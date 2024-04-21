All Electric Escape Monopoly GO rewards and milestones

Supporting the return of the Prize Machine and Peg-E tokens is the 24-hour Electric Escape Monopoly GO tournament.

Recommended Videos

Get ready to roll in Monopoly GO for rewards like cash and free Dice through the return of the Prize Machine and its Peg-E tokens. The tokens are found through rewards within the Electric Escape tournament and the Anniversary Bash solo event that runs alongside it. Between both events, now is a great time to stock up on Dice, cash, and Stickers.

All Monopoly GO Electric Escape rewards and milestones

Completing the Electric Escape tournament will earn you rewards like 3,110 Dice, 206 Peg-E tokens for the Prize Machine, five Sticker packs, and cash. Located behind milestone four is a five-minute High Roller event, but no Mega Heist flash event was included. Other flash events within the Electric Escape rewards are Rent Frenzy and Cash Grab.

Electric Escape milestone Points/Tokens Electric Escape reward One 50 35 Dice Two 40 Green Sticker Pack (one star) Three 80 Five Peg-E tokens Four 120 High Roller for five minutes Five 140 Seven Peg-E tokens Six 150 100 Dice Seven 130 12 Peg-E tokens Eight 160 Orange Sticker Pack (two stars) Nine 180 150 Dice 10 200 15 Peg-E tokens 11 250 Pink Sticker Pack (three stars) 12 225 175 Dice 13 275 20 Peg-E tokens 14 300 Blue Sticker Pack (four stars) 15 400 275 Dice 16 375 Cash 17 425 30 Peg-E tokens 18 500 Cash 19 600 400 Dice 20 650 Rent Frenzy for 25 minutes 21 550 Blue Sticker Pack (four stars) 22 700 50 Peg-E tokens 23 800 Cash 24 1,000 675 Dice 25 900 Cash 26 1,300 100 Peg-E tokens 27 1,500 Cash 28 1,600 Cash Grab for 15 minutes 29 1,800 Cash 30 2,000 1,300 Dice All early Electric Escape rewards are via the Monopoly GO wiki and confirmed by Dot Esports

Are the Monopoly GO Electric Escape rewards worth rolling Dice for?

The Electric Escape tournament is a great way to restock essential rewards in preparation for the next main event. A High Roller flash event at milestone four can kickstart you to the top of the leaderboard, earning you more Peg-E tokens for Monopoly GO free Dice and cash.

What are the Electric Escape mini-game point values in Monopoly GO?

Completing a Shutdown or Bank Heist mini-game is how you earn points to unlock milestones and Electric Escape rewards. Points earned are standard and will depend on your performance in the mini-game.

Bank Heist Electric Escape rewards

Small Heist: Four tokens/points

Large Heist: Six tokens/points

Bankrupt Heist: Eight tokens/points

Mega Heist: 12 tokens/points

Shutdown Electric Escape rewards

Blocked: Two tokens/points

Shutdown success: Four tokens/points

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more