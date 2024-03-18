Category:
Monopoly GO: All Spring Awakening rewards and milestones

Spring into Pickaxe rewards.
Danny Forster
Published: Mar 18, 2024 10:00 am
Figures standing around Monopoly GO game board
Screenshot by Dot Esports

A new event called Spring Awakening has dropped into Monopoly GO, featuring Pickaxe Sunset Treasure Dig tokens, Dice, and more. 

Scopley has released a new Monopoly GO Pickaxe event for March called Sunset Treasure Dig, with the solo event Spring Awakening offering the first Pickaxe token rewards for it. Showcasing 49 milestones, the two-day event is a great way to start collecting Pickaxe tokens. Be sure to grab Sticker rewards as the Making Music Sticker album drops soon. Collecting Stars matters too with the Origin album ending soon. And if you’re close to 1,000 Stars, the final chest vault contains a Wild Sticker, providing plenty of Dice to roll for Spring Awakening rewards if the Wild Sticker completes an album. 

Full list of Spring Awakening rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO

Mr. Monopoly and dog playing in flowers
Collect Pickaxe tokens. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Spring Awakening rewards include up to 180 Sunset Treasure Dig Pickaxe tokens, with the amount of Pickaxes increasing significantly at milestone 36. Completing the Monopoly GO solo event can also earn you up to 15,260 Dice and nine Sticker packs. There isn’t a High Roller special event in the Spring Awakening rewards, but there is in the Butterfly Sky tournament that starts on March 18.  

MilestoneTokens/PointsSpring Awakening Reward
OneFiveThree Pickaxe tokens
Two1010 Dice
Three10Green Sticker Pack (one star)
Four20Three Pickaxe tokens
Five65100 Dice
Six15Four Pickaxe tokens
Seven20Cash
Eight20Green Sticker Pack (one star)
Nine25Five Pickaxe tokens
10180225 Dice
1125Cash Grab for 10 minutes
1230Green Sticker Pack (one star)
1335Seven Pickaxe tokens
1440Cash
15350425 Dice
1645Eight Pickaxe tokens
1765Orange Sticker Pack (two stars)
18100120 Dice
197010 Pickaxe tokens
20700800 Dice
2180Cash
2210013 Pickaxe tokens
23110Pink Sticker Pack (three stars)
24120Cash
251,1001,200 Dice
2613015 Pickaxe tokens
27140Cash Boost for 10 minutes
28150Pink Sticker Pack (three stars)
2916017 Pickaxe tokens
30900Cash
31175180 Dice
32250Cash
33270Blue Sticker Pack (four stars)
34300Cash
352,0001,800 Dice
3640030 Pickaxe tokens
37500Blue Sticker Pack (four stars)
38650500 Dice
39750Cash
403,0002,500 Dice
41900Purple Sticker Pack (five stars)
4280035 Pickaxe tokens
431,100Cash
441,200900 Dice
452,500 Cash
461,200Purple Sticker Pack (five stars)
471,40045 Pickaxe tokens
481,500Cash
496,0006,500 Dice

When do Spring Awakening rewards end in Monopoly GO?

All Monopoly GO Spring Awakening rewards end on March 20 at around 9:58am CT. The solo event starts on March 18 and runs for two days alongside two tournaments. 

How to get the most Monopoly GO Spring Awakening rewards?

Mr. Monopoly and dog playing in flowers
Each tile has four tokens as a reward. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The objective for the solo event is to land on the four corners of the Monopoly GO board, which are the GO, Just Visiting, Free Parking, and Jail tiles. Landing on any of the four corner tiles earns you four tokens/points. To maximize your Spring Awakening rewards, it’s best to increase the Dice multiplier when approaching one of the four corners. The Jail tile is the easiest to predict if you keep the multiplier the same, at around 10 or 20, as the game will lock you up every third pass or so. 

Another way to get the most out of the Spring Awakening rewards is to play it around the same time the tournament drops, which is at 1pm CT. Tournaments require you to land on a Railroad tile between the four corners of a Monopoly GO board. Keep your multiplier as high as you can go and roll as you have increased odds of hitting the tiles you need.

Read Article How to trade gold stickers in Monopoly GO
Monopoly GO's characters trading gold stickers.
Category: Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
How to trade gold stickers in Monopoly GO
Bhernardo Viana and others Bhernardo Viana and others Mar 18, 2024
Read Article All Monopoly GO Sunset Treasures pickaxe event rewards and milestones
An image with the Sunset Treasures event logo with a pickaxe under it.
Category: Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
All Monopoly GO Sunset Treasures pickaxe event rewards and milestones
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Mar 18, 2024
Read Article How to get free pickaxes in Monopoly GO (March 2024)
A pickaxe token on a grey map background.
Category: Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
How to get free pickaxes in Monopoly GO (March 2024)
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Mar 18, 2024
Danny Forster
Lead MTG and TFT scribe for Dot Esports. Danny is a gamer beach bum residing in Spacecoast Florida—who also enjoys anime, fishing, and Star Wars. You can typically catch Danny playing TCGs and a variety of strategic games. He also hangs out on Twitter @Dannyspacecoast.