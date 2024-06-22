Forgot password
Ms. Monopoly diving underwater in Monopoly GO Partners event
Image via Scopely
All Monopoly GO Decor Splash-Down rewards through 30 milestones

New rewards have arrived.
Image of Danny Forster
Danny Forster
|
Published: Jun 22, 2024 12:06 am

The Monopoly GO Decor Splash-Down leaderboard tournament is ushering in Aqua Partners, featuring 30 milestones and over 1,400 Partner event tokens.

Here’s how to get the most rewards from the one-day event.

All Monopoly GO Decor Splash-Down rewards and milestones

Decor Splash-Down milestonePoints to unlock milestoneDecor Splash-Down rewards
One45100 Partner tokens
Two5550 Dice rolls
Three80Green Sticker pack
Four90120 Partner tokens
Five12090 Dice rolls
Six150High Roller for five minutes
Seven140140 Partner tokens
Eight200Orange Sticker pack
Nine250150 Dice rolls
10230Pink Sticker pack
11260Cash
12275160 Partner tokens
13300Blue Sticker pack
14400Cash
15400250 Dice rolls
16450200 Partner tokens
17500Mega Heist for 17 minutes
18600Cash
19700400 Dice rolls
20800Blue Sticker pack
21900300 Partner tokens
221,000Cash
23120650 Dice rolls
241,300Cash
251,800Blue Sticker pack
262,0001,100 Dice rolls
271,500Cash Boost for 10 minutes
282,500400 Partner tokens
292,600Cash
303,2001,700 Dice rolls

Tips to get the most Monopoly GO Decor Splash-Down rewards

Ms. Monoply celebrating her completion of the Treasure Hunt in Monopoly GO
If you’re short on Dice rolls, use these tactics to gain an advantage. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Getting started right for a main Monopoly GO event like Aqua Partners matters and you can do that by playing Decor Splash-Down strategically and to your advantage.

Timing is everything. Use the Monopoly GO special events to gain an advantage over other players seeking to rank up the leaderboard. And coordinate gameplay with the Ecological Escapade solo event that has a Bank Heist through milestone 13.

Take advantage of flash events like High Roller and Mega Heist within the Monopoly GO Decor Spalsh-Down rewards. And don’t spend all your free Dice once you’ve achieved the goals you’ve set for yourself. My goal for the Monopoly GO event is to place in the top five of the leaderboard and get to at least milestone 21.

Author
Image of Danny Forster
Danny Forster
Danny has been writing for Dot Esports for over five years, first as a freelancer and now as a staff writer. He is the lead beat writer for Magic: The Gathering and Teamfight Tactics. Danny is also a solid Monopoly GO player, having beaten every main event without spending a dime. When Danny isn't writing or gaming, he's chilling by the water in Spacecoast Florida with his family and friends. He's always got a tan, because touching grass is important, and loves playing strategic digital and tabletop games. Past outlets Danny has written for include TheGamer and ScreenRant.
