tournament goes live on May 10 at 1pm CT. Rewards for the event will end on May 11 at around 12:58pm CT.
|One
|50
|35 Dice
|Two
|40
|Green Sticker pack
|Three
|80
|Seven Peg-E tokens
|Four
|120
|High Roller for five minutes
|Five
|140
|15 Peg-E tokens
|Six
|150
|100 Dice
|Seven
|130
|17 Peg-E tokens
|Eight
|160
|Orange Sticker pack
|Nine
|180
|150 Dice
|10
|200
|25 Peg-E tokens
|
|11
|250
|Pink Sticker pack
|12
|225
|175 Dice
|13
|275
|25 Peg-E tokens
|14
|300
|Blue Sticker pack
|15
|400
|275 Dice
|16
|375
|Cash
|17
|425
|40 Peg-E tokens
|18
|500
|Cash
|19
|600
|400 Dice
|20
|650
|Rent Frenzy for 20 minutes
|
|21
|550
|Blue Sticker pack
|22
|700
|50 Peg-E tokens
|23
|800
|Cash
|24
|1,000
|675 Dice
|25
|900
|Cash
|26
|1,300
|100 Peg-E tokens
|27
|1,500
|Cash
|28
|1,600
|Cash Grab for 15 minutes
|29
|1,800
|Cash
|30
|2,000
|1,300
All Slice and Dice Monopoly GO leaderboard rewards
Tournament leaderboard rewards in Monopoly GO vary from event to event. Some may offer a unique reward like a Shield or Token, which are not included in the Slice and Dice leaderboard rewards. Leaderboard rewards aren’t posted until the Monopoly GO tournament goes live and will be updated shortly after by us.