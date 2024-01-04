All Race to the Top rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO tournament

A new tournament called Race to the Top has arrived in Monopoly GO, featuring 25 milestones that contain rewards like free Dice, Stickers, special events, and more.
Kicking off the Monopoly Origins season is the Race to the Top tournament in Monopoly GO on Jan. 4. The tournament starts one hour before the Heartfelt Holiday season ends, leaving you just enough time to trade and collect Stickers needed to complete albums. The Race to the Top rewards include a total of 3,440 Dice, five Sticker packs, cash, and special events.
Full list of Race to the Top rewards and milestones
Sticking with the staple tournament theme, you will need to land on a Railroad tile to collect tokens that are converted into points to unlock Race to the Top milestones. Sticker packs are important as a reward within the tournament since players will have one hour to get what they need before a new Monopoly Origins season begins.
|Milestones
|Tokens/Points
|Race to the Top rewards
|One
|55
|40 Dice
|Two
|40
|Sticker Pack (one-star x2)
|Three
|90
|70 Dice
|Four
|130
|High Roller for five minutes
|Five
|110
|80 Dice
|Six
|150
|Cash
|Seven
|200
|Sticker Pack (two-stars x3)
|Eight
|250
|Mega Heist for 15 minutes
|Nine
|225
|Sticker Pack (three-stars x3)
|10
|275
|175 Dice
|11
|300
|Cash
|12
|400
|Sticker Pack (four-stars x4)
|13
|375
|250 Dice
|14
|425
|Cash
|15
|500
|Rent Frenzy for 20 minutes
|16
|600
|375 Dice
|17
|550
|Sticker Pack (four-stars x4)
|18
|700
|Cash
|19
|800
|500 Dice
|20
|1,000
|Cash
|21
|900
|Cash
|22
|1,300
|750 Dice
|23
|1,500
|Cash Grab for 15 minutes
|24
|1,800
|Cash
|25
|2,000
|1,200 Dice
Is the Race to the Top tournament worth playing?
The Race to the Top tournament contains standard rewards that we dedicated Monopoly GO players are used to seeing. What makes the tournament unique, though, is that it coincides with the new Monopoly Origins solo event. Both the event and tournament require you to land on a Railroad tile for tokens/points, so be sure to hit that multiplier, especially when free Dice is the upcoming reward.
How to play Race to the Top tournament in Monopoly GO
The main objective for the Race to the Top tournament is to land on a Railroad tile, triggering either a Bank Heist or Shutdown mini-game. You want a Bank Heist over a Shutdown, especially during a Mega Heist special event, as the tokens/points you receive are higher.
Bank Heist Race to the Top rewards
- Small Heist: Four tokens
- Large Heist: Six tokens
- Bankrupt Heist: Eight tokens
- Mega Heist: 12 tokens
Shutdown Race to the Top rewards
- Blocked: Two tokens
- Shutdown success: Four tokens