Monopoly GO: All Spring Awakening rewards and milestones

A new event called Spring Awakening has dropped into Monopoly GO, featuring Pickaxe Sunset Treasure Dig tokens, Dice, and more.
Scopley has released a new Monopoly GO Pickaxe event for March called Sunset Treasure Dig, with the solo event Spring Awakening offering the first Pickaxe token rewards for it. Showcasing 49 milestones, the two-day event is a great way to start collecting Pickaxe tokens. Be sure to grab Sticker rewards as the Making Music Sticker album drops soon. Collecting Stars matters too with the Origin album ending soon. And if you’re close to 1,000 Stars, the final chest vault contains a Wild Sticker, providing plenty of Dice to roll for Spring Awakening rewards if the Wild Sticker completes an album.
Full list of Spring Awakening rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO
The Spring Awakening rewards include up to 180 Sunset Treasure Dig Pickaxe tokens, with the amount of Pickaxes increasing significantly at milestone 36. Completing the Monopoly GO solo event can also earn you up to 15,260 Dice and nine Sticker packs. There isn’t a High Roller special event in the Spring Awakening rewards, but there is in the Butterfly Sky tournament that starts on March 18.
|Milestone
|Tokens/Points
|Spring Awakening Reward
|One
|Five
|Three Pickaxe tokens
|Two
|10
|10 Dice
|Three
|10
|Green Sticker Pack (one star)
|Four
|20
|Three Pickaxe tokens
|Five
|65
|100 Dice
|Six
|15
|Four Pickaxe tokens
|Seven
|20
|Cash
|Eight
|20
|Green Sticker Pack (one star)
|Nine
|25
|Five Pickaxe tokens
|
|10
|180
|225 Dice
|11
|25
|Cash Grab for 10 minutes
|12
|30
|Green Sticker Pack (one star)
|13
|35
|Seven Pickaxe tokens
|14
|40
|Cash
|15
|350
|425 Dice
|16
|45
|Eight Pickaxe tokens
|17
|65
|Orange Sticker Pack (two stars)
|18
|100
|120 Dice
|19
|70
|10 Pickaxe tokens
|
|20
|700
|800 Dice
|21
|80
|Cash
|22
|100
|13 Pickaxe tokens
|23
|110
|Pink Sticker Pack (three stars)
|24
|120
|Cash
|25
|1,100
|1,200 Dice
|26
|130
|15 Pickaxe tokens
|27
|140
|Cash Boost for 10 minutes
|28
|150
|Pink Sticker Pack (three stars)
|29
|160
|17 Pickaxe tokens
|
|30
|900
|Cash
|31
|175
|180 Dice
|32
|250
|Cash
|33
|270
|Blue Sticker Pack (four stars)
|34
|300
|Cash
|35
|2,000
|1,800 Dice
|36
|400
|30 Pickaxe tokens
|37
|500
|Blue Sticker Pack (four stars)
|38
|650
|500 Dice
|39
|750
|Cash
|
|40
|3,000
|2,500 Dice
|41
|900
|Purple Sticker Pack (five stars)
|42
|800
|35 Pickaxe tokens
|43
|1,100
|Cash
|44
|1,200
|900 Dice
|45
|2,500
|Cash
|46
|1,200
|Purple Sticker Pack (five stars)
|47
|1,400
|45 Pickaxe tokens
|48
|1,500
|Cash
|49
|6,000
|6,500 Dice
When do Spring Awakening rewards end in Monopoly GO?
All Monopoly GO Spring Awakening rewards end on March 20 at around 9:58am CT. The solo event starts on March 18 and runs for two days alongside two tournaments.
How to get the most Monopoly GO Spring Awakening rewards?
The objective for the solo event is to land on the four corners of the Monopoly GO board, which are the GO, Just Visiting, Free Parking, and Jail tiles. Landing on any of the four corner tiles earns you four tokens/points. To maximize your Spring Awakening rewards, it’s best to increase the Dice multiplier when approaching one of the four corners. The Jail tile is the easiest to predict if you keep the multiplier the same, at around 10 or 20, as the game will lock you up every third pass or so.
Another way to get the most out of the Spring Awakening rewards is to play it around the same time the tournament drops, which is at 1pm CT. Tournaments require you to land on a Railroad tile between the four corners of a Monopoly GO board. Keep your multiplier as high as you can go and roll as you have increased odds of hitting the tiles you need.