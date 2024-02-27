All Monopoly GO Feb Frenzy rewards and milestones

Feb Frenzy is the new tournament in Monopoly GO, taking over for Space Repairs. It’s a one-day event with fewer milestones and rewards than your usual tournament. But there’s a way to make the most out of it.

Recommended Videos

The flash event Sticker Boom started two hours before Feb Frenzy in Monopoly GO. If you haven’t activated Sticker Boom yet, which began at 1pm CT, you can log in now to instantly activate it while Feb Frenzy is going on. This means any Sticker Packs you earn from the tournament will have 50 percent more Stickers, boosting your rewards even though it’s a smaller event. To win Feb Frenzy rewards, just land on Railroad squares and play Shutdown and Bank Heist to collect points and milestone prizes, just like in any tournament.

Full list of Feb Frenzy rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO

Feb Frenzy offers 25 milestone rewards, and you can get them by earning points, up to 14,675 points. Points over this limit won’t get you more rewards, but they still help you on the leaderboards. Your score is ranked against your friends and other players, and the higher your rank when the event ends, the better your extra prizes. Here’s everything you can win in Feb Frenzy, including a breakdown of the milestones and leaderboard prizes.

3,440 dice

One Green Sticker Pack (one star)

One Orange Sticker Pack (two stars)

One Pink Sticker Pack (three stars)

Two Blue Sticker Packs (four stars)

Seven Cash rewards

20 minutes of Rent Frenzy

15 minutes of Mega Heist

15 minutes of Cash Grab

Five minutes of High Roller

Milestones Points Feb Frenzy rewards 1 55 40 dice 2 40 Green Sticker Pack (one star) 3 90 70 dice 4 130 Five-minute High Roller 5 110 80 dice 6 150 Cash 7 200 Orange Sticker Pack (two stars) 8 250 15-minute Mega Heist 9 225 Pink Sticker Pack (three stars) 10 275 175 dice 11 300 Cash 12 400 Blue Sticker Pack (four stars) 13 375 250 dice 14 425 Cash 15 500 20-minute Rent Frenzy 16 600 375 dice 17 550 Blue Sticker Pack (four stars) 18 700 Cash 19 800 500 dice 20 1,000 Cash 21 900 Cash 22 1,300 750 dice 23 1,500 15-minute Cash Grab 24 1,800 Cash 25 2,000 1,200 dice

Monopoly GO’s Feb Frenzy tournament leaderboard rewards