Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Have an ad free account?
MR. Monopoly and assistant unveiling suprise rewards in Monopoly GO
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Monopoly Go

Monopoly GO Chop Championship rewards, take 3 on 25-milestone tournament

New name, same rewards, but still worth playing.
Image of Danny Forster
Danny Forster
|
Published: Jun 21, 2024 09:21 am

Scopely continues with the 25-milestone tournaments through the Monopoly GO event Chop Championship. Hardcore players likely have the rewards memorized by now, but for those who don’t, here’s every milestone reward for the next 24-hour tournament.

Recommended Videos

All Monopoly GO Chop Championship rewards and milestones

Chop Championship milestonesPoints to unlock milestonesChop Championship rewards
One5540 Dice rolls
Two40Green Sticker pack
Three9070 Dice rolls
Four130High Roller for five minutes
Five11080 Dice rolls
Six150Cash
Seven200Orange Sticker pack
Eight250Mega Heist for 15 minutes
Nine225Pink Sticker pack
10275175 Dice rolls
11300Cash
12400Blue Sticker pack
13375250 Dice rolls
14425Cash
15500Rent Frenzy for 20 minutes
16600375 Dice rolls
17550Blue Sticker pack
18700Cash
19800500 Dice rolls
201,000Cash
21900Cash
221,300750 Dice rolls
231,500Cash Grab for 15 minutes
241,800Cash
252,0001,200 Dice rolls

Why are Monopoly GO Chop Championship rewards the same as days before?

Mr. Monopoly looking at rewards in Monopoly GO
We’re confused by the new reward structure too. Image via Scopely

The repetitive Monopoly GO rewards continue through Chop Championship and we’re baffled by this, as you likely are too. Dot Esports has reached out to Scopely for comments regarding the change to the tournament reward structure but hasn’t received a response at time of writing.

Is the Monopoly GO Chop Championship event worth playing?

Focusing on Monopoly GO tournaments during this time of repetitive rewards isn’t worth ranking up the leaderboard for unless Scopely adds a unique prize to top finishers. Recent tournaments have featured a Blue Sticker pack, which I don’t recommend chasing unless you have infinite dice rolls. A Purple Sticker pack, however, is more appealing.

The Monopoly GO Chop Championship rewards are more like bonuses you achieve when rolling for the solo event rewards, completing Daily Quick Wins, and participating in main events. You can get those bonus rewards easily through the Fortune Footrace event that’s still running until June 22 as it wants you to land on a Railroad tile to earn Monopoly GO milestone points.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Danny Forster
Danny Forster
Danny has been writing for Dot Esports for over five years, first as a freelancer and now as a staff writer. He is the lead beat writer for Magic: The Gathering and Teamfight Tactics. Danny is also a solid Monopoly GO player, having beaten every main event without spending a dime. When Danny isn't writing or gaming, he's chilling by the water in Spacecoast Florida with his family and friends. He's always got a tan, because touching grass is important, and loves playing strategic digital and tabletop games. Past outlets Danny has written for include TheGamer and ScreenRant.
twitter facebook