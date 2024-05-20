Monopoly GO: How to maximize Constructor Clash rewards and milestones (May 20)

Constructor Clash is back in Monopoly GO on May 20, giving you another chance to grab Partner tokens for Robo Partners, thousands of dice, and Sticker Packs to boost your album. Here are all the rewards you can earn, along with the best strategy to make the most of them.
Full list of Constructor Clash rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO (May 20)
|Constructor Clash milestones
|Points to unlock milestone
|Constructor Clash milestone rewards
|One
|45
|100 Robo tokens
|Two
|55
|50 Dice
|Three
|80
|Green Sticker pack
|Four
|90
|150 Robo tokens
|Five
|120
|90 Dice rolls
|Six
|150
|High Roller for five minutes
|Seven
|140
|180 Robo tokens
|Eight
|200
|Orange Sticker pack
|Nine
|250
|180 Dice rolls
|10
|230
|Pink Sticker pack
|
|11
|260
|Cash
|12
|275
|220 Robo tokens
|13
|300
|Blue Sticker pack
|14
|400
|Cash
|15
|400
|250 Dice rolls
|16
|450
|280 Robo tokens
|17
|500
|Mega Heist for 25 minutes
|18
|600
|Cash
|19
|700
|400 Dice rolls
|20
|800
|Blue Sticker pack
|
|21
|900
|320 Robo tokens
|22
|1,000
|Cash
|23
|1,220
|650 Dice rolls
|24
|1,300
|Cash
|25
|1,800
|Blue Sticker pack
|26
|2,000
|1,100 Dice rolls
|27
|1,500
|Cash Boost for 10 minutes
|28
|2,500
|400 Robo tokens
|29
|2,600
|Cash
|30
|3,200
|1,700 Dice rolls
Strategy to maximize your Constructor Clash rewards in Monopoly GO
To increase your rewards in Constructor Clash in Monopoly GO, minimize your dice loss. You can do this by using your max roll multiplier only when you have the highest odds of landing on a Railroad square, which is usually when you’re six to eight squares away from them.
Another method is to play actively during Mega Heist, which is on milestone 17, as it turns your minimum reward from Bank Heist from Small to Large Heist and your maximum reward from Bankrupt to Mega Heist. This means you score more points when playing Bank Heist on Railroad squares, which allow you to earn points faster during Constructor Clash.
Finally, remember to spend the battery tokens you get in Robo Partners to get closer to finishing an attraction. These tokens are converted into cash when the event ends, but you can instead spend them to get dice, which helps maintain your event momentum.
Check the Monopoly GO daily event schedule to find other good times to enjoy bonuses that boost your earnings.