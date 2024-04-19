Monopoly GO: All Boardwalk Blitz rewards and milestones

Scopely has dropped the final Monopoly GO tournament during the Anniversary Treasure Hunt, featuring rewards like Hunt Shovel tokens, Dice, Stickers, and more.

Heading into the last day of the Monopoly GO Treasure Hunt, there’s now a 24-hour tournament called Boardwalk Blitz. The tournament contains 30 milestones to unlock while featuring flash events like High Roller and Mega Heist. This is your last chance to collect tokens for the Anniversary Treasure Hunt, which has a grand prize of 2,500 Dice and a Wild Sticker. And if you have extra Shovel tokens after the main event ends, don’t worry because they still have value.

Every Monopoly GO Boardwalk Blitz reward and milestone

Race to the top of the leaderboard while getting Shovels on the way. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Finishing the Boardwalk Blitz Monopoly GO tournament will earn you 4,170 Dice, 121 Shovel tokens, five Sticker packs, and cash. You can also earn more rewards through the coinciding Go for Gold Gala solo event.

Boardwalk Blitz milestone Points/Tokens Boardwalk Blitz reward One 75 Green Sticker Pack (one-star) Two 50 Three Shovel tokens Three 100 Cash Four 175 100 Dice Five 225 Four Shovel tokens Six 300 High Roller for five minutes Seven 275 Six Shovel tokens Eight 350 200 Dice Nine 400 Eight Shovel tokens 10 420 Orange Sticker Pack (two-star) 11 400 10 Shovel tokens 12 700 Mega Heist for 20 minutes 13 800 Pink Sticker Pack (three-star) 14 750 12 Shovel tokens 15 850 420 Dice 16 900 18 Shovel tokens 17 1,000 Blue Sticker Pack (four-star) 18 1,200 Cash 19 1,300 650 Dice 20 1,500 Rent Frenzy for 25 minutes 21 1,800 25 Shovel tokens 22 2,000 Cash 23 2,300 1,000 Dice 24 2,600 35 Shovel tokens 25 3,000 Cash 26 3,500 Blue Sticker Pack (four-star) 27 4,000 Cash 28 4,500 Cash Grab for 20 minutes 29 5,000 Cash 30 5,500 1,800 Dice All early rewards are through Monopoly GO wiki and confirmed by Dot Esports.

When do Boardwalk Blitz rewards end in Monopoly GO?

All Boardwalk Blitz rewards will end on April 20 at 12:58pm CT, around the same time that the Anniversary Treasure Hunt ends.

Are the Boardwalk Blitz rewards worth playing Monopoly GO?

Five-star Sticker packs for a top-three finish. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Rolling for Boardwalk Blitz rewards is worth it if you haven’t completed the Anniversary Treasure Hunt or need Shovel tokens to get a specific reward from the main event. Even if you have completed the Hunt, you can get value from Shovel tokens while gaining Dice and Stickers for future events. All tokens/points from the mini-games Shutdown and Bank Heist are normal.

Bank Heist GO Boardwalk Blitz rewards

Small Heist: Eight tokens

Large Heist: 12 tokens

Bankrupt Heist: 16 tokens

Mega Heist: 20 tokens

Shutdown GO Boardwalk Blitz rewards

Blocked: Two tokens

Shutdown: Four tokens

