All Monopoly GO Victory Campaign rewards and milestones

Victory Campaign is coming right on time for the Peg-E Prize Drop.
Bhernardo Viana
Published: Feb 16, 2024 10:12 am
The Victory Campaign offers a great opportunity to win big rewards and many free dice in Monopoly GO. This time, unlike previous events, you have the chance to earn time-limited Peg-E Tokens to use in the Prize Drop, which conveniently starts today, Feb. 16, alongside the Victory Campaign.

Monopoly GO Victory Campaign Rewards and Milestones, listed

The Monopoly GO Victory Campaign reward lineup includes Sticker Packs, a generous amount of Peg-E Tokens, plus 30 minutes of High Roller, allowing you to take a chance with your dice for quicker, larger rewards. You need to score a total of 18,840 points to claim all of the prizes. Below is a detailed list of all the rewards available from this solo event, followed by a table outlining the milestones:

  • 15,175 dice
  • 837 Peg-E Tokens
  • 12 Cash rewards
  • Three Green Sticker Packs (One Star)
  • One Orange Sticker Pack (Two Stars)
  • One Pink Sticker Pack (Three Stars)
  • One Blue Sticker Pack (Four Stars)
  • Three Purple Sticker Packs (Five Stars)
  • 30 minutes of High Roller
  • 15 minutes of Rent Frenzy
  • 10 minutes of Cash Grab
  • Five minutes of Cash Boost
MilestonesPointsVictory Campaign Rewards
157 Peg-E Tokens
2520 Dice
35Green Sticker Pack (one-star x2)
410Cash
550130 dice
61010 Peg-E Tokens
715Cash Grab for 10 minutes
815Green Sticker Pack (one-star x2)
91515 Peg-E Tokens
10100225 dice
1120Cash
1225Green Sticker Pack (one-star x2)
132520 Peg-E Tokens
1425Cash
15240475 dice
163015-minute Rent Frenzy
1735Orange Sticker Pack (two-star x3)
184035 Peg-E Tokens
1945Cash
20350600 Dice
2145Cash
225055 Peg-E Tokens
235010-minute High Roller
2455Pink Sticker Pack (three-star x3)
257001,000 Dice
2680Cash
2760Blue Sticker Pack (four-star x4)
286585 Peg-E Tokens
2970125 dice
30500Cash
31100150 dice
32150Cash
33200105 Peg-E Tokens
34250Five-minute Cash Boost
351,0001,200 dice
36300Purple Sticker Pack (five-star x6)
37350125 Peg-E Tokens
38400Cash
39500Cash
402,0003,000 dice
4160020-minute High Roller
42650170 Peg-E Tokens
43700850 dice
441,600Cash
45750900 dice
46800210 Peg-E Tokens
47850Purple Sticker Pack (five-star x6)
48900Cash
494,0006,500 dice + Pink Sticker Pack (Purple Sticker Pack (five-star x6))

You can use your Peg-E Tokens to get even more rewards during Prize Drop. These prizes usually include even more dice and a few Sticker Packs, which will give you a nice boost to your Monopoly Origins album.

When is the next Peg-E event in Monopoly GO?
An image with Monopoly GO's Prize Drop icon next to a Peg-E Token on a gradient background
Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
When is the next Peg-E event in Monopoly GO?
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Feb 16, 2024
All Monopoly GO events today: Rewards and date details (February 2024)
Monopoly Man and a lady celebrating over thanksgiving dinner
Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
All Monopoly GO events today: Rewards and date details (February 2024)
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır and others Feb 16, 2024
When is the next Golden Blitz in Monopoly GO?
Monopoly GO characters trading golden stickers
Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
When is the next Golden Blitz in Monopoly GO?
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana and others Feb 15, 2024
Monopoly GO: All Bouquet Builders rewards and milestones
Monopoly GO game board with Dice and NPC characters
Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
Monopoly GO: All Bouquet Builders rewards and milestones
Danny Forster Danny Forster Feb 9, 2024
All Cupid's Cuties rewards and milestones
Mr. Monopoly as cupid with dogs
Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
All Cupid’s Cuties rewards and milestones
Danny Forster Danny Forster Feb 9, 2024
Bhernardo Viana
Gaming writer and strategist working in the gaming industry for over 8 years. A fan of Pokémon since I was 6 and an avid Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch player. Now grinding to Proud quests in Granblue Fantasy: Relink.