All Race to the Top rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO tournament

Start of the new season with a top finish.

Dice on the Monopoly GO! mobile game
Monopoly GO! | Screenshot via Dot Esports

A new tournament called Race to the Top has arrived in Monopoly GO, featuring 25 milestones that contain rewards like free Dice, Stickers, special events, and more. 

Kicking off the Monopoly Origins season is the Race to the Top tournament in Monopoly GO on Jan. 4. The tournament starts one hour before the Heartfelt Holiday season ends, leaving you just enough time to trade and collect Stickers needed to complete albums. The Race to the Top rewards include a total of 3,440 Dice, five Sticker packs, cash, and special events. 

Full list of Race to the Top rewards and milestones

Race to the Top Leaderboard
Race to the Top Leaderboard | Screenshot via Dot Esports/Scopely/Hasbro

Sticking with the staple tournament theme, you will need to land on a Railroad tile to collect tokens that are converted into points to unlock Race to the Top milestones. Sticker packs are important as a reward within the tournament since players will have one hour to get what they need before a new Monopoly Origins season begins. 

MilestonesTokens/PointsRace to the Top rewards
One5540 Dice
Two40Sticker Pack (one-star x2)
Three9070 Dice
Four130High Roller for five minutes
Five11080 Dice
Six150Cash
Seven200Sticker Pack (two-stars x3)
Eight250Mega Heist for 15 minutes
Nine225Sticker Pack (three-stars x3)
10275175 Dice
11300Cash
12400Sticker Pack (four-stars x4)
13375250 Dice
14425Cash
15500Rent Frenzy for 20 minutes
16600375 Dice
17550Sticker Pack (four-stars x4)
18700Cash
19800500 Dice
201,000Cash
21900Cash
221,300750 Dice
231,500Cash Grab for 15 minutes
241,800Cash
252,0001,200 Dice
All Monopoly GO Race to the Top rewards and milestones

Is the Race to the Top tournament worth playing?

The Race to the Top tournament contains standard rewards that we dedicated Monopoly GO players are used to seeing. What makes the tournament unique, though, is that it coincides with the new Monopoly Origins solo event. Both the event and tournament require you to land on a Railroad tile for tokens/points, so be sure to hit that multiplier, especially when free Dice is the upcoming reward.

Related

Monopoly GO: What happens to stars at end of Stickers for Rewards season?

How to play Race to the Top tournament in Monopoly GO

Race to the Top tokens in Monopoly GO
Race to the Top tokens | Screenshot via Dot Esports/Scopely/Hasbro

The main objective for the Race to the Top tournament is to land on a Railroad tile, triggering either a Bank Heist or Shutdown mini-game. You want a Bank Heist over a Shutdown, especially during a Mega Heist special event, as the tokens/points you receive are higher.

Bank Heist Race to the Top rewards

  • Small Heist: Four tokens
  • Large Heist: Six tokens
  • Bankrupt Heist: Eight tokens
  • Mega Heist: 12 tokens

Shutdown Race to the Top rewards

  • Blocked: Two tokens
  • Shutdown success: Four tokens

Author

Danny Forster
Lead MTG and TFT scribe for Dot Esports. Danny is a gamer beach bum residing in Spacecoast Florida—who also enjoys anime, fishing, and Star Wars. You can typically catch Danny playing TCGs and a variety of strategic games. He also hangs out on Twitter @Dannyspacecoast.