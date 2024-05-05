A four-corner Monopoly GO solo event called Fiesta Loca will run until the Treasure Hunt ends, featuring Pickaxe tokens, flash events, Dice, Stickers, and cash.
The popular Monopoly GO solo event objective of four corners returns through Fiesta Loca. Now is the time to get the last Pickaxe tokens needed for the Nocturnal Treasures main event, which features a Wild Sticker as a grand prize for completing board 20. If you haven’t started the Treasure Hunt, don’t worry because there are still two days left, with Fiesta Loca and Monopoly GO tournaments like Salsa Contest running until it ends. To score free Dice and potentially a Wild Sticker, you’ll need to roll for Fiesta Loca rewards. Here’s every reward to keep you on track toward completing the Treasure Hunt and maximizing your Monopoly GO rewards.
Every Fiesta Loca Monopoly GO reward and milestone
Completing the Monopoly GO Fiesta Loca event will earn you 14,605 Dice, 289 Pickaxe tokens, nine Sticker packs, and a few billion in cash in rewards.
|Fiesta Loca Milestones
|Fiesta Loca Rewards
|Points to unlock milestones
|One
|Three Pickaxes
|Five
|Two
|20 dice
|10
|Three
|Cash
|10
|Four
|Green Sticker Pack (one star)
|10
|Five
|85 dice
|55
|Six
|Four Pickaxes
|15
|Seven
|Cash Boost for five minutes
|20
|Eight
|Green Sticker Pack (one star)
|20
|Nine
|Five Pickaxes
|25
|10
|200 dice
|150
|
|11
|Cash
|30
|12
|Six Pickaxes
|35
|13
|Green Sticker Pack (one star)
|35
|14
|10 Pickaxes
|40
|15
|350 dice
|300
|16
|Cash
|40
|17
|Cash Grab for 10 minutes
|45
|18
|Orange Sticker Pack (two stars)
|50
|19
|15 Pickaxes
|55
|20
|600 dice
|700
|
|21
|Cash
|60
|22
|Pink Sticker Pack (three stars)
|70
|23
|17 Pickaxes
|80
|24
|Cash
|60
|25
|1,000 dice
|1,250
|26
|Cash
|80
|27
|High Roller for 10 minutes
|120
|28
|20 Pickaxes
|130
|29
|100 dice
|150
|30
|Cash
|900
|
|31
|22 Pickaxes
|225
|32
|Blue Sticker Pack (four stars)
|400
|33
|200 dice
|350
|34
|25 Pickaxes
|300
|35
|1,500 dice
|1,800
|36
|30 Pickaxes
|500
|37
|Blue Sticker Pack (four stars)
|600
|38
|Cash Boost for 10 minutes
|700
|39
|35 Pickaxes
|800
|40
|2,400 dice
|3,200
|
|41
|Purple Sticker Pack (five stars)
|900
|42
|40 Pickaxes
|1,000
|43
|750 dice
|1,200
|44
|Cash
|2,500
|45
|900 dice
|1,300
|46
|Cash
|1,200
|47
|Purple Sticker Pack (five stars)
|1,500
|48
|45 Pickaxes
|1,600
|49
|6,500 dice and Purple Sticker Pack (five stars)
|7,500
All early Fiesta Loca rewards were provided by the Monopoly GO wiki through datamining. We will confirm the rewards by playing when the solo event goes live. In addition to rewards getting unlocked through milestones, the Fiesta Loca event contains flash events too. A Cash Boost is also unlockable through milestones seven and 38 while a High Roller is available through milestone 27.
How to maximize Fiesta Loca Monopoly GO rewards and points
The Fiesta Loca solo event has an objective that requires you to land on the four corners of the Monopoly GO board to earn points that unlock milestones. It’s not my favorite objective for a solo event, but it does have its benefits. For example, if you’ve gone around the board at least twice and haven’t hit one of the four corners, you’re likely to land on a Jail or GO tile, so increase your Dice multiplier when nearing those tiles. I also recommend increasing the Dice multiplier if you haven’t hit a Railroad and are approaching GO, this way you can increase the chance of getting a reward, whether it is from the Fiesta Loca event or Monopoly GO tournament.
Collect Pickaxe tokens and unlock Fiesta Loca milestones for rewards from May 5 to 7. The Monopoly GO event is slated to end on May 7 at around 10:58am CT. Any leftover points will disappear when the event ends.