How many Monopoly Go boards are there?

Monopoly Go features a staggering number of boards. Every time you clear one, it’ll be time to conquer another city, and you may wonder how many Monopoly Go boards there are.

I enjoy the variety in Monopoly Go as it features a captivating mix of real-world locations and fantastical themes. Scopely regularly adds new boards, ensuring a constant stream of fresh content to explore. Considering how fast these boards become available, it can be a pretty tough challenge to stay up-to-date with them.

What is the total number of boards in Monopoly Go

Too many to count. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The total number of boards in Monopoly Go is estimated to be above 350. The exact number of boards in the game might be difficult to pin down, but the journey of exploration and strategic conquest is what truly matters in Monopoly Go.

Do the Monopoly Go boards repeat?

Yes, Monopoly Go boards are on a rotation and they repeat. This means you can play some boards more than once. However, this rotation favors newer boards, so whenever there’s fresh content, they’ll have a priority over older Monopoly Go maps.

What are the different types of boards in Monopoly Go?

We like seasons here. Image via Scopely/Hasbro

Monopoly Go has different types of boards that scale from real-life cities to fiction. Monopoly Go boards feature:

Real-world locations

Fantasy-fiction and themed boards

Event and seasonal boards

What are the most popular boards in Monopoly Go?

Overall, the most popular Monopoly Go boards are the seasonal ones that become available during Christmas and Easter. Everyone has their favorite boards in Monopoly Go though: My personal favorite boards include New York City, Tokyo, Arabian Nights, and Atlantis.

How to unlock more boards in Monopoly Go

To unlock more boards in Monopoly Go, you need to buy landmarks on each board and also upgrade your properties in the process. When your player score increases, you’ll automatically get more boards in Monopoly Go. You should also play Monopoly Go events and use free dice links to speed things up.

