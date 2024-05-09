Monopoly GO Culinary Stars: All rewards explained

Scopely has created a 24-hour Monopoly GO tournament called Culinary Stars, containing Peg-E tokens for the Prize Machine, Stickers, and free Dice.
Tournaments in Monopoly GO typically last a day or two, offering standard rewards like Dice, Stickers, and cash. Culinary Stars isn’t a typical tournament, though, as it shares points earned for landing on a Railroad tile with the two-day All you Can Win solo event. Both events feature Peg-E tokens for the Prize Machine that I recommend rolling for so you can start stockpiling Dice and cash for the next Monopoly GO main event.
What are the Culinary Stars Monopoly GO rewards?
Rewards from a Monopoly GO tournament are earned by unlocking milestones and through top finishes on the leaderboard. The Culinary Stars tournament features 30 milestones that contain 3,110 Dice, 259 Peg-E tokens, five Sticker packs, and cash. You can also unlock flash events like High Roller through milestone four to increase your dice-rolling multiplier. All early rewards are provided by Monopoly GO Wiki with confirmation from us after the tournament goes live.
|Culinary Stars milestones
|Points to unlcok
|Culinary Stars rewards
|One
|50
|35 Dice
|Two
|40
|Green Sticker pack
|Three
|80
|Five Peg-E tokens
|Four
|120
|High Roller for five minutes
|Five
|140
|12 Peg-E tokens
|Six
|150
|100 Dice
|Seven
|130
|15 Peg-E tokens
|Eight
|160
|Orange Sticker pack
|Nine
|180
|150 Dice
|10
|200
|17 Peg-E tokens
|
|11
|250
|Pink Sticker pack
|12
|225
|175 Dice
|13
|275
|25 Peg-E tokens
|14
|300
|Blue Sticker pack
|15
|400
|275 Dice
|16
|375
|Cash
|17
|425
|35 Peg-E tokens
|18
|500
|Cash
|19
|600
|400 Dice
|20
|650
|Rent Frenzy for 20 minutes
|
|21
|550
|Blue Sticker pack
|22
|700
|50 Peg-E tokens
|23
|800
|Cash
|24
|1,000
|675 Dice
|25
|900
|Cash
|26
|1,300
|100 Peg-E tokens
|27
|1,500
|Cash
|28
|1,600
|Cash Grab for 15 minutes
|29
|1,800
|Cash
|30
|2,000
|1,300
What are Culinary Stars Monopoly GO leaderboard rewards?
Additional Culinary Stars rewards can be earned by reaching a top ranking on the Monopoly GO tournament leaderboard. To check your ranking, tap the tournament icon. We will update the leaderboard rewards when the event goes live as rewards often vary from tournament to tournament.
How points work in the Monopoly GO Culinary Stars tournament
Points are earned through the completion of mini-games Shutdown and Bank Heist when you land on a Monopoly GO Railroad tile. The Culinary Stars tournament shares a Railroad tile objective with the All You Can Win solo event, providing points for both events. All tournament points are based on your performance during the mini-game. Bank Heist games offer more points than a Shutdown but will appear less often. Shutdown points are always the same. Try to find a friend with no Shields up so you can hit them consistently for more points.
Bank Heist Culinary Stars points
- Small Heist: Four points
- Large Heist: Six points
- Bankrupt Heist: Eight points
- Mega Heist: 12 points
Shutdown Culinary Stars points
- Blocked: Two points
- Shutdown success: Four points