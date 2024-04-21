Mrs. Monopoly holidng a one year Anniversary ballon for Monopoly GO
Monopoly Go

All Electric Escape Monopoly GO rewards and milestones

Escape the grind through Peg-E token rewards.
Published: Apr 21, 2024 01:00 pm

Supporting the return of the Prize Machine and Peg-E tokens is the 24-hour Electric Escape Monopoly GO tournament.

Get ready to roll in Monopoly GO for rewards like cash and free Dice through the return of the Prize Machine and its Peg-E tokens. The tokens are found through rewards within the Electric Escape tournament and the Anniversary Bash solo event that runs alongside it. Between both events, now is a great time to stock up on Dice, cash, and Stickers.

All Monopoly GO Electric Escape rewards and milestones

Completing the Electric Escape tournament will earn you rewards like 3,110 Dice, 206 Peg-E tokens for the Prize Machine, five Sticker packs, and cash. Located behind milestone four is a five-minute High Roller event, but no Mega Heist flash event was included. Other flash events within the Electric Escape rewards are Rent Frenzy and Cash Grab.

Electric Escape milestonePoints/TokensElectric Escape reward
One5035 Dice
Two40Green Sticker Pack (one star)
Three80Five Peg-E tokens
Four120High Roller for five minutes
Five140Seven Peg-E tokens
Six150100 Dice
Seven13012 Peg-E tokens
Eight160Orange Sticker Pack (two stars)
Nine180150 Dice
1020015 Peg-E tokens
11250Pink Sticker Pack (three stars)
12225175 Dice
1327520 Peg-E tokens
14300Blue Sticker Pack (four stars)
15400275 Dice
16375Cash
1742530 Peg-E tokens
18500Cash
19600400 Dice
20650Rent Frenzy for 25 minutes
21550Blue Sticker Pack (four stars)
2270050 Peg-E tokens
23800Cash
241,000675 Dice
25900Cash
261,300100 Peg-E tokens
271,500Cash
281,600Cash Grab for 15 minutes
291,800Cash
302,0001,300 Dice
Are the Monopoly GO Electric Escape rewards worth rolling Dice for?

The Electric Escape tournament is a great way to restock essential rewards in preparation for the next main event. A High Roller flash event at milestone four can kickstart you to the top of the leaderboard, earning you more Peg-E tokens for Monopoly GO free Dice and cash.

What are the Electric Escape mini-game point values in Monopoly GO?

Completing a Shutdown or Bank Heist mini-game is how you earn points to unlock milestones and Electric Escape rewards. Points earned are standard and will depend on your performance in the mini-game.

Bank Heist Electric Escape rewards

  • Small Heist: Four tokens/points
  • Large Heist: Six tokens/points
  • Bankrupt Heist: Eight tokens/points
  • Mega Heist: 12 tokens/points

Shutdown Electric Escape rewards

  • Blocked: Two tokens/points
  • Shutdown success: Four tokens/points
