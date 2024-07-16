Image Credit: Bethesda
Mr. Monopoly standing by roller coaster in Monopoly GO event
Image via Scopely
All Monopoly GO Dunk Tank rewards through 25 milestones

Restock resources and rank up the leaderboard for bonus prizes.
Danny Forster
Danny Forster
|

Published: Jul 16, 2024 02:48 pm

The Dunk Tank tournament in Monopoly GO will run for 24 hours on July 16 and feature standard rewards like dice, stickers, and cash. High Roller and Mega Heist flash events are included in the event, too.

Complete the Monopoly GO Dunk Tank tournament to earn 4,640 dice rolls and five Sticker packs, of which two are four-star Blue packs. Get the full rundown of milestone rewards and points needed to unlock them through our Monopoly GO Dunk Tank tournament guide.

Every Dunk Tank tournament reward and milestone in Monopoly GO

Dunk Tank tournament milestonesPoints to unlock milestonesDunk Tank tournament rewards
One2540 Dice rolls
Two40Green Sticker pack
Three9070 Dice rolls
Four130High Roller for five minutes
Five11080 Dice rolls
Six150Orange Sticker pack
Seven200Cash
Eight250Mega Heist for 20 minutes
Nine225175 Dice rolls
10275Cash
11300Pink Sticker pack
12400Cash Boost for 10 minutes
13375250 Dice rolls
14425Cash
15500Blue Sticker pack
16600375 Dice rolls
17550Cash
18700500 Dice rolls
19800Blue Sticker pack
201,000Cash
21900Mega Heist for 40 minutes
221,300750 Dice rolls
231,500Cash
241,8001,000 Dice rolls
252,0001,400 Dice rolls

What’s different about Dunk Tank tournament in Monopoly GO?

Monopoly GO token coins with Dice and cash
Get dunked in a pile of rewards. Image via Scopely

Nothing is different between the Dunk Tank tournament rewards and the Sky High Smash event. But that doesn’t mean the rewards are useless. I don’t recommend trying to complete all 25 milestones but getting to at least milestone 19 will provide top-tier Monopoly GO rewards. And don’t sleep on the July 18 daily events that can grant you hundreds of free dice and more.

How Monopoly GO milestone points work in Dunk Tank tournament

Earning Dunk Tank points is achieved by landing on a Railroad tileunlocking either a Shutdown or Bank Heist minigame. I like to think of tournaments as a way to get bonus rewards while rolling for a main or solo event. You get two Shutdown points if you’re blocked and four if you’re successful. Bank Heist points start at four with three coins revealed, six for cash, and eight for rings. And unlocking three Mega Heist bricks of gold grants 10 points.

