Monopoly GO: How to maximize Constructor Clash rewards and milestones (May 20)

Constructor Clash is back with the last round of battery tokens for Robo Partners.
Constructor Clash is back in Monopoly GO on May 20, giving you another chance to grab Partner tokens for Robo Partners, thousands of dice, and Sticker Packs to boost your album. Here are all the rewards you can earn, along with the best strategy to make the most of them.

Full list of Constructor Clash rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO (May 20)

Constructor Clash milestonesPoints to unlock milestoneConstructor Clash milestone rewards
One45100 Robo tokens
Two5550 Dice
Three80Green Sticker pack
Four90150 Robo tokens
Five12090 Dice rolls
Six150High Roller for five minutes
Seven140180 Robo tokens
Eight200Orange Sticker pack
Nine250180 Dice rolls
10230Pink Sticker pack
11260Cash
12275220 Robo tokens
13300Blue Sticker pack
14400Cash
15400250 Dice rolls
16450280 Robo tokens
17500Mega Heist for 25 minutes
18600Cash
19700400 Dice rolls
20800Blue Sticker pack
21900320 Robo tokens
221,000Cash
231,220650 Dice rolls
241,300Cash
251,800Blue Sticker pack
262,0001,100 Dice rolls
271,500Cash Boost for 10 minutes
282,500400 Robo tokens
292,600Cash
303,2001,700 Dice rolls

Strategy to maximize your Constructor Clash rewards in Monopoly GO

To increase your rewards in Constructor Clash in Monopoly GO, minimize your dice loss. You can do this by using your max roll multiplier only when you have the highest odds of landing on a Railroad square, which is usually when you’re six to eight squares away from them.

Another method is to play actively during Mega Heist, which is on milestone 17, as it turns your minimum reward from Bank Heist from Small to Large Heist and your maximum reward from Bankrupt to Mega Heist. This means you score more points when playing Bank Heist on Railroad squares, which allow you to earn points faster during Constructor Clash.

Finally, remember to spend the battery tokens you get in Robo Partners to get closer to finishing an attraction. These tokens are converted into cash when the event ends, but you can instead spend them to get dice, which helps maintain your event momentum.

Check the Monopoly GO daily event schedule to find other good times to enjoy bonuses that boost your earnings.

