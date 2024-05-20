Monopoly GO: How to maximize Constructor Clash rewards and milestones (May 20)

Constructor Clash is back in Monopoly GO on May 20, giving you another chance to grab Partner tokens for Robo Partners, thousands of dice, and Sticker Packs to boost your album. Here are all the rewards you can earn, along with the best strategy to make the most of them.

Full list of Constructor Clash rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO (May 20)

Constructor Clash milestones Points to unlock milestone Constructor Clash milestone rewards One 45 100 Robo tokens Two 55 50 Dice Three 80 Green Sticker pack Four 90 150 Robo tokens Five 120 90 Dice rolls Six 150 High Roller for five minutes Seven 140 180 Robo tokens Eight 200 Orange Sticker pack Nine 250 180 Dice rolls 10 230 Pink Sticker pack 11 260 Cash 12 275 220 Robo tokens 13 300 Blue Sticker pack 14 400 Cash 15 400 250 Dice rolls 16 450 280 Robo tokens 17 500 Mega Heist for 25 minutes 18 600 Cash 19 700 400 Dice rolls 20 800 Blue Sticker pack 21 900 320 Robo tokens 22 1,000 Cash 23 1,220 650 Dice rolls 24 1,300 Cash 25 1,800 Blue Sticker pack 26 2,000 1,100 Dice rolls 27 1,500 Cash Boost for 10 minutes 28 2,500 400 Robo tokens 29 2,600 Cash 30 3,200 1,700 Dice rolls

Strategy to maximize your Constructor Clash rewards in Monopoly GO

To increase your rewards in Constructor Clash in Monopoly GO, minimize your dice loss. You can do this by using your max roll multiplier only when you have the highest odds of landing on a Railroad square, which is usually when you’re six to eight squares away from them.

Another method is to play actively during Mega Heist, which is on milestone 17, as it turns your minimum reward from Bank Heist from Small to Large Heist and your maximum reward from Bankrupt to Mega Heist. This means you score more points when playing Bank Heist on Railroad squares, which allow you to earn points faster during Constructor Clash.

Finally, remember to spend the battery tokens you get in Robo Partners to get closer to finishing an attraction. These tokens are converted into cash when the event ends, but you can instead spend them to get dice, which helps maintain your event momentum.

Check the Monopoly GO daily event schedule to find other good times to enjoy bonuses that boost your earnings.

