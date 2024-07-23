Monopoly GO Seasonal Splendors rewards and 43 milestones explained

Get ready to roll Dice for Monopoly GO Seasonal Splendors rewards like a Mr. Monopoly Token featuring him on a surfboard with a holiday hat.
Get the most out of the Seasonal Splendors rewards through this detailed guide to the Monopoly GO 72-hour event. Don’t sleep on the free Dice links or daily events, which can provide the resources you need for the Solo event.
All Monopoly GO Seasonal Splendors rewards and milestones
|Seasonal Splendors milestones
|Points to unlock milestones
|Seasonal Splendors rewards
|One
|Five
|20 Dice rolls
|Two
|10
|Cash
|Three
|15
|30 Dice rolls
|Four
|20
|Green Sticker pack
|Five
|25
|Cash
|Six
|30
|35 Dice rolls
|Seven
|30
|Cash Boost for five minutes
|Eight
|150
|150 Dice rolls
|Nine
|30
|Green Sticker pack
|10
|40
|40 Dice rolls
|
|11
|40
|Mega Heist for 20 minutes
|12
|370
|350 Dice rolls
|13
|50
|Cash
|14
|60
|Orange Sticker pack
|15
|70
|Cash
|16
|450
|Surfin’ Santa Token
|17
|90
|Cash
|18
|80
|600 Dice rolls
|19
|100
|High Roller for five minutes
|20
|1,000
|900 Dice rolls
|
|21
|120
|Cash
|22
|130
|120 Dice rolls
|23
|140
|Cash
|24
|600
|Blue Sticker pack
|25
|230
|200 Dice rolls
|26
|250
|Cash
|27
|1,500
|1,250 Dice rolls
|28
|300
|Mega Heist for 28 minutes
|29
|400
|Cash
|30
|750
|600
|
|31
|500
|Cash
|32
|1,900
|1,500 Dice rolls
|33
|600
|Blue Sticker pack
|34
|650
|Cash
|35
|2,500
|1,900 Dice rolls
|36
|2,000
|Pink Sticker pack
|37
|1,000
|750 Dice rolls
|38
|1,200
|Cash
|39
|3,600
|2,500 Dice rolls
|40
|1,000
|Cash
|41
|1,500
|1,000 Dice rolls
|42
|1,400
|Cash
|43
|7,500
|7,000 Dice rolls and Purple Sticker pack
Finishing the Seasonal Splendors 43 milestones will earn you 18,345 Dice rolls, seven Sticker packs, and cash.
How Monopoly GO Seasonal Splendors milestone points work
The Seasonal Splendors Solo event uses Pickup tokens as a way to gain milestone points. Pickups are tokens on the Monopoly GO board. Landing on a Pickup token earns you two milestone points.
Increase your Dice multiplier to earn more milestone points when landing on a Pickup token. This is especially important when attempting to unlock higher point milestones.
Tips to get Monopoly GO Seasonal Splendors free Token
I’m a huge fan of collecting Tokens and Shields in Monopoly GO. Here’s what I’ll do to ensure that Mr. Monopoly Surfin’ Santa sits on my collection shelf.
- Cash in on free Dice links for extra rolls
- Check daily Monopoly GO events for timed events that can assist me in my goal of getting the Token
- Increase my Dice multiplier on board sides with grouped Pickup tokens
- Increase the Dice multiplier on the back half of the Monopoly GO board
- Take advantage of Flash events like High Roller at milestone 19
- Pace myself so I don’t roll too many Dice, knowing a main event is coming soon.
Events and rewards in Monopoly GO may change. Don’t worry, though, because we update any adjustments as soon as they become available.
Published: Jul 23, 2024 08:02 am