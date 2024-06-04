Mr. Monopoly throwing money of building in Monopoly GO
All Monopoly GO June 4 to 5 Skyscraper Blast Off rewards

Roll for Stickers and Dice.
Scopely has brought back an old Monopoly GO tournament called Skyscraper Blast Off, featuring 25 milestones with rewards that range from Sticker packs to Dice rolls.

What are the Monopoly GO Skyscraper Blast Off rewards for June 4 to 5?

The total rewards for completing the Skyscraper Blast Off Monopoly GO tournament are 3,440 Dice rolls, five Sticker packs, and cash.

Skyscraper Blast Off milestonePoints to unlock miletoneSkyscraper Blast Off reward
One5540 Dice rolls
Two40Green Sticker pack
Three9070 Dice rolls
Four130High Roller for five minutes
Five11080 Dice rolls
Six150Cash
Seven200Orange Sticker pack
Eight250Mega Heist for 15 minutes
Nine225Pink Sticker pack
10275175 Dice rolls
11300Cash
12400Blue Sticker pack
13375250 Dice rolls
14425Cash
15500Rent Frenzy for 20 minutes
16600375 Dice rolls
17550Blue Sticker pack
18700Cash
19800500 Dice rolls
201,000Cash
21900Cash
221,300750 Dice rolls
231,500Cash Grab for 15 minutes
241,800Cash
252,0001,200 Dice rolls

What is different about Skyscraper Blast Off in Monopoly GO?

The Skyscraper Blast Off Monopoly GO tournament doesn’t include special or new rewards. It’s a standard 25-milestone event meant to help you stock up on Dice rolls leading up to the next main event while collecting those final Stickers for the Making Music Album, slated to end shortly.

How to maximize Monopoly GO Skyscraper Blast Off rewards

Should you choose to roll your Monopoly GO Dice after completing the Daily Quick Wins, be sure to take advantage of the flash events High Roller through milestone four and Mega Heist through milestone eight. These events can boost the points earned, helping you collect rewards like Dice rolls and Sticker packs.

Don’t roll past milestone 17 within Skyscraper Blast Off because the remaining rewards are bait and won’t replenish the Dice rolls you spent to unlock them. Collecting Sticker packs is important with the Making Music Album coming to an end soon. Even if you don’t get a new Sticker, you will collect Stars that can get turned in to unlock a Chest containing Dice rolls and even more Monopoly GO Sticker packs.

