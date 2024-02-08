How to fix Error Restart Game in Monopoly GO

Getting an “error restart game” message in Monopoly GO may happen for a variety of reasons, and we’ve got a workaround to get you back to high rolling.

Errors within Monopoly GO may turn up when you least expect them. Most times, an error can occur while claiming a reward from a Free Dice link or during a Partner event. To avoid further frustration, here are ways to fix an “error restart game” message within Monopoly GO.

Fixing an error message in Monopoly GO, explained

Get back to rolling Dice. | Screenshot by Dot Esports

A restart error in Monopoly GO has typically shown up during Partner events, when receiving rewards from unlocking milestones during a tournament or event, and even when getting free Dice from a link. Here are several methods that can get back into Monopoly GO in no time.

Clear mobile background applications

Phones are sometimes as unreliable as the mobile games we love playing. Should an error occur while playing Monopoly GO, I suggest clearing out all background applications as they can slow your phone’s processing speed down.

Reboot mobile device

After clearing out background applications, I would also recommend turning off your mobile device for at least one minute. Restart the device to see if Monopoly GO is working. If not, try clearing all app data and then restart your device.

Uninstall and reinstall Monopoly GO

Should the first two workarounds fail the best solution is to uninstall Monopoly GO from your device and then reinstall it. But be sure to try clearing background applications and app data first.

Alternative error reset options in Monopoly GO

Should the error in Monopoly GO persist to keep you from high-rolling rewards, it may be because of a third-party site like Facebook. To get you back to playing, uninstall Monopoly GO and log out of Facebook on your mobile device. Log back into Facebook and then reinstall Monopoly GO.

Known errors in Monopoly GO

Keep track of known errors. | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Scopely keeps track of all “known errors,” but it’s possible to get hit with an error that isn’t getting investigated. When this happens, rewards earned may get lost. Should an error appear, it’s best to report the error to Scopely, especially if rewards were lost. Some rewards may appear lost but are within your account due to a visual bug that is under investigation.