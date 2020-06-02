Wildcard Gaming win ESL Mobile Open PUBG Mobile playoffs

Wildcard Gaming won the playoffs for PUBG Mobile in the fifth season of the ESL Mobile Open yesterday.

The team produced a tremendous performance across all three days to earn their place atop the standings. In addition to a spot at the ESL Mobile Open season five LAN finals, the team pocketed over $12,000 for their victory.

Here are the overall standings for the ESL Mobile Open PUBG Mobile season five playoffs. The top 16 teams have qualified for the season five finals, which is set to be a LAN event later this year.

Screengrab via ESL

Screengrab via ESL

Wildcard Gaming have been dominating the NA scene recently. They have consecutive victories in the ESL Mobile Open season four finals, PMCO North America spring split 2020, and now the playoffs of the fifth season of the mobile open. They’ll be looking to carry this momentum into the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Americas, which begins on June 6.

“We are pretty happy that we managed to qualify [for the finals] in the first place,” Wildcard Gaming’s Shane “Spring” Cenk said in a post-match interview. “It’s all going to come down to the finals. We are still waiting for that.”

Tempo Storm, who recently won the PMPL Americas season two scrims, couldn’t make much of an impact in the playoffs. The team narrowly qualified for the season five finals after they were tied with Cultubgb in 16th place, both teams with 66 points. Tempo Storm managed to pull through the tiebreaker, though, due to having more kills.

The ESL Mobile Open season five features PUBG Mobile, Asphalt 9: Legends, Clash of Clans, and Auto Chess. Top players from the playoffs of these games will make it to the ESL Mobile Open season five finals. The finals will be a LAN event, the details of which will be revealed in the future.