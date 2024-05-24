Monopoly GO’s Bullseye Boom rewards guide (May 24)

Bullseye Boom is the new tournament in Monopoly GO, starting on May 24 and ending on May 26. It’s a great opportunity to get hammer tokens for Sunken Treasures, which brings you closer to grabbing a Wild Sticker and some exclusive cosmetics. Here’s our guide to Bullseye Boom’s rewards.
All Bullseye Boom rewards and key strategies in Monopoly GO
|Milestone
|Bullseye Boom rewards
|Points required
|1
|Green Sticker Pack (one star)
|75
|2
|Four Hammer tokens
|50
|3
|Cash
|100
|4
|100 dice
|175
|5
|Five Hammer tokens
|225
|6
|High Roller for five minutes
|300
|7
|10 Hammer tokens
|275
|8
|200 dice
|350
|9
|12 Hammer tokens
|400
|10
|Orange Sticker Pack (two stars)
|420
|
|11
|15 Hammer tokens
|400
|12
|Mega Heist for 20 minutes
|700
|13
|Pink Sticker Pack (three stars)
|800
|14
|18 Hammer tokens
|750
|15
|420 dice
|850
|16
|Cash
|900
|17
|Blue Sticker Pack (four stars)
|1,000
|18
|20 Hammer tokens
|1,200
|19
|650 dice
|1,300
|20
|Rent Frenzy for 25 minutes
|1,500
|
|21
|25 Hammer tokens
|1,800
|22
|Cash
|2,000
|23
|1,000 dice
|2,300
|24
|30 Hammer tokens
|2,600
|25
|Cash
|3,000
|26
|Blue Sticker Pack (four stars)
|3,500
|27
|Cash
|4,000
|28
|Cash Grab for 20 minutes
|4,500
|29
|Cash
|5,000
|30
|1,800 dice
|5,500
The best strategy to win several rewards in Monopoly GO’s Bullseye Boom is to play actively and aggressively when High Roller and Mega Heist are active. High Roller lets you rack up thousands of points at once when you land on Railroad squares, while Mega Heist increases your average points from Bank Heists, which are worth double points in this tournament. Playing while either or both of these events are live is essential if you want to top the leaderboards or clear the 30 milestones. You can also check the daily events schedule to see if either will be active in the coming days as flash events.
Additionally, try to finish the event while Map of Fortunes is active. This top event runs alongside Bullseye Boom and also gives you points for landing on Railroad tiles. This way, you can score points for two events in a single roll, which saves you some dice.