Monopoly GO Culinary Stars: All rewards explained

Earn Peg-E tokens and Dice.
Published: May 9, 2024 08:25 am

Scopely has created a 24-hour Monopoly GO tournament called Culinary Stars, containing Peg-E tokens for the Prize Machine, Stickers, and free Dice.

Tournaments in Monopoly GO typically last a day or two, offering standard rewards like Dice, Stickers, and cash. Culinary Stars isn’t a typical tournament, though, as it shares points earned for landing on a Railroad tile with the two-day All you Can Win solo event. Both events feature Peg-E tokens for the Prize Machine that I recommend rolling for so you can start stockpiling Dice and cash for the next Monopoly GO main event.

What are the Culinary Stars Monopoly GO rewards?

Rewards from a Monopoly GO tournament are earned by unlocking milestones and through top finishes on the leaderboard. The Culinary Stars tournament features 30 milestones that contain 3,110 Dice, 259 Peg-E tokens, five Sticker packs, and cash. You can also unlock flash events like High Roller through milestone four to increase your dice-rolling multiplier. All early rewards are provided by Monopoly GO Wiki with confirmation from us after the tournament goes live.

Culinary Stars milestonesPoints to unlcokCulinary Stars rewards
One5035 Dice
Two40Green Sticker pack
Three80Five Peg-E tokens
Four120High Roller for five minutes
Five14012 Peg-E tokens
Six150100 Dice
Seven13015 Peg-E tokens
Eight160Orange Sticker pack
Nine180150 Dice
1020017 Peg-E tokens
11250Pink Sticker pack
12225175 Dice
1327525 Peg-E tokens
14300Blue Sticker pack
15400275 Dice
16375Cash
1742535 Peg-E tokens
18500Cash
19600400 Dice
20650Rent Frenzy for 20 minutes
21550Blue Sticker pack
2270050 Peg-E tokens
23800Cash
241,000675 Dice
25900Cash
261,300100 Peg-E tokens
271,500Cash
281,600Cash Grab for 15 minutes
291,800Cash
302,0001,300

What are Culinary Stars Monopoly GO leaderboard rewards?

Additional Culinary Stars rewards can be earned by reaching a top ranking on the Monopoly GO tournament leaderboard. To check your ranking, tap the tournament icon. We will update the leaderboard rewards when the event goes live as rewards often vary from tournament to tournament.

How points work in the Monopoly GO Culinary Stars tournament

Points are earned through the completion of mini-games Shutdown and Bank Heist when you land on a Monopoly GO Railroad tile. The Culinary Stars tournament shares a Railroad tile objective with the All You Can Win solo event, providing points for both events. All tournament points are based on your performance during the mini-game. Bank Heist games offer more points than a Shutdown but will appear less often. Shutdown points are always the same. Try to find a friend with no Shields up so you can hit them consistently for more points.

Bank Heist Culinary Stars points

  • Small Heist: Four points
  • Large Heist: Six points
  • Bankrupt Heist: Eight points
  • Mega Heist: 12 points

Shutdown Culinary Stars points

  • Blocked: Two points
  • Shutdown success: Four points
