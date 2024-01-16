The latest event in Monopoly GO, Cold Snap, has just begun, replacing the previous Equity Extravaganza. In Cold Snap, you can roll dice and earn additional rolls, numerous Sticker Packs, and Peg-E Tokens, which can be used in the Prize Drop.

In the Cold Snap event, rewards that are a bit different. You get 837 Peg-E Tokens, perfect for grabbing extra goodies from the Prize Drop event, like more free dice and Sticker Packs. To rack up points, aim for Chance, Community Chest, and Railroad Squares. Railroads net you five points, Community Chests three, and Chance Squares two, with your dice multiplier giving these points an extra boost. I prefer investing big in events like this when another Tournament is active, so I can score twice in a single Railroad square.

Full list of Cold Snap rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO Milestone Points required Rewards 1 25 Green Sticker Pack (One Star) 2 20 7 Peg-E Tokens 3 40 25 dice 4 45 Cash 5 150 90 dice 6 40 10 Peg-E Tokens 7 50 15-minute Rent Frenzy 8 55 Green Sticker Pack (One Star) 9 65 Cash 10 375 220 dice 11 60 15 Peg-E Tokens 12 75 Cash 13 90 Green Sticker Pack (One Star) 14 80 20 Peg-E Tokens 15 100 10-minute Cash Grab 16 850 475 dice 17 100 Orange Sticker Pack (Two Stars) 18 110 Cash 19 120 50 dice 20 115 35 Peg-E Tokens 21 1,300 700 dice 22 150 Pink Sticker Pack (Three Stars) 23 160 Cash 24 175 55 Peg-E Tokens 25 200 Cash 26 2,000 900 dice 27 275 Blue Sticker Pack (Four Stars) 28 300 10-minute High Roller 29 325 85 Peg-E Tokens 30 400 100 dice 31 1,600 Cash 32 450 160 dice 33 500 105 Peg-E Tokens 34 650 Cash 35 750 Five-minute Cash Boost 36 4,500 1,800 dice 37 800 125 Peg-E Tokens 38 900 Cash 39 1,000 Blue Sticker Pack (Four Stars) 40 1,500 Cash 41 10,000 3,500 dice 42 1,600 Purple Sticker Pack (Five Stars) 43 1,700 20-minute High Roller 44 1,800 170 Peg-E Tokens 45 7,000 Cash 46 2,000 800 dice 47 3,000 Purple Sticker Pack (Five Stars) 48 3,500 210 Peg-E Tokens 49 4,000 Cash 50 17,500 7,500 dice and a Purple Sticker Pack (Five Stars)

Thanks to the Monopoly GO Wiki for the early list. We’re currently playing through Cold Snap to confirm the rewards list above.

Optimal plays for Cold Snap in Monopoly GO

Always play on the bottom-right of your board. Screenshot by Dot Esports

For maxing out your rewards in Monopoly GO‘s Cold Snap event, the smartest move is to deploy your highest dice multiplier when you’re in the bottom right corner of the board. This spot is a hotspot with Railroad, Community Chest, and Chance squares close together, significantly boosting your chances of scoring big. I personally always save my highest multipliers specifically for this corner, especially when I have High Roller active. This approach can really up your game in collecting those event points.