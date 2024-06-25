Monopoly GO’s login limit, explained

Many Monopoly GO players reported being locked out of their accounts since June 24 due to a new daily login limit. After logging in and out of their accounts three to eight times, these players can’t log in again for 24 hours.

A timer appears on their screen, and they can only play again once it expires. While Scopely has not confirmed this as a new feature for all players, many community reports and screenshots suggest it is happening. Here’s what we know and what we found during our tests.

What is the daily login limit in Monopoly GO?

The daily login limit is a 24-hour account ban that’s automatically applied after you log out and back into your account a set number of times, estimated to be between three to eight times. Scopely likely implemented it to prevent Monopoly GO players from using the Airplane Mode method. This widely-known cheat allows players to erase bad dice rolls. Players use Airplane Mode to roll and see the dice outcome. If it’s a good roll, they exit Airplane Mode to allow the game to save it. If it’s a bad roll, they clear their data or, for iPhone users, uninstall the game so the roll isn’t saved, allowing them to try again later from the point before the roll.

Players have to log out and back into their accounts to do this. With a daily login limit, Scopely prevents players from repeatedly doing so and exploiting the system with airplane mode. If you try to use Airplane Mode and log out and back in multiple times, you’ll eventually be locked out of your account.

This way, Scopely can make players stop using Airplane Mode and play fairly, especially during player-vs-player competitive events like Tycoon Racers. Previous attempts to deter players from using Airplane Mode to predict rolls have failed because players figured out how the roll algorithm works. By limiting logins, which can often be much higher than three to eight times a day—sometimes up to 50 or 100 times depending on how aggressively a player is re-rolling—Scopely prevents players from exploiting the system. This ensures everyone has to play fairly.

Players using APM on iPhone will likely struggle the most because logging out of your account on iOS requires deleting and reinstalling the app. Android users may find workarounds to make APM work since they don’t need to uninstall the app, though these are unknown right now.

Exploiting Monopoly GO for dice is harder now. Image via Scopely

There’s a difference between logging out and just closing the app. There’s no limit on how many times you can open and close the app each day. You’re not affected by the daily limit if you close the app and open it again without logging out.

When you log out, you must tap the home screen and log in with Facebook. If you close and reopen the app without seeing the Facebook prompt, you haven’t properly logged out. You can open and close the app as many times as you want without being blocked. The block only applies if you erase your app data, log back into Facebook, and see the Facebook prompt. This counts as a new login attempt, while just closing and reopening the app does not.

Our tests of the daily login limit in Monopoly GO

I tested the daily login limit to see how it works since player reports online vary. What is clear is that once you reach the daily limit, your account gets blocked for 24 hours. The question is how many logins it takes to be blocked. In my case, in Brazil, I logged in and out 14 times on June 25 without any warnings or blocks. This suggests Scopely is slowly rolling out the feature in different regions, and it’s likely already live in many areas due to the numerous reports of warnings.

If you want to test it yourself, clear all data and cache from your Monopoly GO app on Android or uninstall and reinstall the app on iPhone. Then log back in with your Facebook account and repeat until you are blocked or receive a warning. Players seem to get a warning before being blocked. The warning indicates you’re about to reach the login limit. So, if you try logging in once or twice more, you will be blocked for 24 hours. Be cautious if you’re logging in and out frequently, either for Airplane Mode or playing multiple accounts on the same device. You could get blocked if the feature is active in your region.

Is there a workaround for the daily login limit?

There’s no known way to bypass the daily login limit in Monopoly GO except by not logging out and logging back into your account repeatedly. The limit seems to be tied to your account, not your region or connection. Using a VPN won’t help; you’ll still be locked out if you repeat the process too much. If suspended, you must wait 24 hours for the block to lift or play on a secondary account. Those are your only options.

We will keep this story updated once we find new information or Scopely reveals the intent behind the daily login limits.

