Monopoly GO Santa’s Sprint tournament: All rewards and milestones

The Santa’s Sprint tournament is the latest event now live in Monopoly GO. In this edition, you can earn rewards such as thousands of dice, numerous Sticker Packs, and a significant number of the new jigsaw puzzle pieces, which are key in the running Gift Partners event.
Santa’s Sprint event full prizes and milestones list in Monopoly GO
In Monopoly GO’s Santa’s Sprint event, you can earn various rewards by reaching each of the 30 milestone tiers. Each level corresponds to a certain number of Santa Hat tokens you need to collect from the board to unlock its respective reward. These prizes include the jigsaw puzzle pieces from the Gift Partners event.
|Milestone
|Tokens required
|Reward
|0
|5
|Unlock tournament
|1
|45
|120 Puzzle tokens
|2
|55
|50 dice
|3
|80
|One-Star Sticker Pack
|4
|90
|140 Puzzle Tokens
|5
|120
|90 dice
|6
|150
|Five-minute High Roller event
|7
|140
|160 Puzzle Tokens
|8
|200
|Two-Star Sticker Pack
|9
|250
|180 dice
|10
|230
|Three-Star Sticker Pack
|11
|260
|Cash
|12
|275
|180 Puzzle Tokens
|13
|300
|Four-Star Sticker Pack
|14
|400
|Cash
|15
|375
|275 dice
|16
|425
|250 Puzzle Tokens
|17
|500
|25-minute Mega Heist event
|18
|600
|Cash
|19
|550
|375 dice
|20
|700
|Four-Star Sticker Pack
|21
|800
|400 Puzzle Tokens
|22
|1,000
|Cash
|23
|900
|625 dice
|24
|1,300
|Cash
|25
|1,500
|Cash
|26
|1,800
|1,100 dice
|27
|2,000
|25-minute Cash Grab
|28
|2,200
|500 Puzzle Tokens
|29
|2,400
|Cash
|30
|2,500
|1,700 dice
Santa’s Sprint event leaderboard prizes list in Monopoly GO
As it happens with every tournament, Santa’s Sprint also gives you bonus rewards depending on your placement when the event ends. Here’s the full list of prizes:
|Leaderboard placement
|Rewards
|First place
|1,500 dice, Cash, Four-Star Sticker pack
|Second place
|800 dice, Cash, Four-Star Sticker pack
|Third place
|600 dice, Cash, Four-Star Sticker pack
|Fourth place
|500 dice, Cash, Three-Star Sticker pack
|Fifth place
|400 dice, Cash, Three-Star Sticker pack
|Sixth place
|350 dice, Cash, Two-Star Sticker pack
|Seventh place
|300 dice, Cash, Two-Star Sticker pack
|Eighth place
|250 dice, Cash, Two-Star Sticker pack
|Ninth place
|200 dice, Cash, Two-Star Sticker pack
|10th place
|200 dice, Cash, Two-Star Sticker pack
|11th to 15th place
|50 dice, Cash
|16th to 50th
|Cash
How to score points in Santa’s Sprint tournament
You score points in Santa’s Sprint tournament in Monopoly GO by landing on Railroad square and playing Shutdown and Bank Heist against your friends or random players. Your roll multiplier used before landing on the Railroad square also multiplies your token payout. Here’s how much you score:
Shutdown
- Blocked hit: +2 Tokens
- Successful hit: +4 Tokens
Bank Heist
- Small heist (three silver coins): +4 Tokens
- Large heist (three bills): +6 Tokens
- Bankrupt! (three diamond rings): +8 Tokens
- Mega Heist (three gold bars): +12 Tokens
Best strategy for Santa’s Sprint event in Monopoly GO
Follow the tips and tricks below to greatly increase your chances of taking a top place in Monopoly GO’s Santa Sprint tournament:
- Roll with your highest dice multiplier when six to eight squares from a Railroad square to boost landing odds.
- For greater effect, add High Roller for higher multipliers.
- Roll during other active events like Winter Wonderland to potentially land on their scoring squares if you miss a Railroad.
- Aim for the leaderboard top near the event’s end to conserve dice and avoid excess spending on tournament tokens.