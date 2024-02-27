Category:
Monopoly Go

All Monopoly GO Feb Frenzy rewards and milestones

I hope you waited to play it with Sticker Boom.
Image of Bhernardo Viana
Bhernardo Viana
|
Published: Feb 27, 2024 04:00 pm
The Feb Frenzy logo on a fading background showing a woman and a dog in cartoon style.
Images via Scopely, remix by Dot Esports.

Feb Frenzy is the new tournament in Monopoly GO, taking over for Space Repairs. It’s a one-day event with fewer milestones and rewards than your usual tournament. But there’s a way to make the most out of it.

Recommended Videos

The flash event Sticker Boom started two hours before Feb Frenzy in Monopoly GO. If you haven’t activated Sticker Boom yet, which began at 1pm CT, you can log in now to instantly activate it while Feb Frenzy is going on. This means any Sticker Packs you earn from the tournament will have 50 percent more Stickers, boosting your rewards even though it’s a smaller event. To win Feb Frenzy rewards, just land on Railroad squares and play Shutdown and Bank Heist to collect points and milestone prizes, just like in any tournament.

Full list of Feb Frenzy rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO

Feb Frenzy offers 25 milestone rewards, and you can get them by earning points, up to 14,675 points. Points over this limit won’t get you more rewards, but they still help you on the leaderboards. Your score is ranked against your friends and other players, and the higher your rank when the event ends, the better your extra prizes. Here’s everything you can win in Feb Frenzy, including a breakdown of the milestones and leaderboard prizes.

  • 3,440 dice
  • One Green Sticker Pack (one star)
  • One Orange Sticker Pack (two stars)
  • One Pink Sticker Pack (three stars)
  • Two Blue Sticker Packs (four stars)
  • Seven Cash rewards
  • 20 minutes of Rent Frenzy
  • 15 minutes of Mega Heist
  • 15 minutes of Cash Grab
  • Five minutes of High Roller
MilestonesPointsFeb Frenzy rewards
15540 dice
240Green Sticker Pack (one star)
39070 dice
4130Five-minute High Roller
511080 dice
6150Cash
7200Orange Sticker Pack (two stars)
825015-minute Mega Heist
9225Pink Sticker Pack (three stars)
10275175 dice
11300Cash
12400Blue Sticker Pack (four stars)
13375250 dice
14425Cash
1550020-minute Rent Frenzy
16600375 dice
17550Blue Sticker Pack (four stars)
18700Cash
19800500 dice
201,000Cash
21900Cash
221,300750 dice
231,50015-minute Cash Grab
241,800Cash
252,0001,200 dice

Monopoly GO’s Feb Frenzy tournament leaderboard rewards

Final placementFeb Frenzy Leaderboard Rewards
First place850 dice, Cash, Four-Star Sticker pack
Second place600 dice, Cash, Four-Star Sticker pack
Third place400 dice, Cash, Four-Star Sticker pack
Fourth place300 dice, Cash, Three-Star Sticker pack
Fifth place250 dice, Cash, Three-Star Sticker pack
Sixth place200 dice, Cash, Two-Star Sticker pack
Seventh place150 dice, Cash, Two-Star Sticker pack
Eighth place100 dice, Cash, Two -Star Sticker pack
Ninth place75 dice, Cash, Two-Star Sticker pack
10th place50 dice, Cash, Two-Star Sticker pack
11th place25 dice, Cash
12th place25 dice, Cash
13th place25 dice, Cash
14th place25 dice, Cash
15th place25 dice, Cash
16th to 100th placeCash
21st to 50th placeCash
related content
Read Article All Monopoly GO Prize Leap rewards and milestones
An image of the Prize Leap event logo on a blue background in Monopoly GO.
Category:
Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
All Monopoly GO Prize Leap rewards and milestones
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Feb 27, 2024
Read Article All Monopoly GO events today: Rewards and date details (February 2024)
Monopoly Man and a lady celebrating over thanksgiving dinner
Category:
Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
All Monopoly GO events today: Rewards and date details (February 2024)
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır and others Feb 27, 2024
Read Article Expected schedule and date of the next Monopoly GO Sticker Boom event
A screenshot of Monopoly GO's Album page.
Category:
Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
Expected schedule and date of the next Monopoly GO Sticker Boom event
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Feb 27, 2024
Related Content
Read Article All Monopoly GO Prize Leap rewards and milestones
An image of the Prize Leap event logo on a blue background in Monopoly GO.
Category:
Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
All Monopoly GO Prize Leap rewards and milestones
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Feb 27, 2024
Read Article All Monopoly GO events today: Rewards and date details (February 2024)
Monopoly Man and a lady celebrating over thanksgiving dinner
Category:
Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
All Monopoly GO events today: Rewards and date details (February 2024)
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır and others Feb 27, 2024
Read Article Expected schedule and date of the next Monopoly GO Sticker Boom event
A screenshot of Monopoly GO's Album page.
Category:
Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
Expected schedule and date of the next Monopoly GO Sticker Boom event
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Feb 27, 2024
Author
Bhernardo Viana
Gaming writer and strategist working in the gaming industry for over 8 years. A fan of Pokémon since I was 6 and an avid Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch player. Now grinding to Proud quests in Granblue Fantasy: Relink.