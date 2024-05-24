Monopoly GO’s Bullseye Boom rewards guide (May 24)

Bullseye Boom is the new tournament in Monopoly GO, starting on May 24 and ending on May 26. It’s a great opportunity to get hammer tokens for Sunken Treasures, which brings you closer to grabbing a Wild Sticker and some exclusive cosmetics. Here’s our guide to Bullseye Boom’s rewards.

All Bullseye Boom rewards and key strategies in Monopoly GO

Milestone Bullseye Boom rewards Points required 1 Green Sticker Pack (one star) 75 2 Four Hammer tokens 50 3 Cash 100 4 100 dice 175 5 Five Hammer tokens 225 6 High Roller for five minutes 300 7 10 Hammer tokens 275 8 200 dice 350 9 12 Hammer tokens 400 10 Orange Sticker Pack (two stars) 420 11 15 Hammer tokens 400 12 Mega Heist for 20 minutes 700 13 Pink Sticker Pack (three stars) 800 14 18 Hammer tokens 750 15 420 dice 850 16 Cash 900 17 Blue Sticker Pack (four stars) 1,000 18 20 Hammer tokens 1,200 19 650 dice 1,300 20 Rent Frenzy for 25 minutes 1,500 21 25 Hammer tokens 1,800 22 Cash 2,000 23 1,000 dice 2,300 24 30 Hammer tokens 2,600 25 Cash 3,000 26 Blue Sticker Pack (four stars) 3,500 27 Cash 4,000 28 Cash Grab for 20 minutes 4,500 29 Cash 5,000 30 1,800 dice 5,500

The best strategy to win several rewards in Monopoly GO’s Bullseye Boom is to play actively and aggressively when High Roller and Mega Heist are active. High Roller lets you rack up thousands of points at once when you land on Railroad squares, while Mega Heist increases your average points from Bank Heists, which are worth double points in this tournament. Playing while either or both of these events are live is essential if you want to top the leaderboards or clear the 30 milestones. You can also check the daily events schedule to see if either will be active in the coming days as flash events.

Additionally, try to finish the event while Map of Fortunes is active. This top event runs alongside Bullseye Boom and also gives you points for landing on Railroad tiles. This way, you can score points for two events in a single roll, which saves you some dice.

