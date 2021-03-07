Brawl Stars’ Brawl Talk unveils new Brawler and Power League system

Stu will be available on the trophy road.

Brawl Stars’ latest Brawl Talk premiered yesterday. It revealed a new Brawler, power league, event, and more to the mobile game.

The latest Brawler to arrive in the game is Stu. The sentient Brawler will be available on the trophy road for every player to unlock for free. The other highlight of the Brawl Talk was the Power League system, which will replace the Power Play in Brawl Stars.

New Brawler: Stu

Stu is a sentient crash-test Brawler. He can be unlocked at 10,000 trophies on the trophy road.

Main attack: He fires shots of pyrotechnics from his fingertips which go forward in a straight line. A single hit from his main attack will charge his super.

Super: Using Stu’s super makes him dash forward for a short distance. He leaves a trail of fire behind him which has a knockback effect.

He will also be getting a new skin, the Super Star Stu, on release.

PSG Cup 2021

Supercell is collaborating with France-based football club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) again to bring the PSG Cup 2021.

In this, players have to win nine games without losing four to complete the challenge. On achieving this target, players will get the PSG Mike skin.

Power League

The Power League system will replace Power Play in Brawl Stars. Frank Keienburg, the game lead of Brawl Stars at Supercell, says it will be the “new way to play competitive Brawl Stars.”

There will be 19 Power League ranks between Bronze one and Master. Players have to compete in best-of-three matches to get the win and advance to the next rank. At the end of each league season, players will get star points and other exclusive rewards based on the ranks they achieved.

Other features

Hot Zone and Siege are coming to the map maker in Brawl Stars.

More animated pins are coming as well.

Bibi is getting a new skin called Bibilante.

