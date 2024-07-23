Monopoly GO Jolly Volley rewards and 25 milestones explained

High Roller and Mega Heist flash events return through the Monopoly GO event Jolly Volley, featuring 25 standard milestone rewards.
Get the most out of Jolly Volley rewards through this detailed guide to the Monopoly GO 24-hour event. Don’t sleep on the free Dice links or daily events, which can provide the resources you need for the Tournament leaderboard event.
All Monopoly GO Jolly Volley rewards and milestones
|Jolly Volley milestones
|Points to unlock milestones
|Jolly Volley rewards
|One
|25
|40 Dice rolls
|Two
|40
|Green Sticker pack
|Three
|90
|70 Dice rolls
|Four
|130
|High Roller for five minutes
|Five
|110
|80 Dice rolls
|Six
|150
|Orange Sticker pack
|Seven
|200
|Cash
|Eight
|250
|Mega Heist for 20 minutes
|Nine
|225
|175 Dice rolls
|10
|275
|Cash
|
|11
|300
|Pink Sticker pack
|12
|400
|Cash Boost for 10 minutes
|13
|375
|250 Dice rolls
|14
|425
|Cash
|15
|500
|Blue Sticker pack
|16
|600
|375 Dice rolls
|17
|550
|Cash
|18
|700
|500 Dice rolls
|19
|800
|Blue Sticker pack
|20
|1,000
|Cash
|21
|900
|Mega Heist for 40 minutes
|22
|1,300
|750 Dice rolls
|23
|1,500
|Cash
|24
|1,800
|1,000 Dice rolls
|25
|2,000
|1,400 Dice rolls
Finishing the Jolly Volley event will earn you 4,640 Dice rolls, five Sticker packs, and cash. Milestone rewards also include High Roller and Mega Heist flash events.
How Jolly Volley milestone points work in Monopoly GO
The only way to earn milestone points for Jolly Volley rewards is to land on a Railroad tile, unlocking the mini-games Shutdown and Bank Heist.
Here are the Shutdown milestone points for the Jolly Volley event:
- Blocked: Two points
- Success: Four points
Here are the Bank Heist milestone points for the Jolly Volley event:
- Three coins: Four points
- Three cash stacks: Six points
- Three rings: Eight points
- Three gold Mega Heist bars: 10 points
How to earn more Monopoly GO Jolly Volley milestone points and rewards
The best way to unlock milestones faster in the Jolly Volley event is to take advantage of Mega Heist flash events. The Tournament has two within it, at milestones eight and 21. I recommend taking advantage of the two Mega Heist flash events within the Seasonal Splendors event, maximizing your reward potential.
High Roller is another option you can use to increase milestone points earned by increasing the Dice multiplier higher than normal. To get the most out of the Jolly Volley Tournament, watch your ranking on the leaderboard. Top ranking will earn you bonus rewards like a few hundred free Dice rolls and a Monopoly GO Sticker pack.
Published: Jul 23, 2024 08:43 am