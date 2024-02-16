All Monopoly GO Victory Campaign rewards and milestones

The Victory Campaign offers a great opportunity to win big rewards and many free dice in Monopoly GO. This time, unlike previous events, you have the chance to earn time-limited Peg-E Tokens to use in the Prize Drop, which conveniently starts today, Feb. 16, alongside the Victory Campaign.
Monopoly GO Victory Campaign Rewards and Milestones, listed
The Monopoly GO Victory Campaign reward lineup includes Sticker Packs, a generous amount of Peg-E Tokens, plus 30 minutes of High Roller, allowing you to take a chance with your dice for quicker, larger rewards. You need to score a total of 18,840 points to claim all of the prizes. Below is a detailed list of all the rewards available from this solo event, followed by a table outlining the milestones:
- 15,175 dice
- 837 Peg-E Tokens
- 12 Cash rewards
- Three Green Sticker Packs (One Star)
- One Orange Sticker Pack (Two Stars)
- One Pink Sticker Pack (Three Stars)
- One Blue Sticker Pack (Four Stars)
- Three Purple Sticker Packs (Five Stars)
- 30 minutes of High Roller
- 15 minutes of Rent Frenzy
- 10 minutes of Cash Grab
- Five minutes of Cash Boost
|Milestones
|Points
|Victory Campaign Rewards
|1
|5
|7 Peg-E Tokens
|2
|5
|20 Dice
|3
|5
|Green Sticker Pack (one-star x2)
|4
|10
|Cash
|5
|50
|130 dice
|6
|10
|10 Peg-E Tokens
|7
|15
|Cash Grab for 10 minutes
|8
|15
|Green Sticker Pack (one-star x2)
|9
|15
|15 Peg-E Tokens
|10
|100
|225 dice
|11
|20
|Cash
|12
|25
|Green Sticker Pack (one-star x2)
|13
|25
|20 Peg-E Tokens
|14
|25
|Cash
|15
|240
|475 dice
|16
|30
|15-minute Rent Frenzy
|17
|35
|Orange Sticker Pack (two-star x3)
|18
|40
|35 Peg-E Tokens
|19
|45
|Cash
|20
|350
|600 Dice
|21
|45
|Cash
|22
|50
|55 Peg-E Tokens
|23
|50
|10-minute High Roller
|24
|55
|Pink Sticker Pack (three-star x3)
|25
|700
|1,000 Dice
|26
|80
|Cash
|27
|60
|Blue Sticker Pack (four-star x4)
|28
|65
|85 Peg-E Tokens
|29
|70
|125 dice
|30
|500
|Cash
|31
|100
|150 dice
|32
|150
|Cash
|33
|200
|105 Peg-E Tokens
|34
|250
|Five-minute Cash Boost
|35
|1,000
|1,200 dice
|36
|300
|Purple Sticker Pack (five-star x6)
|37
|350
|125 Peg-E Tokens
|38
|400
|Cash
|39
|500
|Cash
|40
|2,000
|3,000 dice
|41
|600
|20-minute High Roller
|42
|650
|170 Peg-E Tokens
|43
|700
|850 dice
|44
|1,600
|Cash
|45
|750
|900 dice
|46
|800
|210 Peg-E Tokens
|47
|850
|Purple Sticker Pack (five-star x6)
|48
|900
|Cash
|49
|4,000
|6,500 dice + Pink Sticker Pack (Purple Sticker Pack (five-star x6))
You can use your Peg-E Tokens to get even more rewards during Prize Drop. These prizes usually include even more dice and a few Sticker Packs, which will give you a nice boost to your Monopoly Origins album.