All Electric Escape Monopoly GO rewards and milestones

Supporting the return of the Prize Machine and Peg-E tokens is the 24-hour Electric Escape Monopoly GO tournament.
Get ready to roll in Monopoly GO for rewards like cash and free Dice through the return of the Prize Machine and its Peg-E tokens. The tokens are found through rewards within the Electric Escape tournament and the Anniversary Bash solo event that runs alongside it. Between both events, now is a great time to stock up on Dice, cash, and Stickers.
All Monopoly GO Electric Escape rewards and milestones
Completing the Electric Escape tournament will earn you rewards like 3,110 Dice, 206 Peg-E tokens for the Prize Machine, five Sticker packs, and cash. Located behind milestone four is a five-minute High Roller event, but no Mega Heist flash event was included. Other flash events within the Electric Escape rewards are Rent Frenzy and Cash Grab.
|Electric Escape milestone
|Points/Tokens
|Electric Escape reward
|One
|50
|35 Dice
|Two
|40
|Green Sticker Pack (one star)
|Three
|80
|Five Peg-E tokens
|Four
|120
|High Roller for five minutes
|Five
|140
|Seven Peg-E tokens
|Six
|150
|100 Dice
|Seven
|130
|12 Peg-E tokens
|Eight
|160
|Orange Sticker Pack (two stars)
|Nine
|180
|150 Dice
|10
|200
|15 Peg-E tokens
|
|11
|250
|Pink Sticker Pack (three stars)
|12
|225
|175 Dice
|13
|275
|20 Peg-E tokens
|14
|300
|Blue Sticker Pack (four stars)
|15
|400
|275 Dice
|16
|375
|Cash
|17
|425
|30 Peg-E tokens
|18
|500
|Cash
|19
|600
|400 Dice
|20
|650
|Rent Frenzy for 25 minutes
|
|21
|550
|Blue Sticker Pack (four stars)
|22
|700
|50 Peg-E tokens
|23
|800
|Cash
|24
|1,000
|675 Dice
|25
|900
|Cash
|26
|1,300
|100 Peg-E tokens
|27
|1,500
|Cash
|28
|1,600
|Cash Grab for 15 minutes
|29
|1,800
|Cash
|30
|2,000
|1,300 Dice
Are the Monopoly GO Electric Escape rewards worth rolling Dice for?
The Electric Escape tournament is a great way to restock essential rewards in preparation for the next main event. A High Roller flash event at milestone four can kickstart you to the top of the leaderboard, earning you more Peg-E tokens for Monopoly GO free Dice and cash.
What are the Electric Escape mini-game point values in Monopoly GO?
Completing a Shutdown or Bank Heist mini-game is how you earn points to unlock milestones and Electric Escape rewards. Points earned are standard and will depend on your performance in the mini-game.
Bank Heist Electric Escape rewards
- Small Heist: Four tokens/points
- Large Heist: Six tokens/points
- Bankrupt Heist: Eight tokens/points
- Mega Heist: 12 tokens/points
Shutdown Electric Escape rewards
- Blocked: Two tokens/points
- Shutdown success: Four tokens/points