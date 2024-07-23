Monopoly GO Seasonal Splendors rewards and 43 milestones explained

Get ready to roll Dice for Monopoly GO Seasonal Splendors rewards like a Mr. Monopoly Token featuring him on a surfboard with a holiday hat.

Get the most out of the Seasonal Splendors rewards through this detailed guide to the Monopoly GO 72-hour event. Don’t sleep on the free Dice links or daily events, which can provide the resources you need for the Solo event.

All Monopoly GO Seasonal Splendors rewards and milestones

Seasonal Splendors milestones Points to unlock milestones Seasonal Splendors rewards One Five 20 Dice rolls Two 10 Cash Three 15 30 Dice rolls Four 20 Green Sticker pack Five 25 Cash Six 30 35 Dice rolls Seven 30 Cash Boost for five minutes Eight 150 150 Dice rolls Nine 30 Green Sticker pack 10 40 40 Dice rolls 11 40 Mega Heist for 20 minutes 12 370 350 Dice rolls 13 50 Cash 14 60 Orange Sticker pack 15 70 Cash 16 450 Surfin’ Santa Token 17 90 Cash 18 80 600 Dice rolls 19 100 High Roller for five minutes 20 1,000 900 Dice rolls 21 120 Cash 22 130 120 Dice rolls 23 140 Cash 24 600 Blue Sticker pack 25 230 200 Dice rolls 26 250 Cash 27 1,500 1,250 Dice rolls 28 300 Mega Heist for 28 minutes 29 400 Cash 30 750 600 31 500 Cash 32 1,900 1,500 Dice rolls 33 600 Blue Sticker pack 34 650 Cash 35 2,500 1,900 Dice rolls 36 2,000 Pink Sticker pack 37 1,000 750 Dice rolls 38 1,200 Cash 39 3,600 2,500 Dice rolls 40 1,000 Cash 41 1,500 1,000 Dice rolls 42 1,400 Cash 43 7,500 7,000 Dice rolls and Purple Sticker pack

Finishing the Seasonal Splendors 43 milestones will earn you 18,345 Dice rolls, seven Sticker packs, and cash.

How Monopoly GO Seasonal Splendors milestone points work

The Seasonal Splendors Solo event uses Pickup tokens as a way to gain milestone points. Pickups are tokens on the Monopoly GO board. Landing on a Pickup token earns you two milestone points.

Increase your Dice multiplier to earn more milestone points when landing on a Pickup token. This is especially important when attempting to unlock higher point milestones.

Tips to get Monopoly GO Seasonal Splendors free Token

I’m a huge fan of collecting Tokens and Shields in Monopoly GO. Here’s what I’ll do to ensure that Mr. Monopoly Surfin’ Santa sits on my collection shelf.

Cash in on free Dice links for extra rolls

Check daily Monopoly GO events for timed events that can assist me in my goal of getting the Token

Increase my Dice multiplier on board sides with grouped Pickup tokens

Increase the Dice multiplier on the back half of the Monopoly GO board

Take advantage of Flash events like High Roller at milestone 19

Pace myself so I don’t roll too many Dice, knowing a main event is coming soon.

Events and rewards in Monopoly GO may change. Don’t worry, though, because we update any adjustments as soon as they become available.

