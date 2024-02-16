All Monopoly GO Capital’s Cup rewards and milestones

The Capital’s Cup tournament in Monopoly GO is a fresh chance to collect many Peg-E Tokens for the limited-time Prize Drop, available throughout the event. By participating in both events, you can earn a large number of dice and stickers to enhance your collection.

Recommended Videos

Like all Monopoly GO tournaments, the Capital’s Cup asks you to land on Railroad Squares and play in the Shutdown and Bank Heist minigames to earn points. The more points you gather, the more milestone rewards you receive, and the better your rank on the Capital’s Cup leaderboards will be, earning you additional prizes not available through milestones. Here’s a rundown of everything you can win during Capital’s Cup.

Full list of Capital’s Cup rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO

To unlock all the rewards in Monopoly GO’s Capital’s Cup, aim to gather 17,400 points, which are spread over 30 milestones. The entire list of rewards is provided below, with a detailed table of the milestones to follow.

3,110 dice

280 Peg-E Tokens

One Green Sticker Pack (one star)

One Orange Sticker Pack (two stars)

One Pink Sticker Pack (three stars)

Two Blue Sticker Packs (four stars)

Seven Cash rewards

25-minute Rent Frenzy

15-minute Cash Grab

Five-minute High Roller

Milestones Points Capital’s Cup Rewards 1 50 35 dice 2 40 Green Sticker Pack (one-star x2) 3 80 5 Peg-E Tokens 4 120 Five-minute High Roller 5 140 100 dice 6 150 Cash 7 130 10 Peg-E Tokens 8 160 Orange Sticker Pack (two-star x3) 9 180 150 dice 10 200 15 Peg-E Tokens 11 250 Pink Sticker Pack (three-star x3) 12 225 175 dice 13 275 20 Peg-E Tokens 14 300 Blue Sticker Pack (four-star x4) 15 400 275 dice 16 375 Cash 17 425 50 Peg-E Tokens 18 500 Cash 19 600 400 dice 20 650 25-minute Rent Frenzy 21 550 Blue Sticker Pack (four-star x4) 22 700 80 Peg-E Tokens 23 800 Cash 24 1,000 675 dice 25 900 Cash 26 1,300 100 Peg-E Tokens 27 1,500 Cash 28 1,600 15-minute Cash Grab 29 1,800 Cash 30 2,000 1,300 dice

Monopoly GO’s Capital’s Cup tournament leaderboard rewards

Final placement Rewards First place 2,500 dice, Cash, Five-Star Sticker pack Second place 1,200 dice, Cash, Five-Star Sticker pack Third place 800 dice, Cash, Five-Star Sticker pack Fourth place 600 dice, Cash, Four-Star Sticker pack Fifth place 500 dice, Cash, Four-Star Sticker pack Sixth place 450 dice, Cash, Four-Star Sticker pack Seventh place 400 dice, Cash, Three-Star Sticker pack Eighth place 350 dice, Cash, Three-Star Sticker pack Ninth place 300 dice, Cash, Three-Star Sticker pack 10th place 250 dice, Cash, Two-Star Sticker pack 11th place 200 dice, Cash, Two-Star Sticker pack 12th place 150 dice, Cash, Two-Star Sticker pack 13th place 100 dice, Cash, Two-Star Sticker pack 14th place 75 dice, Cash, Two-Star Sticker pack 15th place 75 dice, Cash, Two-Star Sticker pack 16th to 20th place 50 dice, Cash 21st to 50th place Cash

As in other Monopoly GO tournaments, the top strategy for winning the Capital’s Cup is to play your highest dice multiplier when you’re six to eight squares away from a Railroad square. This increases your chances of landing on the square, and if you do, your multiplier also increases the points you earn from the minigame. As you gather Peg-E Tokens, use them in the Prize Drop to gain additional free dice and more Sticker Packs.

Capital’s Cup ends on Feb. 17.