Monopoly GO: All Boardwalk Blitz rewards and milestones

Time to score more Shovel tokens.
Published: Apr 19, 2024 01:00 pm

Scopely has dropped the final Monopoly GO tournament during the Anniversary Treasure Hunt, featuring rewards like Hunt Shovel tokens, Dice, Stickers, and more.

Heading into the last day of the Monopoly GO Treasure Hunt, there’s now a 24-hour tournament called Boardwalk Blitz. The tournament contains 30 milestones to unlock while featuring flash events like High Roller and Mega Heist. This is your last chance to collect tokens for the Anniversary Treasure Hunt, which has a grand prize of 2,500 Dice and a Wild Sticker. And if you have extra Shovel tokens after the main event ends, don’t worry because they still have value.

Every Monopoly GO Boardwalk Blitz reward and milestone

Monopoly characters in race cars on boardwalk in Monopoly GO
Race to the top of the leaderboard while getting Shovels on the way. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Finishing the Boardwalk Blitz Monopoly GO tournament will earn you 4,170 Dice, 121 Shovel tokens, five Sticker packs, and cash. You can also earn more rewards through the coinciding Go for Gold Gala solo event.

Boardwalk Blitz milestonePoints/TokensBoardwalk Blitz reward
One75Green Sticker Pack (one-star)
Two50Three Shovel tokens
Three100Cash
Four175100 Dice
Five225Four Shovel tokens
Six300High Roller for five minutes
Seven275Six Shovel tokens
Eight350200 Dice
Nine400Eight Shovel tokens
10420Orange Sticker Pack (two-star)
1140010 Shovel tokens
12700Mega Heist for 20 minutes
13800Pink Sticker Pack (three-star)
1475012 Shovel tokens
15850420 Dice
1690018 Shovel tokens
171,000Blue Sticker Pack (four-star)
181,200Cash
191,300650 Dice
201,500Rent Frenzy for 25 minutes
211,80025 Shovel tokens
222,000Cash
232,3001,000 Dice
242,60035 Shovel tokens
253,000Cash
263,500Blue Sticker Pack (four-star)
274,000Cash
284,500Cash Grab for 20 minutes
295,000Cash
305,5001,800 Dice
All early rewards are through Monopoly GO wiki and confirmed by Dot Esports.

When do Boardwalk Blitz rewards end in Monopoly GO?

All Boardwalk Blitz rewards will end on April 20 at 12:58pm CT, around the same time that the Anniversary Treasure Hunt ends.

Are the Boardwalk Blitz rewards worth playing Monopoly GO?

Monopoly GO Boardwalk Blitz Leaderboard
Five-star Sticker packs for a top-three finish. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Rolling for Boardwalk Blitz rewards is worth it if you haven’t completed the Anniversary Treasure Hunt or need Shovel tokens to get a specific reward from the main event. Even if you have completed the Hunt, you can get value from Shovel tokens while gaining Dice and Stickers for future events. All tokens/points from the mini-games Shutdown and Bank Heist are normal.

Bank Heist GO Boardwalk Blitz rewards

  • Small Heist: Eight tokens
  • Large Heist: 12 tokens
  • Bankrupt Heist: 16 tokens
  • Mega Heist: 20 tokens

Shutdown GO Boardwalk Blitz rewards

  • Blocked: Two tokens
  • Shutdown: Four tokens
Danny Forster
Lead Magic: The Gathering/Teamfight Tactics scribe and staff writer for Dot Esports. Danny is a gamer beach bum residing in Spacecoast Florida and has been a journalist for seven years, of which five have been at Dot Esports. Prior media outllets Danny wrote for were Screen Rant and TheGamer. You can typically catch Danny playing TCGs and a variety of strategic games. He also hangs out on Twitter @Dannyspacecoast.