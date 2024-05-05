A four-corner Monopoly GO solo event called Fiesta Loca will run until the Treasure Hunt ends, featuring Pickaxe tokens, flash events, Dice, Stickers, and cash.

The popular Monopoly GO solo event objective of four corners returns through Fiesta Loca. Now is the time to get the last Pickaxe tokens needed for the Nocturnal Treasures main event, which features a Wild Sticker as a grand prize for completing board 20. If you haven’t started the Treasure Hunt, don’t worry because there are still two days left, with Fiesta Loca and Monopoly GO tournaments like Salsa Contest running until it ends. To score free Dice and potentially a Wild Sticker, you’ll need to roll for Fiesta Loca rewards. Here’s every reward to keep you on track toward completing the Treasure Hunt and maximizing your Monopoly GO rewards.

Every Fiesta Loca Monopoly GO reward and milestone

There are enough Pickaxe tokens in Fiesta Loca to finish the Treasure Hunt. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Completing the Monopoly GO Fiesta Loca event will earn you 14,605 Dice, 289 Pickaxe tokens, nine Sticker packs, and a few billion in cash in rewards.

Fiesta Loca Milestones Fiesta Loca Rewards Points to unlock milestones One Three Pickaxes Five Two 20 dice 10 Three Cash 10 Four Green Sticker Pack (one star) 10 Five 85 dice 55 Six Four Pickaxes 15 Seven Cash Boost for five minutes 20 Eight Green Sticker Pack (one star) 20 Nine Five Pickaxes 25 10 200 dice 150 11 Cash 30 12 Six Pickaxes 35 13 Green Sticker Pack (one star) 35 14 10 Pickaxes 40 15 350 dice 300 16 Cash 40 17 Cash Grab for 10 minutes 45 18 Orange Sticker Pack (two stars) 50 19 15 Pickaxes 55 20 600 dice 700 21 Cash 60 22 Pink Sticker Pack (three stars) 70 23 17 Pickaxes 80 24 Cash 60 25 1,000 dice 1,250 26 Cash 80 27 High Roller for 10 minutes 120 28 20 Pickaxes 130 29 100 dice 150 30 Cash 900 31 22 Pickaxes 225 32 Blue Sticker Pack (four stars) 400 33 200 dice 350 34 25 Pickaxes 300 35 1,500 dice 1,800 36 30 Pickaxes 500 37 Blue Sticker Pack (four stars) 600 38 Cash Boost for 10 minutes 700 39 35 Pickaxes 800 40 2,400 dice 3,200 41 Purple Sticker Pack (five stars) 900 42 40 Pickaxes 1,000 43 750 dice 1,200 44 Cash 2,500 45 900 dice 1,300 46 Cash 1,200 47 Purple Sticker Pack (five stars) 1,500 48 45 Pickaxes 1,600 49 6,500 dice and Purple Sticker Pack (five stars) 7,500

All early Fiesta Loca rewards were provided by the Monopoly GO wiki through datamining. We will confirm the rewards by playing when the solo event goes live. In addition to rewards getting unlocked through milestones, the Fiesta Loca event contains flash events too. A Cash Boost is also unlockable through milestones seven and 38 while a High Roller is available through milestone 27.

How to maximize Fiesta Loca Monopoly GO rewards and points

The Fiesta Loca solo event has an objective that requires you to land on the four corners of the Monopoly GO board to earn points that unlock milestones. It’s not my favorite objective for a solo event, but it does have its benefits. For example, if you’ve gone around the board at least twice and haven’t hit one of the four corners, you’re likely to land on a Jail or GO tile, so increase your Dice multiplier when nearing those tiles. I also recommend increasing the Dice multiplier if you haven’t hit a Railroad and are approaching GO, this way you can increase the chance of getting a reward, whether it is from the Fiesta Loca event or Monopoly GO tournament.

Collect Pickaxe tokens and unlock Fiesta Loca milestones for rewards from May 5 to 7. The Monopoly GO event is slated to end on May 7 at around 10:58am CT. Any leftover points will disappear when the event ends.

