Monopoly GO: All Golden Discoveries rewards and milestones

Sticking with Western themes, Scopely dropped a new 24-hour Monopoly GO tournament called Golden Discoveries.
Running alongside the solo event Lasso Loops is a new Monopoly GO tournament. Golden Discoveries rewards aren’t spectacular but will earn you Dice that can be used to cash out bigger rewards from the solo event. The Jan. 28 Monopoly GO tournament rewards also include Sticker Packs and special events like High Roller and Mega Hiest. And a Golden Blitz is expected to drop in the coming week.
Full list of Golden Discoveries rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO
Completing the Monopoly GO Golden Discoveries rewards earns a total of 3,440 Dice and five Sticker packs. Be sure to take advantage of High Roller at milestone five and Mega Heist at milestone eight.
|Milestones
|Tokens/Points
|Golden Discoveries rewards
|One
|55
|40 Dice
|Two
|40
|Sticker Pack (one-star x2)
|Three
|90
|70 Dice
|Four
|130
|High Roller for five minutes
|Five
|110
|80 Dice
|Six
|150
|Cash
|Seven
|200
|Sticker Pack (two-star x3)
|Eight
|250
|Mega Heist for 15 minutes
|Nine
|225
|Sticker Pack (three-star x3)
|10
|275
|175 Dice
|11
|300
|Cash
|12
|400
|Sticker Pack (four-star x4)
|13
|375
|250 Dice
|14
|425
|Cash
|15
|500
|Rent Frenzy for 20 minutes
|16
|600
|375 Dice
|17
|550
|Rent Frenzy for 20 minutes
|18
|700
|Cash
|19
|800
|500 Dice
|20
|1,000
|Cash
|21
|900
|Cash
|22
|1,300
|750 Dice
|23
|1,500
|Cash Grab for 15 minutes
|24
|1,800
|Cash
|25
|2,000
|1,200 Dice
When does Monopoly GO Golden Discoveries end?
Like most Monopoly GO tournaments, Golden Discoveries is a 24-hour event that will run from Jan. 28 at 12pm CT to Jan. 29 at around 11:58am CT.
How to play Golden Discoveries in Monopoly GO
The objective for the Golden Discoveries tournament is to land on a Monopoly GO Railroad tile. This triggers either the mini-game Shutdown or Bank Heist. Both earn you points/tokens that unlock milestones to get Golden Discoveries rewards, although a Bank Heist yields more than a Shutdown.
Bank Heist Golden Discoveries rewards
- Small Heist: Four tokens
- Large Heist: Six tokens
- Bankrupt Heist: Eight tokens
- Mega Heist: 12 tokens
Shutdown Golden Discoveries rewards
- Blocked: Two tokens
- Shutdown success: Four tokens