X Team Esport are the first team to qualify for the Clash of Clans World Championship Finals 2022

With the conclusion of the Queso Cup Golden Edition yesterday evening, the first team to have qualified for the Clash of Clans World Championship Finals 2022 has been locked in. X Team Esport took down Perúmania in an intense final to get the first Golden Ticket.

The Queso Cup Golden Edition had a prize pool of $50,000 and was a community tournament conducted in partnership with Supercell to give out a Golden Ticket. It featured open qualifiers leading to a swiss bracket and the playoffs.

In the finals between X Team Esport and Perúmania, X Team managed to get 14 stars from five battles with an average damage of 98.6 percent. Perúmania, on other hand, could only manage 12 stars and an average damage of 96.6 percent.

Image via Supercell

With the victory, X Team Esport earned $30,000 and became the first team to qualify for the Clash of Clans World Championship Finals 2022. Perúmania won’t return empty-handed, though, as the team along with third-placed Strut have pocketed $15,000 and $5,000 respectively. They will be looking to secure the Golden Tickets at upcoming community events.

Supercell has changed the format for the Clash of Clans World Championship in 2022. The company is working with community tournaments to hand out four Golden Tickets. Four other Golden Tickets will be handed out during a ‘Six Weeks of Clash Mayhem’ event in August. Teams that get a Golden Ticket will earn a slot at the World Championship Finals 2022.

The Clash of Clans World Championship Finals 2022 will happen as a LAN event from Sept. 23 to 25. Here, the eight teams will be competing for a share of the $1 million prize pool and the title of world champions.