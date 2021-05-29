Marcos Gaming disqualified from Clash of Clans World Championship May qualifier

The team was disqualified as a player disconnected from the "integrity camera" during a match.

Marcos Gaming have been disqualified from the Clash of Clans World Championship’s May qualifier, Supercell announced today. One of the team’s players disconnected from the chat between him and an administrator, resulting in disqualification. These video chats are mandatory to ensure competitive integrity.

The Clash of Clans World Championship’s qualifiers are being played online. To ensure fairness, all competing players are required to compete with a webcam and microphone so they can be monitored. The players’ faces and device must always be visible in the camera.

One player from Marcos Gaming, however, disconnected from the call during a match. Due to this, the team has been disqualified per rule 3.3.1 of the Clash of Clans World Championship rulebook, which specifies the competitive integrity requirements for the qualifiers.

🚨 Important announcement about the #ClashWorlds May Qualifier 👇 pic.twitter.com/xZO6eaVWIU — Clash of Clans Esports (@CoCEsports) May 29, 2021

Marcos Gaming’s co-owner, Akhil Kavuturu told Dot Esports the player’s mobile device was “switched off for two minutes” due to an overheating issue. Kavuturu said the team was aware of the rule and respects the organizer’s decision.

“Next month, we will get that golden ticket for sure,” Kavuturu said.

Marcos Gaming were having a tremendous run in the qualifier. The team won both of their matches today to advance to the upper bracket final.

The Clash of Clans World Championship 2021 has a prize pool of $1 million. Six monthly qualifiers will be held from May to October with the winner of each getting the golden ticket to the World Championship finals. After the six qualifiers, a last chance qualifier will also be held to decide the last two teams that will compete in the finals.