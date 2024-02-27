All Monopoly GO Feb Frenzy rewards and milestones

Feb Frenzy is the new tournament in Monopoly GO, taking over for Space Repairs. It’s a one-day event with fewer milestones and rewards than your usual tournament. But there’s a way to make the most out of it.
The flash event Sticker Boom started two hours before Feb Frenzy in Monopoly GO. If you haven’t activated Sticker Boom yet, which began at 1pm CT, you can log in now to instantly activate it while Feb Frenzy is going on. This means any Sticker Packs you earn from the tournament will have 50 percent more Stickers, boosting your rewards even though it’s a smaller event. To win Feb Frenzy rewards, just land on Railroad squares and play Shutdown and Bank Heist to collect points and milestone prizes, just like in any tournament.
Full list of Feb Frenzy rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO
Feb Frenzy offers 25 milestone rewards, and you can get them by earning points, up to 14,675 points. Points over this limit won’t get you more rewards, but they still help you on the leaderboards. Your score is ranked against your friends and other players, and the higher your rank when the event ends, the better your extra prizes. Here’s everything you can win in Feb Frenzy, including a breakdown of the milestones and leaderboard prizes.
- 3,440 dice
- One Green Sticker Pack (one star)
- One Orange Sticker Pack (two stars)
- One Pink Sticker Pack (three stars)
- Two Blue Sticker Packs (four stars)
- Seven Cash rewards
- 20 minutes of Rent Frenzy
- 15 minutes of Mega Heist
- 15 minutes of Cash Grab
- Five minutes of High Roller
|Milestones
|Points
|Feb Frenzy rewards
|1
|55
|40 dice
|2
|40
|Green Sticker Pack (one star)
|3
|90
|70 dice
|4
|130
|Five-minute High Roller
|5
|110
|80 dice
|6
|150
|Cash
|7
|200
|Orange Sticker Pack (two stars)
|8
|250
|15-minute Mega Heist
|9
|225
|Pink Sticker Pack (three stars)
|10
|275
|175 dice
|
|11
|300
|Cash
|12
|400
|Blue Sticker Pack (four stars)
|13
|375
|250 dice
|14
|425
|Cash
|15
|500
|20-minute Rent Frenzy
|16
|600
|375 dice
|17
|550
|Blue Sticker Pack (four stars)
|18
|700
|Cash
|19
|800
|500 dice
|20
|1,000
|Cash
|21
|900
|Cash
|22
|1,300
|750 dice
|23
|1,500
|15-minute Cash Grab
|24
|1,800
|Cash
|25
|2,000
|1,200 dice
Monopoly GO’s Feb Frenzy tournament leaderboard rewards
|Final placement
|Feb Frenzy Leaderboard Rewards
|First place
|850 dice, Cash, Four-Star Sticker pack
|Second place
|600 dice, Cash, Four-Star Sticker pack
|Third place
|400 dice, Cash, Four-Star Sticker pack
|Fourth place
|300 dice, Cash, Three-Star Sticker pack
|Fifth place
|250 dice, Cash, Three-Star Sticker pack
|Sixth place
|200 dice, Cash, Two-Star Sticker pack
|Seventh place
|150 dice, Cash, Two-Star Sticker pack
|Eighth place
|100 dice, Cash, Two -Star Sticker pack
|Ninth place
|75 dice, Cash, Two-Star Sticker pack
|10th place
|50 dice, Cash, Two-Star Sticker pack
|11th place
|25 dice, Cash
|12th place
|25 dice, Cash
|13th place
|25 dice, Cash
|14th place
|25 dice, Cash
|15th place
|25 dice, Cash
|16th to 100th place
|Cash
|21st to 50th place
|Cash