Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Mr. Monopoly on beach with Monopoly GO rewards
Image via Scopely. Remix by Dot Esports
Category:
Monopoly Go

Monopoly GO Seasonal Splendors rewards and 43 milestones explained

A new Token is worth rolling for.
Image of Danny Forster
Danny Forster
|

Published: Jul 23, 2024 08:02 am

Get ready to roll Dice for Monopoly GO Seasonal Splendors rewards like a Mr. Monopoly Token featuring him on a surfboard with a holiday hat.

Recommended Videos

Get the most out of the Seasonal Splendors rewards through this detailed guide to the Monopoly GO 72-hour event. Don’t sleep on the free Dice links or daily events, which can provide the resources you need for the Solo event.

All Monopoly GO Seasonal Splendors rewards and milestones

Seasonal Splendors milestonesPoints to unlock milestonesSeasonal Splendors rewards
OneFive20 Dice rolls
Two10Cash
Three1530 Dice rolls
Four20Green Sticker pack
Five25Cash
Six3035 Dice rolls
Seven30Cash Boost for five minutes
Eight150150 Dice rolls
Nine30Green Sticker pack
104040 Dice rolls
1140Mega Heist for 20 minutes
12370350 Dice rolls
1350Cash
1460Orange Sticker pack
1570Cash
16450Surfin’ Santa Token
1790Cash
1880600 Dice rolls
19100High Roller for five minutes
201,000900 Dice rolls
21120Cash
22130120 Dice rolls
23140Cash
24600Blue Sticker pack
25230200 Dice rolls
26250Cash
271,5001,250 Dice rolls
28300Mega Heist for 28 minutes
29400Cash
30750600
31500Cash
321,9001,500 Dice rolls
33600Blue Sticker pack
34650Cash
352,5001,900 Dice rolls
362,000Pink Sticker pack
371,000750 Dice rolls
381,200Cash
393,6002,500 Dice rolls
401,000Cash
411,5001,000 Dice rolls
421,400Cash
437,5007,000 Dice rolls and Purple Sticker pack

Finishing the Seasonal Splendors 43 milestones will earn you 18,345 Dice rolls, seven Sticker packs, and cash.

How Monopoly GO Seasonal Splendors milestone points work

The Seasonal Splendors Solo event uses Pickup tokens as a way to gain milestone points. Pickups are tokens on the Monopoly GO board. Landing on a Pickup token earns you two milestone points.

Increase your Dice multiplier to earn more milestone points when landing on a Pickup token. This is especially important when attempting to unlock higher point milestones.

Tips to get Monopoly GO Seasonal Splendors free Token

I’m a huge fan of collecting Tokens and Shields in Monopoly GO. Here’s what I’ll do to ensure that Mr. Monopoly Surfin’ Santa sits on my collection shelf.

  • Cash in on free Dice links for extra rolls
  • Check daily Monopoly GO events for timed events that can assist me in my goal of getting the Token
  • Increase my Dice multiplier on board sides with grouped Pickup tokens
  • Increase the Dice multiplier on the back half of the Monopoly GO board
  • Take advantage of Flash events like High Roller at milestone 19
  • Pace myself so I don’t roll too many Dice, knowing a main event is coming soon.

Events and rewards in Monopoly GO may change. Don’t worry, though, because we update any adjustments as soon as they become available.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Danny Forster
Danny Forster
Danny has been writing for Dot Esports for over five years, first as a freelancer and now as a staff writer. He is the lead beat writer for Magic: The Gathering and Teamfight Tactics. Danny is also a solid Monopoly GO player, having beaten every main event without spending a dime. When Danny isn't writing or gaming, he's chilling by the water in Spacecoast Florida with his family and friends. He's always got a tan, because touching grass is important, and loves playing strategic digital and tabletop games. Past outlets Danny has written for include TheGamer and ScreenRant.
twitter facebook linkedin