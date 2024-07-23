Monopoly GO Jolly Volley rewards and 25 milestones explained

High Roller and Mega Heist flash events return through the Monopoly GO event Jolly Volley, featuring 25 standard milestone rewards.

Get the most out of Jolly Volley rewards through this detailed guide to the Monopoly GO 24-hour event. Don’t sleep on the free Dice links or daily events, which can provide the resources you need for the Tournament leaderboard event.

All Monopoly GO Jolly Volley rewards and milestones

Jolly Volley milestones Points to unlock milestones Jolly Volley rewards One 25 40 Dice rolls Two 40 Green Sticker pack Three 90 70 Dice rolls Four 130 High Roller for five minutes Five 110 80 Dice rolls Six 150 Orange Sticker pack Seven 200 Cash Eight 250 Mega Heist for 20 minutes Nine 225 175 Dice rolls 10 275 Cash 11 300 Pink Sticker pack 12 400 Cash Boost for 10 minutes 13 375 250 Dice rolls 14 425 Cash 15 500 Blue Sticker pack 16 600 375 Dice rolls 17 550 Cash 18 700 500 Dice rolls 19 800 Blue Sticker pack 20 1,000 Cash 21 900 Mega Heist for 40 minutes 22 1,300 750 Dice rolls 23 1,500 Cash 24 1,800 1,000 Dice rolls 25 2,000 1,400 Dice rolls

Finishing the Jolly Volley event will earn you 4,640 Dice rolls, five Sticker packs, and cash. Milestone rewards also include High Roller and Mega Heist flash events.

How Jolly Volley milestone points work in Monopoly GO

The only way to earn milestone points for Jolly Volley rewards is to land on a Railroad tile, unlocking the mini-games Shutdown and Bank Heist.

Here are the Shutdown milestone points for the Jolly Volley event:

Blocked: Two points

Success: Four points

Here are the Bank Heist milestone points for the Jolly Volley event:

Three coins: Four points

Three cash stacks: Six points

Three rings: Eight points

Three gold Mega Heist bars: 10 points

How to earn more Monopoly GO Jolly Volley milestone points and rewards

The best way to unlock milestones faster in the Jolly Volley event is to take advantage of Mega Heist flash events. The Tournament has two within it, at milestones eight and 21. I recommend taking advantage of the two Mega Heist flash events within the Seasonal Splendors event, maximizing your reward potential.

High Roller is another option you can use to increase milestone points earned by increasing the Dice multiplier higher than normal. To get the most out of the Jolly Volley Tournament, watch your ranking on the leaderboard. Top ranking will earn you bonus rewards like a few hundred free Dice rolls and a Monopoly GO Sticker pack.

