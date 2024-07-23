Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Monopoly man holding a die
Image via Scopely
Category:
Monopoly Go

Monopoly GO Jolly Volley rewards and 25 milestones explained

Get the most rewards.
Image of Danny Forster
Danny Forster
|

Published: Jul 23, 2024 08:43 am

High Roller and Mega Heist flash events return through the Monopoly GO event Jolly Volley, featuring 25 standard milestone rewards.

Recommended Videos

Get the most out of Jolly Volley rewards through this detailed guide to the Monopoly GO 24-hour event. Don’t sleep on the free Dice links or daily events, which can provide the resources you need for the Tournament leaderboard event.

All Monopoly GO Jolly Volley rewards and milestones

Jolly Volley milestonesPoints to unlock milestonesJolly Volley rewards
One2540 Dice rolls
Two40Green Sticker pack
Three9070 Dice rolls
Four130High Roller for five minutes
Five11080 Dice rolls
Six150Orange Sticker pack
Seven200Cash
Eight250Mega Heist for 20 minutes
Nine225175 Dice rolls
10275Cash
11300Pink Sticker pack
12400Cash Boost for 10 minutes
13375250 Dice rolls
14425Cash
15500Blue Sticker pack
16600375 Dice rolls
17550Cash
18700500 Dice rolls
19800Blue Sticker pack
201,000Cash
21900Mega Heist for 40 minutes
221,300750 Dice rolls
231,500Cash
241,8001,000 Dice rolls
252,0001,400 Dice rolls

Finishing the Jolly Volley event will earn you 4,640 Dice rolls, five Sticker packs, and cash. Milestone rewards also include High Roller and Mega Heist flash events.

How Jolly Volley milestone points work in Monopoly GO

The only way to earn milestone points for Jolly Volley rewards is to land on a Railroad tile, unlocking the mini-games Shutdown and Bank Heist.

Here are the Shutdown milestone points for the Jolly Volley event:

  • Blocked: Two points
  • Success: Four points

Here are the Bank Heist milestone points for the Jolly Volley event:

  • Three coins: Four points
  • Three cash stacks: Six points
  • Three rings: Eight points
  • Three gold Mega Heist bars: 10 points

How to earn more Monopoly GO Jolly Volley milestone points and rewards

The best way to unlock milestones faster in the Jolly Volley event is to take advantage of Mega Heist flash events. The Tournament has two within it, at milestones eight and 21. I recommend taking advantage of the two Mega Heist flash events within the Seasonal Splendors event, maximizing your reward potential.

High Roller is another option you can use to increase milestone points earned by increasing the Dice multiplier higher than normal. To get the most out of the Jolly Volley Tournament, watch your ranking on the leaderboard. Top ranking will earn you bonus rewards like a few hundred free Dice rolls and a Monopoly GO Sticker pack.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Danny Forster
Danny Forster
Danny has been writing for Dot Esports for over five years, first as a freelancer and now as a staff writer. He is the lead beat writer for Magic: The Gathering and Teamfight Tactics. Danny is also a solid Monopoly GO player, having beaten every main event without spending a dime. When Danny isn't writing or gaming, he's chilling by the water in Spacecoast Florida with his family and friends. He's always got a tan, because touching grass is important, and loves playing strategic digital and tabletop games. Past outlets Danny has written for include TheGamer and ScreenRant.
twitter facebook