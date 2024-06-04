All Monopoly GO June 4 to 5 Skyscraper Blast Off rewards

Scopely has brought back an old Monopoly GO tournament called Skyscraper Blast Off, featuring 25 milestones with rewards that range from Sticker packs to Dice rolls.

What are the Monopoly GO Skyscraper Blast Off rewards for June 4 to 5?

Land on a Monopoly GO Railroad tile to score rewards. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The total rewards for completing the Skyscraper Blast Off Monopoly GO tournament are 3,440 Dice rolls, five Sticker packs, and cash.

Skyscraper Blast Off milestone Points to unlock miletone Skyscraper Blast Off reward One 55 40 Dice rolls Two 40 Green Sticker pack Three 90 70 Dice rolls Four 130 High Roller for five minutes Five 110 80 Dice rolls Six 150 Cash Seven 200 Orange Sticker pack Eight 250 Mega Heist for 15 minutes Nine 225 Pink Sticker pack 10 275 175 Dice rolls 11 300 Cash 12 400 Blue Sticker pack 13 375 250 Dice rolls 14 425 Cash 15 500 Rent Frenzy for 20 minutes 16 600 375 Dice rolls 17 550 Blue Sticker pack 18 700 Cash 19 800 500 Dice rolls 20 1,000 Cash 21 900 Cash 22 1,300 750 Dice rolls 23 1,500 Cash Grab for 15 minutes 24 1,800 Cash 25 2,000 1,200 Dice rolls

What is different about Skyscraper Blast Off in Monopoly GO?

The Skyscraper Blast Off Monopoly GO tournament doesn’t include special or new rewards. It’s a standard 25-milestone event meant to help you stock up on Dice rolls leading up to the next main event while collecting those final Stickers for the Making Music Album, slated to end shortly.

How to maximize Monopoly GO Skyscraper Blast Off rewards

Should you choose to roll your Monopoly GO Dice after completing the Daily Quick Wins, be sure to take advantage of the flash events High Roller through milestone four and Mega Heist through milestone eight. These events can boost the points earned, helping you collect rewards like Dice rolls and Sticker packs.

Don’t roll past milestone 17 within Skyscraper Blast Off because the remaining rewards are bait and won’t replenish the Dice rolls you spent to unlock them. Collecting Sticker packs is important with the Making Music Album coming to an end soon. Even if you don’t get a new Sticker, you will collect Stars that can get turned in to unlock a Chest containing Dice rolls and even more Monopoly GO Sticker packs.

