All Monopoly GO Victory Campaign rewards and milestones

The Victory Campaign offers a great opportunity to win big rewards and many free dice in Monopoly GO. This time, unlike previous events, you have the chance to earn time-limited Peg-E Tokens to use in the Prize Drop, which conveniently starts today, Feb. 16, alongside the Victory Campaign.

Monopoly GO Victory Campaign Rewards and Milestones, listed

The Monopoly GO Victory Campaign reward lineup includes Sticker Packs, a generous amount of Peg-E Tokens, plus 30 minutes of High Roller, allowing you to take a chance with your dice for quicker, larger rewards. You need to score a total of 18,840 points to claim all of the prizes. Below is a detailed list of all the rewards available from this solo event, followed by a table outlining the milestones:

15,175 dice

837 Peg-E Tokens

12 Cash rewards

Three Green Sticker Packs (One Star)

One Orange Sticker Pack (Two Stars)

One Pink Sticker Pack (Three Stars)

One Blue Sticker Pack (Four Stars)

Three Purple Sticker Packs (Five Stars)

30 minutes of High Roller

15 minutes of Rent Frenzy

10 minutes of Cash Grab

Five minutes of Cash Boost

Milestones Points Victory Campaign Rewards 1 5 7 Peg-E Tokens 2 5 20 Dice 3 5 Green Sticker Pack (one-star x2) 4 10 Cash 5 50 130 dice 6 10 10 Peg-E Tokens 7 15 Cash Grab for 10 minutes 8 15 Green Sticker Pack (one-star x2) 9 15 15 Peg-E Tokens 10 100 225 dice 11 20 Cash 12 25 Green Sticker Pack (one-star x2) 13 25 20 Peg-E Tokens 14 25 Cash 15 240 475 dice 16 30 15-minute Rent Frenzy 17 35 Orange Sticker Pack (two-star x3) 18 40 35 Peg-E Tokens 19 45 Cash 20 350 600 Dice 21 45 Cash 22 50 55 Peg-E Tokens 23 50 10-minute High Roller 24 55 Pink Sticker Pack (three-star x3) 25 700 1,000 Dice 26 80 Cash 27 60 Blue Sticker Pack (four-star x4) 28 65 85 Peg-E Tokens 29 70 125 dice 30 500 Cash 31 100 150 dice 32 150 Cash 33 200 105 Peg-E Tokens 34 250 Five-minute Cash Boost 35 1,000 1,200 dice 36 300 Purple Sticker Pack (five-star x6) 37 350 125 Peg-E Tokens 38 400 Cash 39 500 Cash 40 2,000 3,000 dice 41 600 20-minute High Roller 42 650 170 Peg-E Tokens 43 700 850 dice 44 1,600 Cash 45 750 900 dice 46 800 210 Peg-E Tokens 47 850 Purple Sticker Pack (five-star x6) 48 900 Cash 49 4,000 6,500 dice + Pink Sticker Pack (Purple Sticker Pack (five-star x6))

You can use your Peg-E Tokens to get even more rewards during Prize Drop. These prizes usually include even more dice and a few Sticker Packs, which will give you a nice boost to your Monopoly Origins album.