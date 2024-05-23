Monopoly GO: Guide to maximize Map of Fortunes rewards

The May Monopoly GO Treasure Hunt has arrived and Scopely has dropped a two-day solo event called Map of Fortunes, featuring Railroad, Community Chest, and Chance tile objectives.
What are the Map of Fortunes Monopoly GO rewards and milestones?
Treasure Hunt Pickaxe tokens are back for the Monopoly GO Sunken Treasures Dig Hunt, with the Map of Fortunes solo event containing 155 Pickaxes. The event also contains 13,925 Dice rolls, eight Sticker packs, and cash across 50 milestones.
|Map of Fortunes milestones
|Points to unlock milestones
|Map of Fortunes rewards from milestones
|One
|25
|Green Sticker pack
|Two
|40
|25 Dice rolls
|Three
|20
|Four Pickaxe tokens
|Four
|50
|Cash
|Five
|150
|90 Dice rolls
|Six
|45
|Cash
|Seven
|50
|Green Sticker pack
|Eight
|40
|Five Pickaxe tokens
|Nine
|55
|Cash Grab for 10 minutes
|10
|400
|225 Dice rolls
|
|11
|40
|Seven Pickaxe tokens
|12
|60
|Cash
|13
|70
|Green Sticker pack
|14
|80
|Cash
|15
|85
|Eight Pickaxe tokens
|16
|850
|475 Dice rolls
|17
|90
|Orange Sticker pack
|18
|100
|Rent Frenzy for 15 minutes
|19
|120
|10 Pickaxe tokens
|20
|140
|Cash
|
|21
|1,200
|600 Dice rolls
|22
|150
|12 Pickaxe tokens
|23
|180
|Pink Sticker pack
|24
|200
|70 Dice rolls
|25
|250
|Cash
|26
|2,000
|850 Dice rolls
|27
|250
|High Roller for 10 minutes
|28
|275
|16 Pickaxe tokens
|29
|300
|Blue Sticker pack
|30
|400
|100 Dice rolls
|
|31
|1,600
|Cash
|32
|500
|18 Pickaxe tokens
|33
|600
|140 Dice rolls
|34
|700
|Cash
|35
|800
|20 Pickaxe tokens
|36
|3,800
|1,300 Dice rolls
|37
|900
|Cash
|38
|1,000
|Cash Boost for five minutes
|39
|2,000
|Purple Sticker pack
|40
|1,500
|Cash
|
|41
|7,000
|2,200 Dice rolls
|42
|1,600
|Cash
|43
|1,550
|35 Pickaxe tokens
|44
|1,700
|Cash
|45
|1,800
|550 Dice rolls
|46
|6,000
|Cash
|47
|2,000
|600 Dice rolls
|48
|4,000
|50 Pickaxe tokens
|49
|6,000
|Purple Sticker pack
|50
|16,000
|6,700 Dice rolls and Purple Sticker pack
Tips to maximize Monopoly GO Map of Fortunes rewards
The Map of Fortunes Monopoly GO solo event has you gain points for landing on Railroad, Community Chest, and Chance tiles. Points are given for landing on Railroad tiles for the Corsair Cup tournament that also starts on May 22.
I recommend holding off on rolling Dice until the tournament drops at 12pm CT so you can double your rewards when landing on a Railroad tile.
I like to roll at a consistent multiplier, and for Monopoly GO events like Map of Fortunes, I’ll roll at a 20x or 50x multiplier if I have the Dice rolls. If you don’t, try to increase the Dice multiplier before a Chance tile, in hopes of gaining double points to unlock Map of Fortunes rewards with a “Go the nearest Railroad” Chance card.
Don’t try rolling for Map of Fortunes rewards past milestone 39 unless you have Dice rolls to waste. Milestone 41 is a trap, with you needing 7,000 points to unlock 2,200 Dice rolls and milestone 46 is even worse since the reward is only cash. If you push to at least milestone 35, you’ll get 70 Pickaxe tokens for the Monopoly GO Treasure Hunt, which should help you get to at least board seven or eight.