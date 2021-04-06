When will Squeak arrive in Brawl Stars?

In the most recent Brawl Talk, Supercell unveiled two new Brawlers coming to Brawl Stars in season six–Belle and Squeak.

Belle is a chromatic Brawler, which means she will be available in the season six Brawl Pass, which is expected to begin on April 12. Squeak, on the other hand, will be released a bit later into the season.

Squeak is an alien who is a part of Colonel Ruffs’ Star Force. He has evolved from the drool of Ruffs’ dog toys. His main attack is a toy that can be thrown over a short distance. These toys stick to enemies and walls due to Ruffs’ drool and explode.

His super is a frag grenade. It can be thrown over walls and explodes after a short period dealing damage to all enemies in a large radius around it.

Screengrab via Supercell

When will Squeak be released into Brawl Stars?

Squeak will be released in May 2021 and will come in the mythic rarity.

Daniel Medeiros, the community manager of Brawl Stars at Supercell confirmed this during the recent episode of Brawl Talk.

Until then, players can enjoy the game’s sixth season which will bring a ton of skins, Belle, and more.