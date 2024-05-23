Ms. Monopoly holding a Monopoly GO reward
Monopoly GO: Guide to maximize Map of Fortunes rewards

Double up on Pickaxe, Dice, and Sticker rewards.
Danny Forster
Published: May 22, 2024

The May Monopoly GO Treasure Hunt has arrived and Scopely has dropped a two-day solo event called Map of Fortunes, featuring Railroad, Community Chest, and Chance tile objectives.

What are the Map of Fortunes Monopoly GO rewards and milestones?

Mr. Monopoly and dog on vacation in Monopoly GO
Double up on points with a Chance and Railroad tile combo. Image via Scopely

Treasure Hunt Pickaxe tokens are back for the Monopoly GO Sunken Treasures Dig Hunt, with the Map of Fortunes solo event containing 155 Pickaxes. The event also contains 13,925 Dice rolls, eight Sticker packs, and cash across 50 milestones.

Map of Fortunes milestonesPoints to unlock milestonesMap of Fortunes rewards from milestones
One25Green Sticker pack
Two4025 Dice rolls
Three20Four Pickaxe tokens
Four50Cash
Five15090 Dice rolls
Six45Cash
Seven50Green Sticker pack
Eight40Five Pickaxe tokens
Nine55Cash Grab for 10 minutes
10400225 Dice rolls
1140Seven Pickaxe tokens
1260Cash
1370Green Sticker pack
1480Cash
1585Eight Pickaxe tokens
16850475 Dice rolls
1790Orange Sticker pack
18100Rent Frenzy for 15 minutes
1912010 Pickaxe tokens
20140Cash
211,200600 Dice rolls
2215012 Pickaxe tokens
23180Pink Sticker pack
2420070 Dice rolls
25250Cash
262,000850 Dice rolls
27250High Roller for 10 minutes
2827516 Pickaxe tokens
29300Blue Sticker pack
30400100 Dice rolls
311,600Cash
3250018 Pickaxe tokens
33600140 Dice rolls
34700Cash
3580020 Pickaxe tokens
363,8001,300 Dice rolls
37900Cash
381,000Cash Boost for five minutes
392,000Purple Sticker pack
401,500Cash
417,0002,200 Dice rolls
421,600Cash
431,55035 Pickaxe tokens
441,700Cash
451,800550 Dice rolls
466,000Cash
472,000600 Dice rolls
484,00050 Pickaxe tokens
496,000Purple Sticker pack
5016,0006,700 Dice rolls and Purple Sticker pack

Tips to maximize Monopoly GO Map of Fortunes rewards

The Map of Fortunes Monopoly GO solo event has you gain points for landing on Railroad, Community Chest, and Chance tiles. Points are given for landing on Railroad tiles for the Corsair Cup tournament that also starts on May 22.

I recommend holding off on rolling Dice until the tournament drops at 12pm CT so you can double your rewards when landing on a Railroad tile.

I like to roll at a consistent multiplier, and for Monopoly GO events like Map of Fortunes, I’ll roll at a 20x or 50x multiplier if I have the Dice rolls. If you don’t, try to increase the Dice multiplier before a Chance tile, in hopes of gaining double points to unlock Map of Fortunes rewards with a “Go the nearest Railroad” Chance card.

Don’t try rolling for Map of Fortunes rewards past milestone 39 unless you have Dice rolls to waste. Milestone 41 is a trap, with you needing 7,000 points to unlock 2,200 Dice rolls and milestone 46 is even worse since the reward is only cash. If you push to at least milestone 35, you’ll get 70 Pickaxe tokens for the Monopoly GO Treasure Hunt, which should help you get to at least board seven or eight.

Danny Forster
Lead Magic: The Gathering/Teamfight Tactics scribe and staff writer for Dot Esports. Danny is a gamer beach bum residing in Spacecoast Florida and has been a journalist for 10 years, of which five-plus have been at Dot Esports. Prior media outllets Danny wrote for were Screen Rant and TheGamer. You can typically catch Danny playing TCGs and a variety of strategic games.