The latest event in Monopoly GO, Cold Snap, has just begun, replacing the previous Equity Extravaganza. In Cold Snap, you can roll dice and earn additional rolls, numerous Sticker Packs, and Peg-E Tokens, which can be used in the Prize Drop.
In the Cold Snap event, rewards that are a bit different. You get 837 Peg-E Tokens, perfect for grabbing extra goodies from the Prize Drop event, like more free dice and Sticker Packs. To rack up points, aim for Chance, Community Chest, and Railroad Squares. Railroads net you five points, Community Chests three, and Chance Squares two, with your dice multiplier giving these points an extra boost. I prefer investing big in events like this when another Tournament is active, so I can score twice in a single Railroad square.
Full list of Cold Snap rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO
|Milestone
|Points required
|Rewards
|1
|25
|Green Sticker Pack (One Star)
|2
|20
|7 Peg-E Tokens
|3
|40
|25 dice
|4
|45
|Cash
|5
|150
|90 dice
|6
|40
|10 Peg-E Tokens
|7
|50
|15-minute Rent Frenzy
|8
|55
|Green Sticker Pack (One Star)
|9
|65
|Cash
|10
|375
|220 dice
|11
|60
|15 Peg-E Tokens
|12
|75
|Cash
|13
|90
|Green Sticker Pack (One Star)
|14
|80
|20 Peg-E Tokens
|15
|100
|10-minute Cash Grab
|16
|850
|475 dice
|17
|100
|Orange Sticker Pack (Two Stars)
|18
|110
|Cash
|19
|120
|50 dice
|20
|115
|35 Peg-E Tokens
|21
|1,300
|700 dice
|22
|150
|Pink Sticker Pack (Three Stars)
|23
|160
|Cash
|24
|175
|55 Peg-E Tokens
|25
|200
|Cash
|26
|2,000
|900 dice
|27
|275
|Blue Sticker Pack (Four Stars)
|28
|300
|10-minute High Roller
|29
|325
|85 Peg-E Tokens
|30
|400
|100 dice
|31
|1,600
|Cash
|32
|450
|160 dice
|33
|500
|105 Peg-E Tokens
|34
|650
|Cash
|35
|750
|Five-minute Cash Boost
|36
|4,500
|1,800 dice
|37
|800
|125 Peg-E Tokens
|38
|900
|Cash
|39
|1,000
|Blue Sticker Pack (Four Stars)
|40
|1,500
|Cash
|41
|10,000
|3,500 dice
|42
|1,600
|Purple Sticker Pack (Five Stars)
|43
|1,700
|20-minute High Roller
|44
|1,800
|170 Peg-E Tokens
|45
|7,000
|Cash
|46
|2,000
|800 dice
|47
|3,000
|Purple Sticker Pack (Five Stars)
|48
|3,500
|210 Peg-E Tokens
|49
|4,000
|Cash
|50
|17,500
|7,500 dice and a Purple Sticker Pack (Five Stars)
Thanks to the Monopoly GO Wiki for the early list. We’re currently playing through Cold Snap to confirm the rewards list above.
Optimal plays for Cold Snap in Monopoly GO
For maxing out your rewards in Monopoly GO‘s Cold Snap event, the smartest move is to deploy your highest dice multiplier when you’re in the bottom right corner of the board. This spot is a hotspot with Railroad, Community Chest, and Chance squares close together, significantly boosting your chances of scoring big. I personally always save my highest multipliers specifically for this corner, especially when I have High Roller active. This approach can really up your game in collecting those event points.