Category:
Monopoly Go

All Monopoly GO Capital’s Cup rewards and milestones

If you want to play a lot of Peg-E Prize Drop, you need to play Capital's Cup.
Image of Bhernardo Viana
Bhernardo Viana
|
Published: Feb 16, 2024 01:00 pm
The Capital's Cup logo in Monopoly GO over the tournament's featured image.
Image via Scopely. Remix by Dot Esports

The Capital’s Cup tournament in Monopoly GO is a fresh chance to collect many Peg-E Tokens for the limited-time Prize Drop, available throughout the event. By participating in both events, you can earn a large number of dice and stickers to enhance your collection.

Recommended Videos

Like all Monopoly GO tournaments, the Capital’s Cup asks you to land on Railroad Squares and play in the Shutdown and Bank Heist minigames to earn points. The more points you gather, the more milestone rewards you receive, and the better your rank on the Capital’s Cup leaderboards will be, earning you additional prizes not available through milestones. Here’s a rundown of everything you can win during Capital’s Cup.

Full list of Capital’s Cup rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO

To unlock all the rewards in Monopoly GO’s Capital’s Cup, aim to gather 17,400 points, which are spread over 30 milestones. The entire list of rewards is provided below, with a detailed table of the milestones to follow.

  • 3,110 dice
  • 280 Peg-E Tokens
  • One Green Sticker Pack (one star)
  • One Orange Sticker Pack (two stars)
  • One Pink Sticker Pack (three stars)
  • Two Blue Sticker Packs (four stars)
  • Seven Cash rewards
  • 25-minute Rent Frenzy
  • 15-minute Cash Grab
  • Five-minute High Roller
MilestonesPointsCapital’s Cup Rewards
15035 dice
240Green Sticker Pack (one-star x2)
3805 Peg-E Tokens
4120Five-minute High Roller
5140100 dice
6150Cash
713010 Peg-E Tokens
8160Orange Sticker Pack (two-star x3)
9180150 dice
1020015 Peg-E Tokens
11250Pink Sticker Pack (three-star x3)
12225175 dice
1327520 Peg-E Tokens
14300Blue Sticker Pack (four-star x4)
15400275 dice
16375Cash
1742550 Peg-E Tokens
18500Cash
19600400 dice
2065025-minute Rent Frenzy
21550Blue Sticker Pack (four-star x4)
2270080 Peg-E Tokens
23800Cash
241,000675 dice
25900Cash
261,300100 Peg-E Tokens
271,500Cash
281,60015-minute Cash Grab
291,800Cash
302,0001,300 dice

Monopoly GO’s Capital’s Cup tournament leaderboard rewards

Final placementRewards
First place2,500 dice, Cash, Five-Star Sticker pack
Second place1,200 dice, Cash, Five-Star Sticker pack
Third place800 dice, Cash, Five-Star Sticker pack
Fourth place600 dice, Cash, Four-Star Sticker pack
Fifth place500 dice, Cash, Four-Star Sticker pack
Sixth place450 dice, Cash, Four-Star Sticker pack
Seventh place400 dice, Cash, Three-Star Sticker pack
Eighth place350 dice, Cash, Three-Star Sticker pack
Ninth place300 dice, Cash, Three-Star Sticker pack
10th place250 dice, Cash, Two-Star Sticker pack
11th place200 dice, Cash, Two-Star Sticker pack
12th place150 dice, Cash, Two-Star Sticker pack
13th place100 dice, Cash, Two-Star Sticker pack
14th place75 dice, Cash, Two-Star Sticker pack
15th place75 dice, Cash, Two-Star Sticker pack
16th to 20th place50 dice, Cash
21st to 50th placeCash

As in other Monopoly GO tournaments, the top strategy for winning the Capital’s Cup is to play your highest dice multiplier when you’re six to eight squares away from a Railroad square. This increases your chances of landing on the square, and if you do, your multiplier also increases the points you earn from the minigame. As you gather Peg-E Tokens, use them in the Prize Drop to gain additional free dice and more Sticker Packs.

Capital’s Cup ends on Feb. 17.

related content
Read Article All Monopoly GO Victory Campaign rewards and milestones
The Victory Campaign logo from Monopoly Go on a gradient background.
Category:
Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
All Monopoly GO Victory Campaign rewards and milestones
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Feb 16, 2024
Read Article When is the next Peg-E event in Monopoly GO?
An image with Monopoly GO's Prize Drop icon next to a Peg-E Token on a gradient background
Category:
Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
When is the next Peg-E event in Monopoly GO?
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Feb 16, 2024
Read Article All Monopoly GO events today: Rewards and date details (February 2024)
Monopoly Man and a lady celebrating over thanksgiving dinner
Category:
Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
All Monopoly GO events today: Rewards and date details (February 2024)
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır and others Feb 16, 2024
Read Article When is the next Golden Blitz in Monopoly GO?
Monopoly GO characters trading golden stickers
Category:
Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
When is the next Golden Blitz in Monopoly GO?
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana and others Feb 15, 2024
Read Article Monopoly GO: All Bouquet Builders rewards and milestones
Monopoly GO game board with Dice and NPC characters
Category:
Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
Monopoly GO: All Bouquet Builders rewards and milestones
Danny Forster Danny Forster Feb 9, 2024
Related Content
Read Article All Monopoly GO Victory Campaign rewards and milestones
The Victory Campaign logo from Monopoly Go on a gradient background.
Category:
Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
All Monopoly GO Victory Campaign rewards and milestones
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Feb 16, 2024
Read Article When is the next Peg-E event in Monopoly GO?
An image with Monopoly GO's Prize Drop icon next to a Peg-E Token on a gradient background
Category:
Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
When is the next Peg-E event in Monopoly GO?
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Feb 16, 2024
Read Article All Monopoly GO events today: Rewards and date details (February 2024)
Monopoly Man and a lady celebrating over thanksgiving dinner
Category:
Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
All Monopoly GO events today: Rewards and date details (February 2024)
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır and others Feb 16, 2024
Read Article When is the next Golden Blitz in Monopoly GO?
Monopoly GO characters trading golden stickers
Category:
Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
When is the next Golden Blitz in Monopoly GO?
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana and others Feb 15, 2024
Read Article Monopoly GO: All Bouquet Builders rewards and milestones
Monopoly GO game board with Dice and NPC characters
Category:
Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
Monopoly GO: All Bouquet Builders rewards and milestones
Danny Forster Danny Forster Feb 9, 2024

Author

Bhernardo Viana
Gaming writer and strategist working in the gaming industry for over 8 years. A fan of Pokémon since I was 6 and an avid Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch player. Now grinding to Proud quests in Granblue Fantasy: Relink.