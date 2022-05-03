Blizzard Entertainment announced its new mobile title, Warcraft Arclight Rumble, on May 3. Set in the Warcraft universe, Arclight Rumble is a real-time strategy game likely to please fans of Clash Royale and Starcraft. It will be available for both Android and iOS devices.

Warcraft Arclight Rumble, which Blizzard developers described as “joyful chaos,” will feature several modes and elements from different gaming styles, from a PvE campaign to cooperative raids, PvP modes, and even a guild system. To customize your playstyle, you will get to choose between five families, including the Horde and the Alliance, and over 60 characters in the form of “minis.” More information on all that the game has to offer will be revealed in the next weeks and months leading up to its release.

According to the developers, one of their biggest inspirations was tower-defense games, but “it’s more [their] style to do a tower-offense game.” In addition to defending your base, you can attack the opponent’s base and claim neutral objectives like meeting stones and shinies that will help you win.

When does Warcraft Arclight Rumble release?

Blizzard has not yet revealed a release date for the game or even a more precise release window. All we know so far is that the full game is set to be released by the end of 2022, with a closed beta “coming to selected regions soon,” according to the developers. Dates for the closed beta also weren’t unveiled, but this information should be available in the coming months.

Android users can already pre-register their devices to get notified when Warcraft Arclight Rumble is released.