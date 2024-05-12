Monopoly GO: Are the Stroller Showdown rewards worth it?

Stroller Showdown is the final Monopoly GO tournament to offer Peg-E tokens for the Prize Machine main event.

Scopely will drop another 24-hour Monopoly GO tournament called Stroller Showdown from May 12 at 1pm CT to May 13 at 12:58pm CT. Ending before the tournament is the Prize Machine main event. You must have Peg-E tokens to play the event, unlocked through milestones within Stroller Showdown and the solo event, Chef’s Journey. But playing the tournament might not be worth the Monopoly GO Dice rolls.

All Monopoly GO Stroller Showdown rewards and milestones

Some rewards aren’t worth chasing. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Stroller Showdown rewards in Monopoly GO are essentially the same as the past two tournaments that have run during the Prize Machine main event. Unless you are chasing Prize Machine rewards, I don’t recommend rolling Dice for the Stroller Showdown tournament. And without a Wild Sticker as a milestone reward through Prize Machine, the rewards are worth chasing.

Instead, I recommend completing your daily Quick Wins. And if you like doggie Tokens, rolling for the Chef’s Journey Scottie Token behind milestone 20 is worth it. Any Railroad tiles you land on then are extra rewards.

Stroller Showdown milestones Points to unlock milestones Stroller Showdown rewards One 50 35 Dice Two 40 Green Sticker pack Three 80 Seven Peg-E tokens Four 120 High Roller for five minutes Five 140 15 Peg-E tokens Six 150 100 Dice Seven 130 25 Peg-E tokens Eight 160 Orange Sticker pack Nine 180 150 Dice 10 200 30 Peg-E tokens 11 250 Pink Sticker pack 12 225 175 Dice 13 275 40 Peg-E tokens 14 300 Blue Sticker pack 15 400 275 Dice 16 375 Cash 17 425 55 Peg-E tokens 18 500 Cash 19 600 400 Dice 20 650 Rent Frenzy for 20 minutes 21 550 Blue Sticker pack 22 700 75 Peg-E tokens 23 800 Cash 24 1,000 675 Dice 25 900 Cash 26 1,300 100 Peg-E tokens 27 1,500 Cash 28 1,600 Cash Grab for 15 minutes 29 1,800 Cash 30 2,000 1,300

All early rewards were data mined through the Monopoly GO wiki and are confirmed by myself once the Monopoly GO Stroller Showdown tournament goes live. The total rewards you can earn from the event by completing the 30 milestones are 3,110 Dice, five Sticker packs, cash, and 347 Peg-E tokens.

You can compete in the Monopoly GO Stroller Showdown event from May 12 to 13. Ranking in the top 10 of the tournament leaderboard may earn additional rewards like Dice and Sticker packs.

