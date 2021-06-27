Tompinai Empire win Clash of Clans World Championship June qualifier

The June qualifier for the Clash of Clans World Championship 2021 concluded yesterday with Tompinai Empire taking first place. With this victory, they have become the second team to secure a golden ticket to the 2021 World Championship finals.

Tompinai Empire had a smooth running throughout the competition and dominated the upper bracket. They defeated H.T Family, Dankest MuZhan, and Team Elevate to make it to the finals.

In the finals, they were up against Team Elevate in a repeat of the upper bracket finals. Just like their previous encounter, Tompinai dominated to pick up 14 stars from five attacks. Elevate, on the other hand, could only manage 12 stars.

Tompinai Empire and ATN.aTTax, who won the May qualifier, have now become the first two teams in the Clash of Clans 2021 World Championship finals. There will be four more monthly qualifiers until October to decide six of the teams in the finals.

Team Elevate, on the other hand, has booked a silver ticket to the last chance qualifier in late October. The last chance qualifier will see the six runners-up from each of the monthly qualifiers battle it out for the last two slots in the 2021 World Championship finals. From the May qualifier, MCES has qualified for the last chance qualifier.

The June qualifier faced a few hiccups as two teams had to be disqualified for violating the competitive integrity rules. N.Y Amazing and H.T Family were disqualified as one of their players turned off the integrity camera during a match. With the monthly qualifiers being played online, all players and their devices are required to be visible in a webcam to ensure competitive integrity. Supercell said failing to do this will result in immediate disqualification without any exception. Last month, Marcos Gaming was also disqualified for the same reason.