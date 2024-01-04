All Race to the Top rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO tournament

A new tournament called Race to the Top has arrived in Monopoly GO, featuring 25 milestones that contain rewards like free Dice, Stickers, special events, and more.

Kicking off the Monopoly Origins season is the Race to the Top tournament in Monopoly GO on Jan. 4. The tournament starts one hour before the Heartfelt Holiday season ends, leaving you just enough time to trade and collect Stickers needed to complete albums. The Race to the Top rewards include a total of 3,440 Dice, five Sticker packs, cash, and special events.

Full list of Race to the Top rewards and milestones

Race to the Top Leaderboard | Screenshot via Dot Esports/Scopely/Hasbro

Sticking with the staple tournament theme, you will need to land on a Railroad tile to collect tokens that are converted into points to unlock Race to the Top milestones. Sticker packs are important as a reward within the tournament since players will have one hour to get what they need before a new Monopoly Origins season begins.

Milestones Tokens/Points Race to the Top rewards One 55 40 Dice Two 40 Sticker Pack (one-star x2) Three 90 70 Dice Four 130 High Roller for five minutes Five 110 80 Dice Six 150 Cash Seven 200 Sticker Pack (two-stars x3) Eight 250 Mega Heist for 15 minutes Nine 225 Sticker Pack (three-stars x3) 10 275 175 Dice 11 300 Cash 12 400 Sticker Pack (four-stars x4) 13 375 250 Dice 14 425 Cash 15 500 Rent Frenzy for 20 minutes 16 600 375 Dice 17 550 Sticker Pack (four-stars x4) 18 700 Cash 19 800 500 Dice 20 1,000 Cash 21 900 Cash 22 1,300 750 Dice 23 1,500 Cash Grab for 15 minutes 24 1,800 Cash 25 2,000 1,200 Dice All Monopoly GO Race to the Top rewards and milestones

Is the Race to the Top tournament worth playing?

The Race to the Top tournament contains standard rewards that we dedicated Monopoly GO players are used to seeing. What makes the tournament unique, though, is that it coincides with the new Monopoly Origins solo event. Both the event and tournament require you to land on a Railroad tile for tokens/points, so be sure to hit that multiplier, especially when free Dice is the upcoming reward.

How to play Race to the Top tournament in Monopoly GO

Race to the Top tokens | Screenshot via Dot Esports/Scopely/Hasbro

The main objective for the Race to the Top tournament is to land on a Railroad tile, triggering either a Bank Heist or Shutdown mini-game. You want a Bank Heist over a Shutdown, especially during a Mega Heist special event, as the tokens/points you receive are higher.

Bank Heist Race to the Top rewards

Small Heist: Four tokens

Large Heist: Six tokens

Bankrupt Heist: Eight tokens

Mega Heist: 12 tokens

Shutdown Race to the Top rewards