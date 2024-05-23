Monopoly GO: Guide to maximize Map of Fortunes rewards

The May Monopoly GO Treasure Hunt has arrived and Scopely has dropped a two-day solo event called Map of Fortunes, featuring Railroad, Community Chest, and Chance tile objectives.

What are the Map of Fortunes Monopoly GO rewards and milestones?

Double up on points with a Chance and Railroad tile combo. Image via Scopely

Treasure Hunt Pickaxe tokens are back for the Monopoly GO Sunken Treasures Dig Hunt, with the Map of Fortunes solo event containing 155 Pickaxes. The event also contains 13,925 Dice rolls, eight Sticker packs, and cash across 50 milestones.

Map of Fortunes milestones Points to unlock milestones Map of Fortunes rewards from milestones One 25 Green Sticker pack Two 40 25 Dice rolls Three 20 Four Pickaxe tokens Four 50 Cash Five 150 90 Dice rolls Six 45 Cash Seven 50 Green Sticker pack Eight 40 Five Pickaxe tokens Nine 55 Cash Grab for 10 minutes 10 400 225 Dice rolls 11 40 Seven Pickaxe tokens 12 60 Cash 13 70 Green Sticker pack 14 80 Cash 15 85 Eight Pickaxe tokens 16 850 475 Dice rolls 17 90 Orange Sticker pack 18 100 Rent Frenzy for 15 minutes 19 120 10 Pickaxe tokens 20 140 Cash 21 1,200 600 Dice rolls 22 150 12 Pickaxe tokens 23 180 Pink Sticker pack 24 200 70 Dice rolls 25 250 Cash 26 2,000 850 Dice rolls 27 250 High Roller for 10 minutes 28 275 16 Pickaxe tokens 29 300 Blue Sticker pack 30 400 100 Dice rolls 31 1,600 Cash 32 500 18 Pickaxe tokens 33 600 140 Dice rolls 34 700 Cash 35 800 20 Pickaxe tokens 36 3,800 1,300 Dice rolls 37 900 Cash 38 1,000 Cash Boost for five minutes 39 2,000 Purple Sticker pack 40 1,500 Cash 41 7,000 2,200 Dice rolls 42 1,600 Cash 43 1,550 35 Pickaxe tokens 44 1,700 Cash 45 1,800 550 Dice rolls 46 6,000 Cash 47 2,000 600 Dice rolls 48 4,000 50 Pickaxe tokens 49 6,000 Purple Sticker pack 50 16,000 6,700 Dice rolls and Purple Sticker pack

Tips to maximize Monopoly GO Map of Fortunes rewards

The Map of Fortunes Monopoly GO solo event has you gain points for landing on Railroad, Community Chest, and Chance tiles. Points are given for landing on Railroad tiles for the Corsair Cup tournament that also starts on May 22.

I recommend holding off on rolling Dice until the tournament drops at 12pm CT so you can double your rewards when landing on a Railroad tile.

I like to roll at a consistent multiplier, and for Monopoly GO events like Map of Fortunes, I’ll roll at a 20x or 50x multiplier if I have the Dice rolls. If you don’t, try to increase the Dice multiplier before a Chance tile, in hopes of gaining double points to unlock Map of Fortunes rewards with a “Go the nearest Railroad” Chance card.

Don’t try rolling for Map of Fortunes rewards past milestone 39 unless you have Dice rolls to waste. Milestone 41 is a trap, with you needing 7,000 points to unlock 2,200 Dice rolls and milestone 46 is even worse since the reward is only cash. If you push to at least milestone 35, you’ll get 70 Pickaxe tokens for the Monopoly GO Treasure Hunt, which should help you get to at least board seven or eight.

