Viince wins the ESL Mobile Open Auto Chess playoffs for season five

The top eight players will move on to the finals.

The playoffs for Auto Chess at the ESL Mobile Open season five wrapped up yesterday with Vincent “Viince” Truong coming out on top. Twenty-four players played 12 matches across three days to decide the top eight who will be moving on to the finals.

Here are the leaderboards of the playoffs:

Image via ESL

There was a three-way tie between Zath “Zath” Zen, “Betyow”, and “Dawgbun” for the eighth and last available position to the finals. Ultimately, Zath came out on top due to better average placements in the playoffs.

“There’s a lot of really good players that made it,” second-placed “Chokegod” said on being asked about the top eight players in a post-match interview. “I am really glad that Joseph and Betyow didn’t make it. They are obviously really good people who I would have loved to meet in the finals. They are also extremely good players but I don’t think the lobby is a lot weaker without them.”

The 24 qualified players for the playoffs were divided into three groups of eight players each. All players played 12 matches in their own group to earn points. In the end, the points from all groups were tallied to decide the top eight players.

Here are the group-wise results of the playoffs:

Group one

Image via ESL

Group two

Image via ESL

Group three

Image via ESL

The ESL Mobile Open season five features PUBG Mobile, Asphalt 9: Legends, Auto Chess, and Clash of Clans. Top teams and players will make their way through the qualifiers and the playoffs to compete in the finals. The season five finals will likely be an offline event if the coronavirus pandemic allows that to happen. Details about the finals still haven’t been revealed.