Couple dancing in Monopoly GO
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Monopoly Go

All Fiesta Loca Monopoly GO rewards and milestones

Last chance to score Pickaxe tokens for Hunt rewards.
Image of Danny Forster
Danny Forster
|
Published: May 5, 2024 08:48 am

A four-corner Monopoly GO solo event called Fiesta Loca will run until the Treasure Hunt ends, featuring Pickaxe tokens, flash events, Dice, Stickers, and cash.

Recommended Videos

The popular Monopoly GO solo event objective of four corners returns through Fiesta Loca. Now is the time to get the last Pickaxe tokens needed for the Nocturnal Treasures main event, which features a Wild Sticker as a grand prize for completing board 20. If you haven’t started the Treasure Hunt, don’t worry because there are still two days left, with Fiesta Loca and Monopoly GO tournaments like Salsa Contest running until it ends. To score free Dice and potentially a Wild Sticker, you’ll need to roll for Fiesta Loca rewards. Here’s every reward to keep you on track toward completing the Treasure Hunt and maximizing your Monopoly GO rewards.

Every Fiesta Loca Monopoly GO reward and milestone

Ms Monopoly and Scottie dancing and celebrating in Monopoly GO
There are enough Pickaxe tokens in Fiesta Loca to finish the Treasure Hunt. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Completing the Monopoly GO Fiesta Loca event will earn you 14,605 Dice, 289 Pickaxe tokens, nine Sticker packs, and a few billion in cash in rewards.

Fiesta Loca Milestones Fiesta Loca Rewards Points to unlock milestones
OneThree PickaxesFive
Two20 dice10
ThreeCash10
FourGreen Sticker Pack (one star)10
Five85 dice55
SixFour Pickaxes15
SevenCash Boost for five minutes20
EightGreen Sticker Pack (one star)20
NineFive Pickaxes25
10200 dice150
11Cash30
12Six Pickaxes35
13Green Sticker Pack (one star)35
1410 Pickaxes40
15350 dice300
16Cash40
17Cash Grab for 10 minutes45
18Orange Sticker Pack (two stars)50
1915 Pickaxes55
20600 dice700
21Cash60
22Pink Sticker Pack (three stars)70
2317 Pickaxes80
24Cash60
251,000 dice1,250
26Cash80
27High Roller for 10 minutes120
2820 Pickaxes130
29100 dice150
30Cash900
3122 Pickaxes225
32Blue Sticker Pack (four stars)400
33200 dice350
3425 Pickaxes300
351,500 dice1,800
3630 Pickaxes500
37Blue Sticker Pack (four stars)600
38Cash Boost for 10 minutes700
3935 Pickaxes800
402,400 dice3,200
41Purple Sticker Pack (five stars)900
4240 Pickaxes1,000
43750 dice1,200
44Cash2,500
45900 dice1,300
46Cash1,200
47Purple Sticker Pack (five stars)1,500
4845 Pickaxes1,600
496,500 dice and Purple Sticker Pack (five stars)7,500

All early Fiesta Loca rewards were provided by the Monopoly GO wiki through datamining. We will confirm the rewards by playing when the solo event goes live. In addition to rewards getting unlocked through milestones, the Fiesta Loca event contains flash events too. A Cash Boost is also unlockable through milestones seven and 38 while a High Roller is available through milestone 27.

How to maximize Fiesta Loca Monopoly GO rewards and points

The Fiesta Loca solo event has an objective that requires you to land on the four corners of the Monopoly GO board to earn points that unlock milestones. It’s not my favorite objective for a solo event, but it does have its benefits. For example, if you’ve gone around the board at least twice and haven’t hit one of the four corners, you’re likely to land on a Jail or GO tile, so increase your Dice multiplier when nearing those tiles. I also recommend increasing the Dice multiplier if you haven’t hit a Railroad and are approaching GO, this way you can increase the chance of getting a reward, whether it is from the Fiesta Loca event or Monopoly GO tournament.

Collect Pickaxe tokens and unlock Fiesta Loca milestones for rewards from May 5 to 7. The Monopoly GO event is slated to end on May 7 at around 10:58am CT. Any leftover points will disappear when the event ends.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article All Monopoly GO events today: Rewards and date details (May 2024)
Monopoly Man and a lady celebrating over thanksgiving dinner
Category: Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
All Monopoly GO events today: Rewards and date details (May 2024)
Bhernardo Viana and others Bhernardo Viana and others May 4, 2024
Read Article Monopoly GO: Double-point Salsa Contest rewards and milestones
Mr. Monopoly on stage singing with money floating and lights in background
Category: Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
Monopoly GO: Double-point Salsa Contest rewards and milestones
Danny Forster Danny Forster May 4, 2024
Read Article When is the next Golden Blitz in Monopoly GO?
Monopoly GO characters trading golden stickers
Category: Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
When is the next Golden Blitz in Monopoly GO?
Bhernardo Viana and others Bhernardo Viana and others May 3, 2024
Related Content
Read Article All Monopoly GO events today: Rewards and date details (May 2024)
Monopoly Man and a lady celebrating over thanksgiving dinner
Category: Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
All Monopoly GO events today: Rewards and date details (May 2024)
Bhernardo Viana and others Bhernardo Viana and others May 4, 2024
Read Article Monopoly GO: Double-point Salsa Contest rewards and milestones
Mr. Monopoly on stage singing with money floating and lights in background
Category: Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
Monopoly GO: Double-point Salsa Contest rewards and milestones
Danny Forster Danny Forster May 4, 2024
Read Article When is the next Golden Blitz in Monopoly GO?
Monopoly GO characters trading golden stickers
Category: Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
When is the next Golden Blitz in Monopoly GO?
Bhernardo Viana and others Bhernardo Viana and others May 3, 2024
Author
Danny Forster
Lead Magic: The Gathering/Teamfight Tactics scribe and staff writer for Dot Esports. Danny is a gamer beach bum residing in Spacecoast Florida and has been a journalist for seven years, of which five have been at Dot Esports. Prior media outllets Danny wrote for were Screen Rant and TheGamer. You can typically catch Danny playing TCGs and a variety of strategic games. He also hangs out on Twitter @Dannyspacecoast.