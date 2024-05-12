Monopoly GO: Are the Stroller Showdown rewards worth it?

Stroller Showdown is the final Monopoly GO tournament to offer Peg-E tokens for the Prize Machine main event.
Scopely will drop another 24-hour Monopoly GO tournament called Stroller Showdown from May 12 at 1pm CT to May 13 at 12:58pm CT. Ending before the tournament is the Prize Machine main event. You must have Peg-E tokens to play the event, unlocked through milestones within Stroller Showdown and the solo event, Chef’s Journey. But playing the tournament might not be worth the Monopoly GO Dice rolls.
All Monopoly GO Stroller Showdown rewards and milestones
The Stroller Showdown rewards in Monopoly GO are essentially the same as the past two tournaments that have run during the Prize Machine main event. Unless you are chasing Prize Machine rewards, I don’t recommend rolling Dice for the Stroller Showdown tournament. And without a Wild Sticker as a milestone reward through Prize Machine, the rewards are worth chasing.
Instead, I recommend completing your daily Quick Wins. And if you like doggie Tokens, rolling for the Chef’s Journey Scottie Token behind milestone 20 is worth it. Any Railroad tiles you land on then are extra rewards.
|Stroller Showdown milestones
|Points to unlock milestones
|Stroller Showdown rewards
|One
|50
|35 Dice
|Two
|40
|Green Sticker pack
|Three
|80
|Seven Peg-E tokens
|Four
|120
|High Roller for five minutes
|Five
|140
|15 Peg-E tokens
|Six
|150
|100 Dice
|Seven
|130
|25 Peg-E tokens
|Eight
|160
|Orange Sticker pack
|Nine
|180
|150 Dice
|10
|200
|30 Peg-E tokens
|
|11
|250
|Pink Sticker pack
|12
|225
|175 Dice
|13
|275
|40 Peg-E tokens
|14
|300
|Blue Sticker pack
|15
|400
|275 Dice
|16
|375
|Cash
|17
|425
|55 Peg-E tokens
|18
|500
|Cash
|19
|600
|400 Dice
|20
|650
|Rent Frenzy for 20 minutes
|
|21
|550
|Blue Sticker pack
|22
|700
|75 Peg-E tokens
|23
|800
|Cash
|24
|1,000
|675 Dice
|25
|900
|Cash
|26
|1,300
|100 Peg-E tokens
|27
|1,500
|Cash
|28
|1,600
|Cash Grab for 15 minutes
|29
|1,800
|Cash
|30
|2,000
|1,300
All early rewards were data mined through the Monopoly GO wiki and are confirmed by myself once the Monopoly GO Stroller Showdown tournament goes live. The total rewards you can earn from the event by completing the 30 milestones are 3,110 Dice, five Sticker packs, cash, and 347 Peg-E tokens.
You can compete in the Monopoly GO Stroller Showdown event from May 12 to 13. Ranking in the top 10 of the tournament leaderboard may earn additional rewards like Dice and Sticker packs.