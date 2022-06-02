What is the file size of Diablo Immortal?

Make space if you want to make haste on your loot collecting.

Diablo Immortal, the latest installment of the iconic action RPG franchise, has arrived via an open beta for players on iOS and Android devices, as well as PC. Players can play across either of the three platforms, and if they link their Battle.net accounts on those devices, they can use cross-progression to pick up where they left off on another device.

Hard drive space is a luxury these days whether you’re on mobile or PC. But fortunately, Diablo Immortal doesn’t take up too much space regardless of the device it’s installed on. Here’s the file size you should expect for Diablo Immortal on Android, iOS, and PC.

Diablo Immortal file size on Android, iOS, and PC

PC players require 24 GB of hard drive space to install the game, according to the launch page/roadmap for Diablo Immortal. But after installation and patching, the size of the Diablo Immortal folder in your program files appears to actually be 26.1 GB.

The same roadmap says that on Android devices, 2.4 GB is required to download and install Diablo Immortal, plus an additional 10 GB is needed for patching post-installation. Upon inspecting the size of the application in your Android’s settings, this appears to be an accurate number.

Finally, for iOS devices, 3.3 GB is required to download and install Diablo Immortal, plus an additional 9.5 GB is required for patching post-installation.

Related: What are the system requirements for Diablo Immortal?

For all three devices, some extra space will be required to download future updates and patches.