Monopoly GO: All Spring Awakening rewards and milestones

A new event called Spring Awakening has dropped into Monopoly GO, featuring Pickaxe Sunset Treasure Dig tokens, Dice, and more.

Scopley has released a new Monopoly GO Pickaxe event for March called Sunset Treasure Dig, with the solo event Spring Awakening offering the first Pickaxe token rewards for it. Showcasing 49 milestones, the two-day event is a great way to start collecting Pickaxe tokens. Be sure to grab Sticker rewards as the Making Music Sticker album drops soon. Collecting Stars matters too with the Origin album ending soon. And if you’re close to 1,000 Stars, the final chest vault contains a Wild Sticker, providing plenty of Dice to roll for Spring Awakening rewards if the Wild Sticker completes an album.

Full list of Spring Awakening rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO

Collect Pickaxe tokens. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Spring Awakening rewards include up to 180 Sunset Treasure Dig Pickaxe tokens, with the amount of Pickaxes increasing significantly at milestone 36. Completing the Monopoly GO solo event can also earn you up to 15,260 Dice and nine Sticker packs. There isn’t a High Roller special event in the Spring Awakening rewards, but there is in the Butterfly Sky tournament that starts on March 18.

Milestone Tokens/Points Spring Awakening Reward One Five Three Pickaxe tokens Two 10 10 Dice Three 10 Green Sticker Pack (one star) Four 20 Three Pickaxe tokens Five 65 100 Dice Six 15 Four Pickaxe tokens Seven 20 Cash Eight 20 Green Sticker Pack (one star) Nine 25 Five Pickaxe tokens 10 180 225 Dice 11 25 Cash Grab for 10 minutes 12 30 Green Sticker Pack (one star) 13 35 Seven Pickaxe tokens 14 40 Cash 15 350 425 Dice 16 45 Eight Pickaxe tokens 17 65 Orange Sticker Pack (two stars) 18 100 120 Dice 19 70 10 Pickaxe tokens 20 700 800 Dice 21 80 Cash 22 100 13 Pickaxe tokens 23 110 Pink Sticker Pack (three stars) 24 120 Cash 25 1,100 1,200 Dice 26 130 15 Pickaxe tokens 27 140 Cash Boost for 10 minutes 28 150 Pink Sticker Pack (three stars) 29 160 17 Pickaxe tokens 30 900 Cash 31 175 180 Dice 32 250 Cash 33 270 Blue Sticker Pack (four stars) 34 300 Cash 35 2,000 1,800 Dice 36 400 30 Pickaxe tokens 37 500 Blue Sticker Pack (four stars) 38 650 500 Dice 39 750 Cash 40 3,000 2,500 Dice 41 900 Purple Sticker Pack (five stars) 42 800 35 Pickaxe tokens 43 1,100 Cash 44 1,200 900 Dice 45 2,500 Cash 46 1,200 Purple Sticker Pack (five stars) 47 1,400 45 Pickaxe tokens 48 1,500 Cash 49 6,000 6,500 Dice

When do Spring Awakening rewards end in Monopoly GO?

All Monopoly GO Spring Awakening rewards end on March 20 at around 9:58am CT. The solo event starts on March 18 and runs for two days alongside two tournaments.

How to get the most Monopoly GO Spring Awakening rewards?

Each tile has four tokens as a reward. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The objective for the solo event is to land on the four corners of the Monopoly GO board, which are the GO, Just Visiting, Free Parking, and Jail tiles. Landing on any of the four corner tiles earns you four tokens/points. To maximize your Spring Awakening rewards, it’s best to increase the Dice multiplier when approaching one of the four corners. The Jail tile is the easiest to predict if you keep the multiplier the same, at around 10 or 20, as the game will lock you up every third pass or so.

Another way to get the most out of the Spring Awakening rewards is to play it around the same time the tournament drops, which is at 1pm CT. Tournaments require you to land on a Railroad tile between the four corners of a Monopoly GO board. Keep your multiplier as high as you can go and roll as you have increased odds of hitting the tiles you need.

