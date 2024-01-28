Monopoly GO: All Golden Discoveries rewards and milestones

Sticking with Western themes, Scopely dropped a new 24-hour Monopoly GO tournament called Golden Discoveries.

Running alongside the solo event Lasso Loops is a new Monopoly GO tournament. Golden Discoveries rewards aren’t spectacular but will earn you Dice that can be used to cash out bigger rewards from the solo event. The Jan. 28 Monopoly GO tournament rewards also include Sticker Packs and special events like High Roller and Mega Hiest. And a Golden Blitz is expected to drop in the coming week.

Full list of Golden Discoveries rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO

Completing the Monopoly GO Golden Discoveries rewards earns a total of 3,440 Dice and five Sticker packs. Be sure to take advantage of High Roller at milestone five and Mega Heist at milestone eight.

Milestones Tokens/Points Golden Discoveries rewards One 55 40 Dice Two 40 Sticker Pack (one-star x2) Three 90 70 Dice Four 130 High Roller for five minutes Five 110 80 Dice Six 150 Cash Seven 200 Sticker Pack (two-star x3) Eight 250 Mega Heist for 15 minutes Nine 225 Sticker Pack (three-star x3) 10 275 175 Dice 11 300 Cash 12 400 Sticker Pack (four-star x4) 13 375 250 Dice 14 425 Cash 15 500 Rent Frenzy for 20 minutes 16 600 375 Dice 17 550 Rent Frenzy for 20 minutes 18 700 Cash 19 800 500 Dice 20 1,000 Cash 21 900 Cash 22 1,300 750 Dice 23 1,500 Cash Grab for 15 minutes 24 1,800 Cash 25 2,000 1,200 Dice

When does Monopoly GO Golden Discoveries end?

Like most Monopoly GO tournaments, Golden Discoveries is a 24-hour event that will run from Jan. 28 at 12pm CT to Jan. 29 at around 11:58am CT.

How to play Golden Discoveries in Monopoly GO

The objective for the Golden Discoveries tournament is to land on a Monopoly GO Railroad tile. This triggers either the mini-game Shutdown or Bank Heist. Both earn you points/tokens that unlock milestones to get Golden Discoveries rewards, although a Bank Heist yields more than a Shutdown.

Bank Heist Golden Discoveries rewards

Small Heist: Four tokens

Large Heist: Six tokens

Bankrupt Heist: Eight tokens

Mega Heist: 12 tokens

Shutdown Golden Discoveries rewards