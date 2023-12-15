Monopoly GO Santa’s Sprint tournament: All rewards and milestones

The Santa’s Sprint tournament is the latest event now live in Monopoly GO. In this edition, you can earn rewards such as thousands of dice, numerous Sticker Packs, and a significant number of the new jigsaw puzzle pieces, which are key in the running Gift Partners event.

Santa’s Sprint event full prizes and milestones list in Monopoly GO

In Monopoly GO’s Santa’s Sprint event, you can earn various rewards by reaching each of the 30 milestone tiers. Each level corresponds to a certain number of Santa Hat tokens you need to collect from the board to unlock its respective reward. These prizes include the jigsaw puzzle pieces from the Gift Partners event.

Milestone Tokens required Reward 0 5 Unlock tournament 1 45 120 Puzzle tokens 2 55 50 dice 3 80 One-Star Sticker Pack 4 90 140 Puzzle Tokens 5 120 90 dice 6 150 Five-minute High Roller event 7 140 160 Puzzle Tokens 8 200 Two-Star Sticker Pack 9 250 180 dice 10 230 Three-Star Sticker Pack 11 260 Cash 12 275 180 Puzzle Tokens 13 300 Four-Star Sticker Pack 14 400 Cash 15 375 275 dice 16 425 250 Puzzle Tokens 17 500 25-minute Mega Heist event 18 600 Cash 19 550 375 dice 20 700 Four-Star Sticker Pack 21 800 400 Puzzle Tokens 22 1,000 Cash 23 900 625 dice 24 1,300 Cash 25 1,500 Cash 26 1,800 1,100 dice 27 2,000 25-minute Cash Grab 28 2,200 500 Puzzle Tokens 29 2,400 Cash 30 2,500 1,700 dice

Image via Scopely

Santa’s Sprint event leaderboard prizes list in Monopoly GO

As it happens with every tournament, Santa’s Sprint also gives you bonus rewards depending on your placement when the event ends. Here’s the full list of prizes:

Leaderboard placement Rewards First place 1,500 dice, Cash, Four-Star Sticker pack Second place 800 dice, Cash, Four-Star Sticker pack Third place 600 dice, Cash, Four-Star Sticker pack Fourth place 500 dice, Cash, Three-Star Sticker pack Fifth place 400 dice, Cash, Three-Star Sticker pack Sixth place 350 dice, Cash, Two-Star Sticker pack Seventh place 300 dice, Cash, Two-Star Sticker pack Eighth place 250 dice, Cash, Two-Star Sticker pack Ninth place 200 dice, Cash, Two-Star Sticker pack 10th place 200 dice, Cash, Two-Star Sticker pack 11th to 15th place 50 dice, Cash 16th to 50th Cash

How to score points in Santa’s Sprint tournament

You score points in Santa’s Sprint tournament in Monopoly GO by landing on Railroad square and playing Shutdown and Bank Heist against your friends or random players. Your roll multiplier used before landing on the Railroad square also multiplies your token payout. Here’s how much you score:

Shutdown

Blocked hit: +2 Tokens

Successful hit: +4 Tokens

Bank Heist

Small heist (three silver coins): +4 Tokens

Large heist (three bills): +6 Tokens

Bankrupt! (three diamond rings): +8 Tokens

Mega Heist (three gold bars): +12 Tokens

Best strategy for Santa’s Sprint event in Monopoly GO

Follow the tips and tricks below to greatly increase your chances of taking a top place in Monopoly GO’s Santa Sprint tournament: