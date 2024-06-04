All Monopoly GO June 4 to 5 Skyscraper Blast Off rewards

Scopely has brought back an old Monopoly GO tournament called Skyscraper Blast Off, featuring 25 milestones with rewards that range from Sticker packs to Dice rolls.
What are the Monopoly GO Skyscraper Blast Off rewards for June 4 to 5?
The total rewards for completing the Skyscraper Blast Off Monopoly GO tournament are 3,440 Dice rolls, five Sticker packs, and cash.
|Skyscraper Blast Off milestone
|Points to unlock miletone
|Skyscraper Blast Off reward
|One
|55
|40 Dice rolls
|Two
|40
|Green Sticker pack
|Three
|90
|70 Dice rolls
|Four
|130
|High Roller for five minutes
|Five
|110
|80 Dice rolls
|Six
|150
|Cash
|Seven
|200
|Orange Sticker pack
|Eight
|250
|Mega Heist for 15 minutes
|Nine
|225
|Pink Sticker pack
|10
|275
|175 Dice rolls
|11
|300
|Cash
|12
|400
|Blue Sticker pack
|13
|375
|250 Dice rolls
|14
|425
|Cash
|15
|500
|Rent Frenzy for 20 minutes
|16
|600
|375 Dice rolls
|17
|550
|Blue Sticker pack
|18
|700
|Cash
|19
|800
|500 Dice rolls
|20
|1,000
|Cash
|21
|900
|Cash
|22
|1,300
|750 Dice rolls
|23
|1,500
|Cash Grab for 15 minutes
|24
|1,800
|Cash
|25
|2,000
|1,200 Dice rolls
What is different about Skyscraper Blast Off in Monopoly GO?
The Skyscraper Blast Off Monopoly GO tournament doesn’t include special or new rewards. It’s a standard 25-milestone event meant to help you stock up on Dice rolls leading up to the next main event while collecting those final Stickers for the Making Music Album, slated to end shortly.
How to maximize Monopoly GO Skyscraper Blast Off rewards
Should you choose to roll your Monopoly GO Dice after completing the Daily Quick Wins, be sure to take advantage of the flash events High Roller through milestone four and Mega Heist through milestone eight. These events can boost the points earned, helping you collect rewards like Dice rolls and Sticker packs.
Don’t roll past milestone 17 within Skyscraper Blast Off because the remaining rewards are bait and won’t replenish the Dice rolls you spent to unlock them. Collecting Sticker packs is important with the Making Music Album coming to an end soon. Even if you don’t get a new Sticker, you will collect Stars that can get turned in to unlock a Chest containing Dice rolls and even more Monopoly GO Sticker packs.