Images via Scopely
Monopoly GO’s Bullseye Boom rewards guide (May 24)

It's time to get some hammer tokens for Sunken Treasures.
Published: May 24, 2024 07:27 am

Bullseye Boom is the new tournament in Monopoly GO, starting on May 24 and ending on May 26. It’s a great opportunity to get hammer tokens for Sunken Treasures, which brings you closer to grabbing a Wild Sticker and some exclusive cosmetics. Here’s our guide to Bullseye Boom’s rewards.

All Bullseye Boom rewards and key strategies in Monopoly GO

MilestoneBullseye Boom rewardsPoints required
1Green Sticker Pack (one star)75
2Four Hammer tokens50
3Cash100
4100 dice175
5Five Hammer tokens225
6High Roller for five minutes300
710 Hammer tokens275
8200 dice350
912 Hammer tokens400
10Orange Sticker Pack (two stars)420
1115 Hammer tokens400
12Mega Heist for 20 minutes700
13Pink Sticker Pack (three stars)800
1418 Hammer tokens750
15420 dice850
16Cash900
17Blue Sticker Pack (four stars)1,000
1820 Hammer tokens1,200
19650 dice1,300
20Rent Frenzy for 25 minutes1,500
2125 Hammer tokens1,800
22Cash2,000
231,000 dice2,300
2430 Hammer tokens2,600
25Cash3,000
26Blue Sticker Pack (four stars)3,500
27Cash4,000
28Cash Grab for 20 minutes4,500
29Cash5,000
301,800 dice5,500
MR. Monopoly and assistant unveiling suprise rewards in Monopoly GO
Screenshot by Dot Esports

The best strategy to win several rewards in Monopoly GO’s Bullseye Boom is to play actively and aggressively when High Roller and Mega Heist are active. High Roller lets you rack up thousands of points at once when you land on Railroad squares, while Mega Heist increases your average points from Bank Heists, which are worth double points in this tournament. Playing while either or both of these events are live is essential if you want to top the leaderboards or clear the 30 milestones. You can also check the daily events schedule to see if either will be active in the coming days as flash events.

Additionally, try to finish the event while Map of Fortunes is active. This top event runs alongside Bullseye Boom and also gives you points for landing on Railroad tiles. This way, you can score points for two events in a single roll, which saves you some dice.

