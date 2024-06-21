Monopoly GO Chop Championship rewards, take 3 on 25-milestone tournament

Scopely continues with the 25-milestone tournaments through the Monopoly GO event Chop Championship. Hardcore players likely have the rewards memorized by now, but for those who don’t, here’s every milestone reward for the next 24-hour tournament.
All Monopoly GO Chop Championship rewards and milestones
|Chop Championship milestones
|Points to unlock milestones
|Chop Championship rewards
|One
|55
|40 Dice rolls
|Two
|40
|Green Sticker pack
|Three
|90
|70 Dice rolls
|Four
|130
|High Roller for five minutes
|Five
|110
|80 Dice rolls
|Six
|150
|Cash
|Seven
|200
|Orange Sticker pack
|Eight
|250
|Mega Heist for 15 minutes
|Nine
|225
|Pink Sticker pack
|10
|275
|175 Dice rolls
|
|11
|300
|Cash
|12
|400
|Blue Sticker pack
|13
|375
|250 Dice rolls
|14
|425
|Cash
|15
|500
|Rent Frenzy for 20 minutes
|16
|600
|375 Dice rolls
|17
|550
|Blue Sticker pack
|18
|700
|Cash
|19
|800
|500 Dice rolls
|20
|1,000
|Cash
|21
|900
|Cash
|22
|1,300
|750 Dice rolls
|23
|1,500
|Cash Grab for 15 minutes
|24
|1,800
|Cash
|25
|2,000
|1,200 Dice rolls
Why are Monopoly GO Chop Championship rewards the same as days before?
The repetitive Monopoly GO rewards continue through Chop Championship and we’re baffled by this, as you likely are too. Dot Esports has reached out to Scopely for comments regarding the change to the tournament reward structure but hasn’t received a response at time of writing.
Is the Monopoly GO Chop Championship event worth playing?
Focusing on Monopoly GO tournaments during this time of repetitive rewards isn’t worth ranking up the leaderboard for unless Scopely adds a unique prize to top finishers. Recent tournaments have featured a Blue Sticker pack, which I don’t recommend chasing unless you have infinite dice rolls. A Purple Sticker pack, however, is more appealing.
The Monopoly GO Chop Championship rewards are more like bonuses you achieve when rolling for the solo event rewards, completing Daily Quick Wins, and participating in main events. You can get those bonus rewards easily through the Fortune Footrace event that’s still running until June 22 as it wants you to land on a Railroad tile to earn Monopoly GO milestone points.