Monopoly GO Santa’s Sprint tournament: All rewards and milestones

Puzzle pieces for the partner event await you.

Monopoly GO's logo for 'Santa's Sprint' with festive elements like gifts and Santa's hat on a gradient background
Image via Scopely, Remix by Dot Esports.

The Santa’s Sprint tournament is the latest event now live in Monopoly GO. In this edition, you can earn rewards such as thousands of dice, numerous Sticker Packs, and a significant number of the new jigsaw puzzle pieces, which are key in the running Gift Partners event.

Santa’s Sprint event full prizes and milestones list in Monopoly GO

In Monopoly GO’s Santa’s Sprint event, you can earn various rewards by reaching each of the 30 milestone tiers. Each level corresponds to a certain number of Santa Hat tokens you need to collect from the board to unlock its respective reward. These prizes include the jigsaw puzzle pieces from the Gift Partners event.

MilestoneTokens requiredReward
05Unlock tournament
145120 Puzzle tokens
25550 dice
380One-Star Sticker Pack
490140 Puzzle Tokens
512090 dice
6150Five-minute High Roller event
7140160 Puzzle Tokens
8200Two-Star Sticker Pack
9250180 dice
10230Three-Star Sticker Pack
11260Cash
12275180 Puzzle Tokens
13300Four-Star Sticker Pack
14400Cash
15375275 dice
16425250 Puzzle Tokens
1750025-minute Mega Heist event
18600Cash
19550375 dice
20700Four-Star Sticker Pack
21800400 Puzzle Tokens
221,000Cash
23900625 dice
241,300Cash
251,500Cash
261,8001,100 dice
272,00025-minute Cash Grab
282,200500 Puzzle Tokens
292,400Cash
302,5001,700 dice
Monopoly Go cover with the Monopoly man with a dog abd the game board in the background.
Image via Scopely

Santa’s Sprint event leaderboard prizes list in Monopoly GO

As it happens with every tournament, Santa’s Sprint also gives you bonus rewards depending on your placement when the event ends. Here’s the full list of prizes:

Leaderboard placementRewards
First place1,500 dice, Cash, Four-Star Sticker pack
Second place800 dice, Cash, Four-Star Sticker pack
Third place600 dice, Cash, Four-Star Sticker pack
Fourth place500 dice, Cash, Three-Star Sticker pack
Fifth place400 dice, Cash, Three-Star Sticker pack
Sixth place350 dice, Cash, Two-Star Sticker pack
Seventh place300 dice, Cash, Two-Star Sticker pack
Eighth place250 dice, Cash, Two-Star Sticker pack
Ninth place200 dice, Cash, Two-Star Sticker pack
10th place200 dice, Cash, Two-Star Sticker pack
11th to 15th place50 dice, Cash
16th to 50thCash

How to score points in Santa’s Sprint tournament

You score points in Santa’s Sprint tournament in Monopoly GO by landing on Railroad square and playing Shutdown and Bank Heist against your friends or random players. Your roll multiplier used before landing on the Railroad square also multiplies your token payout. Here’s how much you score:

Shutdown

  • Blocked hit: +2 Tokens
  • Successful hit: +4 Tokens

Bank Heist

  • Small heist (three silver coins): +4 Tokens
  • Large heist (three bills): +6 Tokens
  • Bankrupt! (three diamond rings): +8 Tokens
  • Mega Heist (three gold bars): +12 Tokens

Best strategy for Santa’s Sprint event in Monopoly GO

Follow the tips and tricks below to greatly increase your chances of taking a top place in Monopoly GO’s Santa Sprint tournament:

  1. Roll with your highest dice multiplier when six to eight squares from a Railroad square to boost landing odds.
  2. For greater effect, add High Roller for higher multipliers.
  3. Roll during other active events like Winter Wonderland to potentially land on their scoring squares if you miss a Railroad.
  4. Aim for the leaderboard top near the event’s end to conserve dice and avoid excess spending on tournament tokens.

Author

Bhernardo Viana
Esports and gaming specialist and strategist working in the industry for over 8 years. A fan of Pokémon since I was 6 and an avid Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch player. Also, Slay the Spire is the best game ever.