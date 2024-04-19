Monopoly GO: All Boardwalk Blitz rewards and milestones

Scopely has dropped the final Monopoly GO tournament during the Anniversary Treasure Hunt, featuring rewards like Hunt Shovel tokens, Dice, Stickers, and more.
Heading into the last day of the Monopoly GO Treasure Hunt, there’s now a 24-hour tournament called Boardwalk Blitz. The tournament contains 30 milestones to unlock while featuring flash events like High Roller and Mega Heist. This is your last chance to collect tokens for the Anniversary Treasure Hunt, which has a grand prize of 2,500 Dice and a Wild Sticker. And if you have extra Shovel tokens after the main event ends, don’t worry because they still have value.
Every Monopoly GO Boardwalk Blitz reward and milestone
Finishing the Boardwalk Blitz Monopoly GO tournament will earn you 4,170 Dice, 121 Shovel tokens, five Sticker packs, and cash. You can also earn more rewards through the coinciding Go for Gold Gala solo event.
|Boardwalk Blitz milestone
|Points/Tokens
|Boardwalk Blitz reward
|One
|75
|Green Sticker Pack (one-star)
|Two
|50
|Three Shovel tokens
|Three
|100
|Cash
|Four
|175
|100 Dice
|Five
|225
|Four Shovel tokens
|Six
|300
|High Roller for five minutes
|Seven
|275
|Six Shovel tokens
|Eight
|350
|200 Dice
|Nine
|400
|Eight Shovel tokens
|10
|420
|Orange Sticker Pack (two-star)
|
|11
|400
|10 Shovel tokens
|12
|700
|Mega Heist for 20 minutes
|13
|800
|Pink Sticker Pack (three-star)
|14
|750
|12 Shovel tokens
|15
|850
|420 Dice
|16
|900
|18 Shovel tokens
|17
|1,000
|Blue Sticker Pack (four-star)
|18
|1,200
|Cash
|19
|1,300
|650 Dice
|20
|1,500
|Rent Frenzy for 25 minutes
|
|21
|1,800
|25 Shovel tokens
|22
|2,000
|Cash
|23
|2,300
|1,000 Dice
|24
|2,600
|35 Shovel tokens
|25
|3,000
|Cash
|26
|3,500
|Blue Sticker Pack (four-star)
|27
|4,000
|Cash
|28
|4,500
|Cash Grab for 20 minutes
|29
|5,000
|Cash
|30
|5,500
|1,800 Dice
When do Boardwalk Blitz rewards end in Monopoly GO?
All Boardwalk Blitz rewards will end on April 20 at 12:58pm CT, around the same time that the Anniversary Treasure Hunt ends.
Are the Boardwalk Blitz rewards worth playing Monopoly GO?
Rolling for Boardwalk Blitz rewards is worth it if you haven’t completed the Anniversary Treasure Hunt or need Shovel tokens to get a specific reward from the main event. Even if you have completed the Hunt, you can get value from Shovel tokens while gaining Dice and Stickers for future events. All tokens/points from the mini-games Shutdown and Bank Heist are normal.
Bank Heist GO Boardwalk Blitz rewards
- Small Heist: Eight tokens
- Large Heist: 12 tokens
- Bankrupt Heist: 16 tokens
- Mega Heist: 20 tokens
Shutdown GO Boardwalk Blitz rewards
- Blocked: Two tokens
- Shutdown: Four tokens