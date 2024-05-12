Gnome on Railroad tile in Monopoly GO
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Monopoly GO: Are the Stroller Showdown rewards worth it?

Last chance to score Peg-E tokens.
Danny Forster
Published: May 12, 2024 09:24 am

Stroller Showdown is the final Monopoly GO tournament to offer Peg-E tokens for the Prize Machine main event.

Scopely will drop another 24-hour Monopoly GO tournament called Stroller Showdown from May 12 at 1pm CT to May 13 at 12:58pm CT. Ending before the tournament is the Prize Machine main event. You must have Peg-E tokens to play the event, unlocked through milestones within Stroller Showdown and the solo event, Chef’s Journey. But playing the tournament might not be worth the Monopoly GO Dice rolls.

All Monopoly GO Stroller Showdown rewards and milestones

Mr. Monopoly throwing money of building in Monopoly GO
Some rewards aren’t worth chasing. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Stroller Showdown rewards in Monopoly GO are essentially the same as the past two tournaments that have run during the Prize Machine main event. Unless you are chasing Prize Machine rewards, I don’t recommend rolling Dice for the Stroller Showdown tournament. And without a Wild Sticker as a milestone reward through Prize Machine, the rewards are worth chasing.

Instead, I recommend completing your daily Quick Wins. And if you like doggie Tokens, rolling for the Chef’s Journey Scottie Token behind milestone 20 is worth it. Any Railroad tiles you land on then are extra rewards.

Stroller Showdown milestonesPoints to unlock milestonesStroller Showdown rewards
One5035 Dice
Two40Green Sticker pack
Three80Seven Peg-E tokens
Four120High Roller for five minutes
Five14015 Peg-E tokens
Six150100 Dice
Seven13025 Peg-E tokens
Eight160Orange Sticker pack
Nine180150 Dice
1020030 Peg-E tokens
11250Pink Sticker pack
12225175 Dice
1327540 Peg-E tokens
14300Blue Sticker pack
15400275 Dice
16375Cash
1742555 Peg-E tokens
18500Cash
19600400 Dice
20650Rent Frenzy for 20 minutes
21550Blue Sticker pack
2270075 Peg-E tokens
23800Cash
241,000675 Dice
25900Cash
261,300100 Peg-E tokens
271,500Cash
281,600Cash Grab for 15 minutes
291,800Cash
302,0001,300

All early rewards were data mined through the Monopoly GO wiki and are confirmed by myself once the Monopoly GO Stroller Showdown tournament goes live. The total rewards you can earn from the event by completing the 30 milestones are 3,110 Dice, five Sticker packs, cash, and 347 Peg-E tokens.

You can compete in the Monopoly GO Stroller Showdown event from May 12 to 13. Ranking in the top 10 of the tournament leaderboard may earn additional rewards like Dice and Sticker packs.

