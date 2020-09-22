When will Free Fire’s OB24 update be released?

Players who joined Free Fire’s advanced servers after their launch on Sept. 10 are likely rejoicing because the next update will be introduced soon.

The upcoming OB24 update will add a new island, pet, character, balance changes, and more content.

The update will also bring a significant change to ranked games of the battle royale mode. Leavers will be severely punished with a deduction of 20 points, instead of only three, upon leaving the island before the start of a game.

Screengrab via Garena

The OB24 update will have a size of around 600 Mb and will be released on Sept. 23 at 6:30am CT. Players will have to wait a bit more, though, since a few hours of maintenance will take place to introduce the update correctly.

The game will greet players who downloaded the update with 1,000 universal fragments, three Urban Rager weapon loot crates, and three Carnival Carnage weapon loot crates as free rewards.

Meanwhile, the collaboration event with La Casa De Papel is still ongoing and will end on Sept. 25. The exclusive items will then disappear from the shops and all special missions will end on Sept. 23.