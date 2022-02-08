Everything you need to know about the Clash of Clans World Championship 2022

Supercell is working with four community tournaments in 2022 to hand out Golden Tickets.

The Clash of Clans World Championship is undergoing a major change in format in 2022. Just like with Clash Royale esports, Supercell is collaborating with community tournaments and including them in the official championship.

There will be four community tournaments, with the winner of each securing the Golden Ticket to the Clash of Clans World Championship Finals 2022. The remaining four tickets to the world finals will be given out during a six-week event by Supercell later this year.

Here is everything that has been announced about the Clash of Clans World Championship 2022.

Community tournaments

The four third-party events this year are the Clash MSTRS, ESL, Queso Cup, and one more competition that hasn’t been announced yet.

Each community tournament organizer will have the right to set their own format for the competition.

They will feature an open-for-all format. Teams of five players with Town Hall 14 can participate in them.

They will feature a prize pool of $50,000 each with the winner getting a Golden Ticket to the world finals.

The exact schedule for them hasn’t been revealed yet, but Supercell has said that the first community tournament will begin in March.

Six Weeks of Clash Mayhem

The ‘Six Weeks of Clash Mayhem’ is an official event by Supercell that will hand out the remaining four Golden Tickets.

It will begin in August, which is when the mobile game will mark 10 years of its release. Supercell has said that a lot of events will be coming this month to celebrate 10 years of the game’s release.

Clash of Clans World Championship Finals 2022