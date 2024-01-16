Category:
Monopoly Go

Monopoly GO Cold Snap Rewards and Milestones

Cold Snap and Peg-E Tokens are a great match in Monopoly GO.
Bhernardo Viana
Published: Jan 16, 2024 09:59 am
Updated: Jan 16, 2024 10:22 am
The logo of Monopoly GO's Cold Snap event on a blue gradient background with snowflakes.
Image via Scopely, Remix by Dot Esports.

The latest event in Monopoly GO, Cold Snap, has just begun, replacing the previous Equity Extravaganza. In Cold Snap, you can roll dice and earn additional rolls, numerous Sticker Packs, and Peg-E Tokens, which can be used in the Prize Drop.

In the Cold Snap event, rewards that are a bit different. You get 837 Peg-E Tokens, perfect for grabbing extra goodies from the Prize Drop event, like more free dice and Sticker Packs. To rack up points, aim for Chance, Community Chest, and Railroad Squares. Railroads net you five points, Community Chests three, and Chance Squares two, with your dice multiplier giving these points an extra boost. I prefer investing big in events like this when another Tournament is active, so I can score twice in a single Railroad square.

Full list of Cold Snap rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO

MilestonePoints requiredRewards
125Green Sticker Pack (One Star)
2207 Peg-E Tokens
34025 dice
445Cash
515090 dice
64010 Peg-E Tokens
75015-minute Rent Frenzy
855Green Sticker Pack (One Star)
965Cash
10375220 dice
116015 Peg-E Tokens
1275Cash
1390Green Sticker Pack (One Star)
148020 Peg-E Tokens
1510010-minute Cash Grab
16850475 dice
17100Orange Sticker Pack (Two Stars)
18110Cash
1912050 dice
2011535 Peg-E Tokens
211,300700 dice
22150Pink Sticker Pack (Three Stars)
23160Cash
2417555 Peg-E Tokens
25200Cash
262,000900 dice
27275Blue Sticker Pack (Four Stars)
2830010-minute High Roller
2932585 Peg-E Tokens
30400100 dice
311,600Cash
32450160 dice
33500105 Peg-E Tokens
34650Cash
35750Five-minute Cash Boost
364,5001,800 dice
37800125 Peg-E Tokens
38900Cash
391,000Blue Sticker Pack (Four Stars)
401,500Cash
4110,0003,500 dice
421,600Purple Sticker Pack (Five Stars)
431,70020-minute High Roller
441,800170 Peg-E Tokens
457,000Cash
462,000800 dice
473,000Purple Sticker Pack (Five Stars)
483,500210 Peg-E Tokens
494,000Cash
5017,5007,500 dice and a Purple Sticker Pack (Five Stars)

Thanks to the Monopoly GO Wiki for the early list. We’re currently playing through Cold Snap to confirm the rewards list above.

Optimal plays for Cold Snap in Monopoly GO

A Monopoly GO board screenshot with red circles around the Chance, Railroad, and Community Chest squares
Always play on the bottom-right of your board. Screenshot by Dot Esports

For maxing out your rewards in Monopoly GO‘s Cold Snap event, the smartest move is to deploy your highest dice multiplier when you’re in the bottom right corner of the board. This spot is a hotspot with Railroad, Community Chest, and Chance squares close together, significantly boosting your chances of scoring big. I personally always save my highest multipliers specifically for this corner, especially when I have High Roller active. This approach can really up your game in collecting those event points.

related content

Read Article When is the next Peg-E event in Monopoly GO?
An image with Monopoly GO's Prize Drop icon next to a Peg-E Token on a gradient background
Category:
Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
When is the next Peg-E event in Monopoly GO?
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Jan 16, 2024
Read Article How to get free Peg-E tokens in Monopoly Go
A Monopoly GO montage showing Peg-E on the left and Mr. Monopoly as Santa on the right.
Category:
Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
How to get free Peg-E tokens in Monopoly Go
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana and others Jan 16, 2024
Read Article All Monopoly GO events today: Rewards and date details (January 2024)
Monopoly Man and a lady celebrating over thanksgiving dinner
Category:
Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
All Monopoly GO events today: Rewards and date details (January 2024)
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır and others Jan 16, 2024
Read Article Monopoly GO: Dot Com Dash rewards and milestones
Monopoly GO Viking Landmark board
Category:
Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
Monopoly GO: Dot Com Dash rewards and milestones
Danny Forster Danny Forster Jan 15, 2024
Read Article Expected Wheel Boost flash event schedule in Monopoly GO (January 2024)
The property wheel of Monopoly GO on a dark background.
Category:
Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
Expected Wheel Boost flash event schedule in Monopoly GO (January 2024)
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Jan 15, 2024

Bhernardo Viana
Gaming writer and strategist working in the gaming industry for over 8 years. A fan of Pokémon since I was 6 and an avid Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch player. I'm a Monopoly GO expert who still hates losing dice and GTA fan who loves absurd vehicles.