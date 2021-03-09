When will Stu arrive in Brawl Stars?

Stu will become the most-difficult Brawler to earn with trophies, but this cap might already have been reached by longtime fans.

In the last Brawl Talk, Supercell revealed the next brawler, Stu, who will join the roster in Brawl Stars.

Stu will likely come to many matches in the game soon after his release, because contrary to the last Brawlers, he will be able to be earned with trophies.

Screengrab via Supercell

Players who reach 10,000 trophies will be able to claim the Brawler. For the moment, this cap offers a Mega Box, and the highest cap that features a Brawler is 8,000 trophies to earn Emz.

Stu will become the most-difficult Brawler to earn with trophies, but this cap might already have been reached by longtime fans.

Stu uses pyrotechnics and fire to use his abilities. His main attack fires shots that go forward in a straight line, and his Super makes him dash forward for a short distance. He leaves a trail of fire behind him which has a knockback effect. Stu will launch with a first skin called Super Star Stu.

⭐️ Ride into the Danger Zone with Stu! ⭐️

🔥 Coming soon in the next Update! 🔥#Powerleague pic.twitter.com/ztW4uzr9eO — Brawl Stars (@BrawlStars) March 7, 2021

When will Stu join Brawl Stars?

Stu will release alongside the next update hitting live servers, which is set for next week. Since Supercell has yet to reveal the specific date when the update will be introduced, it might arrive in the game between March 15 and 21.

If Supercell doesn’t reveal the date, it will likely notify players of a short maintenance happening the next day to introduce the update alongside the new Brawler.

The update will also introduce a new PSG-themed event with its 2021 edition with the PSG Mike skin that will be earned by grabbing a specific number of wins without too many losses, similar to the last PSG event.

This article will be updated when an official date for the next Brawl Stars patch has been confirmed.