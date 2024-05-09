Monopoly GO Culinary Stars: All rewards explained

Scopely has created a 24-hour Monopoly GO tournament called Culinary Stars, containing Peg-E tokens for the Prize Machine, Stickers, and free Dice.

Tournaments in Monopoly GO typically last a day or two, offering standard rewards like Dice, Stickers, and cash. Culinary Stars isn’t a typical tournament, though, as it shares points earned for landing on a Railroad tile with the two-day All you Can Win solo event. Both events feature Peg-E tokens for the Prize Machine that I recommend rolling for so you can start stockpiling Dice and cash for the next Monopoly GO main event.

What are the Culinary Stars Monopoly GO rewards?

Get points for both events when you land on a Railroad tile. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Rewards from a Monopoly GO tournament are earned by unlocking milestones and through top finishes on the leaderboard. The Culinary Stars tournament features 30 milestones that contain 3,110 Dice, 259 Peg-E tokens, five Sticker packs, and cash. You can also unlock flash events like High Roller through milestone four to increase your dice-rolling multiplier. All early rewards are provided by Monopoly GO Wiki with confirmation from us after the tournament goes live.

Culinary Stars milestones Points to unlcok Culinary Stars rewards One 50 35 Dice Two 40 Green Sticker pack Three 80 Five Peg-E tokens Four 120 High Roller for five minutes Five 140 12 Peg-E tokens Six 150 100 Dice Seven 130 15 Peg-E tokens Eight 160 Orange Sticker pack Nine 180 150 Dice 10 200 17 Peg-E tokens 11 250 Pink Sticker pack 12 225 175 Dice 13 275 25 Peg-E tokens 14 300 Blue Sticker pack 15 400 275 Dice 16 375 Cash 17 425 35 Peg-E tokens 18 500 Cash 19 600 400 Dice 20 650 Rent Frenzy for 20 minutes 21 550 Blue Sticker pack 22 700 50 Peg-E tokens 23 800 Cash 24 1,000 675 Dice 25 900 Cash 26 1,300 100 Peg-E tokens 27 1,500 Cash 28 1,600 Cash Grab for 15 minutes 29 1,800 Cash 30 2,000 1,300

What are Culinary Stars Monopoly GO leaderboard rewards?

Additional Culinary Stars rewards can be earned by reaching a top ranking on the Monopoly GO tournament leaderboard. To check your ranking, tap the tournament icon. We will update the leaderboard rewards when the event goes live as rewards often vary from tournament to tournament.

How points work in the Monopoly GO Culinary Stars tournament

Points are earned through the completion of mini-games Shutdown and Bank Heist when you land on a Monopoly GO Railroad tile. The Culinary Stars tournament shares a Railroad tile objective with the All You Can Win solo event, providing points for both events. All tournament points are based on your performance during the mini-game. Bank Heist games offer more points than a Shutdown but will appear less often. Shutdown points are always the same. Try to find a friend with no Shields up so you can hit them consistently for more points.

Bank Heist Culinary Stars points

Small Heist: Four points

Large Heist: Six points

Bankrupt Heist: Eight points

Mega Heist: 12 points

Shutdown Culinary Stars points

Blocked: Two points

Shutdown success: Four points

