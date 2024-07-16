All Monopoly GO Dunk Tank rewards through 25 milestones

The Dunk Tank tournament in Monopoly GO will run for 24 hours on July 16 and feature standard rewards like dice, stickers, and cash. High Roller and Mega Heist flash events are included in the event, too.
Complete the Monopoly GO Dunk Tank tournament to earn 4,640 dice rolls and five Sticker packs, of which two are four-star Blue packs. Get the full rundown of milestone rewards and points needed to unlock them through our Monopoly GO Dunk Tank tournament guide.
Every Dunk Tank tournament reward and milestone in Monopoly GO
|Dunk Tank tournament milestones
|Points to unlock milestones
|Dunk Tank tournament rewards
|One
|25
|40 Dice rolls
|Two
|40
|Green Sticker pack
|Three
|90
|70 Dice rolls
|Four
|130
|High Roller for five minutes
|Five
|110
|80 Dice rolls
|Six
|150
|Orange Sticker pack
|Seven
|200
|Cash
|Eight
|250
|Mega Heist for 20 minutes
|Nine
|225
|175 Dice rolls
|10
|275
|Cash
|
|11
|300
|Pink Sticker pack
|12
|400
|Cash Boost for 10 minutes
|13
|375
|250 Dice rolls
|14
|425
|Cash
|15
|500
|Blue Sticker pack
|16
|600
|375 Dice rolls
|17
|550
|Cash
|18
|700
|500 Dice rolls
|19
|800
|Blue Sticker pack
|20
|1,000
|Cash
|21
|900
|Mega Heist for 40 minutes
|22
|1,300
|750 Dice rolls
|23
|1,500
|Cash
|24
|1,800
|1,000 Dice rolls
|25
|2,000
|1,400 Dice rolls
What’s different about Dunk Tank tournament in Monopoly GO?
Nothing is different between the Dunk Tank tournament rewards and the Sky High Smash event. But that doesn’t mean the rewards are useless. I don’t recommend trying to complete all 25 milestones but getting to at least milestone 19 will provide top-tier Monopoly GO rewards. And don’t sleep on the July 18 daily events that can grant you hundreds of free dice and more.
How Monopoly GO milestone points work in Dunk Tank tournament
Earning Dunk Tank points is achieved by landing on a Railroad tile, unlocking either a Shutdown or Bank Heist minigame. I like to think of tournaments as a way to get bonus rewards while rolling for a main or solo event. You get two Shutdown points if you’re blocked and four if you’re successful. Bank Heist points start at four with three coins revealed, six for cash, and eight for rings. And unlocking three Mega Heist bricks of gold grants 10 points.
Published: Jul 16, 2024 02:48 pm