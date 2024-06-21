Monopoly GO Chop Championship rewards, take 3 on 25-milestone tournament

Scopely continues with the 25-milestone tournaments through the Monopoly GO event Chop Championship. Hardcore players likely have the rewards memorized by now, but for those who don’t, here’s every milestone reward for the next 24-hour tournament.

All Monopoly GO Chop Championship rewards and milestones

Chop Championship milestones Points to unlock milestones Chop Championship rewards One 55 40 Dice rolls Two 40 Green Sticker pack Three 90 70 Dice rolls Four 130 High Roller for five minutes Five 110 80 Dice rolls Six 150 Cash Seven 200 Orange Sticker pack Eight 250 Mega Heist for 15 minutes Nine 225 Pink Sticker pack 10 275 175 Dice rolls 11 300 Cash 12 400 Blue Sticker pack 13 375 250 Dice rolls 14 425 Cash 15 500 Rent Frenzy for 20 minutes 16 600 375 Dice rolls 17 550 Blue Sticker pack 18 700 Cash 19 800 500 Dice rolls 20 1,000 Cash 21 900 Cash 22 1,300 750 Dice rolls 23 1,500 Cash Grab for 15 minutes 24 1,800 Cash 25 2,000 1,200 Dice rolls

Why are Monopoly GO Chop Championship rewards the same as days before?

We’re confused by the new reward structure too. Image via Scopely

The repetitive Monopoly GO rewards continue through Chop Championship and we’re baffled by this, as you likely are too. Dot Esports has reached out to Scopely for comments regarding the change to the tournament reward structure but hasn’t received a response at time of writing.

Is the Monopoly GO Chop Championship event worth playing?

Focusing on Monopoly GO tournaments during this time of repetitive rewards isn’t worth ranking up the leaderboard for unless Scopely adds a unique prize to top finishers. Recent tournaments have featured a Blue Sticker pack, which I don’t recommend chasing unless you have infinite dice rolls. A Purple Sticker pack, however, is more appealing.

The Monopoly GO Chop Championship rewards are more like bonuses you achieve when rolling for the solo event rewards, completing Daily Quick Wins, and participating in main events. You can get those bonus rewards easily through the Fortune Footrace event that’s still running until June 22 as it wants you to land on a Railroad tile to earn Monopoly GO milestone points.

