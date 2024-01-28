Monopoly GO: All Golden Discoveries rewards and milestones

High roll for the gold.

Mr. Monopoly riding a bull
Image via Scopely/Hasbro

Sticking with Western themes, Scopely dropped a new 24-hour Monopoly GO tournament called Golden Discoveries.

Recommended Videos

Running alongside the solo event Lasso Loops is a new Monopoly GO tournament. Golden Discoveries rewards aren’t spectacular but will earn you Dice that can be used to cash out bigger rewards from the solo event. The Jan. 28 Monopoly GO tournament rewards also include Sticker Packs and special events like High Roller and Mega Hiest. And a Golden Blitz is expected to drop in the coming week. 

Full list of Golden Discoveries rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO

Completing the Monopoly GO Golden Discoveries rewards earns a total of 3,440 Dice and five Sticker packs. Be sure to take advantage of High Roller at milestone five and Mega Heist at milestone eight. 

MilestonesTokens/PointsGolden Discoveries rewards
One5540 Dice
Two40Sticker Pack (one-star x2)
Three9070 Dice
Four130High Roller for five minutes
Five11080 Dice
Six150Cash
Seven200Sticker Pack (two-star x3)
Eight250Mega Heist for 15 minutes
Nine225Sticker Pack (three-star x3)
10275175 Dice
11300Cash
12400Sticker Pack (four-star x4)
13375250 Dice
14425Cash
15500Rent Frenzy for 20 minutes
16600375 Dice
17550Rent Frenzy for 20 minutes
18700Cash
19800500 Dice
201,000Cash
21900Cash
221,300750 Dice
231,500Cash Grab for 15 minutes
241,800Cash
252,0001,200 Dice

When does Monopoly GO Golden Discoveries end?

Like most Monopoly GO tournaments, Golden Discoveries is a 24-hour event that will run from Jan. 28 at 12pm CT to Jan. 29 at around 11:58am CT. 

How to play Golden Discoveries in Monopoly GO

The objective for the Golden Discoveries tournament is to land on a Monopoly GO Railroad tile. This triggers either the mini-game Shutdown or Bank Heist. Both earn you points/tokens that unlock milestones to get Golden Discoveries rewards, although a Bank Heist yields more than a Shutdown. 

Bank Heist Golden Discoveries rewards

  • Small Heist: Four tokens
  • Large Heist: Six tokens
  • Bankrupt Heist: Eight tokens
  • Mega Heist: 12 tokens

Shutdown Golden Discoveries rewards

  • Blocked: Two tokens
  • Shutdown success: Four tokens

Author

Danny Forster
Lead MTG and TFT scribe for Dot Esports. Danny is a gamer beach bum residing in Spacecoast Florida—who also enjoys anime, fishing, and Star Wars. You can typically catch Danny playing TCGs and a variety of strategic games. He also hangs out on Twitter @Dannyspacecoast.