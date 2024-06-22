All Monopoly GO Decor Splash-Down rewards through 30 milestones

The Monopoly GO Decor Splash-Down leaderboard tournament is ushering in Aqua Partners, featuring 30 milestones and over 1,400 Partner event tokens.
Here’s how to get the most rewards from the one-day event.
All Monopoly GO Decor Splash-Down rewards and milestones
|Decor Splash-Down milestone
|Points to unlock milestone
|Decor Splash-Down rewards
|One
|45
|100 Partner tokens
|Two
|55
|50 Dice rolls
|Three
|80
|Green Sticker pack
|Four
|90
|120 Partner tokens
|Five
|120
|90 Dice rolls
|Six
|150
|High Roller for five minutes
|Seven
|140
|140 Partner tokens
|Eight
|200
|Orange Sticker pack
|Nine
|250
|150 Dice rolls
|10
|230
|Pink Sticker pack
|
|11
|260
|Cash
|12
|275
|160 Partner tokens
|13
|300
|Blue Sticker pack
|14
|400
|Cash
|15
|400
|250 Dice rolls
|16
|450
|200 Partner tokens
|17
|500
|Mega Heist for 17 minutes
|18
|600
|Cash
|19
|700
|400 Dice rolls
|20
|800
|Blue Sticker pack
|
|21
|900
|300 Partner tokens
|22
|1,000
|Cash
|23
|120
|650 Dice rolls
|24
|1,300
|Cash
|25
|1,800
|Blue Sticker pack
|26
|2,000
|1,100 Dice rolls
|27
|1,500
|Cash Boost for 10 minutes
|28
|2,500
|400 Partner tokens
|29
|2,600
|Cash
|30
|3,200
|1,700 Dice rolls
Tips to get the most Monopoly GO Decor Splash-Down rewards
Getting started right for a main Monopoly GO event like Aqua Partners matters and you can do that by playing Decor Splash-Down strategically and to your advantage.
Timing is everything. Use the Monopoly GO special events to gain an advantage over other players seeking to rank up the leaderboard. And coordinate gameplay with the Ecological Escapade solo event that has a Bank Heist through milestone 13.
Take advantage of flash events like High Roller and Mega Heist within the Monopoly GO Decor Spalsh-Down rewards. And don’t spend all your free Dice once you’ve achieved the goals you’ve set for yourself. My goal for the Monopoly GO event is to place in the top five of the leaderboard and get to at least milestone 21.