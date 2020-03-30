The Best Skill Combinations in Garena Free Fire

In Garena’s Free Fire, a player can make combinations of character’s skills by purchasing skill slots. With more than 20 playable characters with different abilities and many more to come in future updates, making successful skill combinations will depend on the player’s gameplay style, preferences, and if they’re playing solo or duo/squad.

As of today, pre-OB21 update, it’s acceptable to say that Alok is one of the best choices as a main character. His Drop the Beat skill creates an aura that increases ally movement speed by 10 percent and restores five HP per second for five seconds, making him powerful when playing solo or in a squad.

These are some of the best and most useful skill combinations in Free Fire for the beginning of 2020.

Kelly + Joseph + Hayato + Alok

This combination is good for players who are into short-range gameplay. With Kelly’s skill Dash that increases sprinting speed, Joseph’s ability Nutty Movement that increases movement speed by 10 percent for one second when being hit, and Alok’s skill of healing and speed, the player will be able to protect themself and attack at the same time. Hayato’s ability Bushido is used to tank damage since it increases armor penetration when HP is lowered.

Laura + Moco + Kelly + Alok

This character combination is important because it joins four different useful skills. Laura’s ability Sharp Shooter will increase accuracy while being scoped in, Moco’s Hacker’s eye will tag enemies that she shoots to show their location, and Kelly’s Dash will give the necessary increase of speed. All of this combined with Alok’s healing makes this a great combination for tactical short-range players.

Paloma + Hayato + Kelly + Alok

Paloma’s Arms-dealing skill that carries AR ammo without taking up space and Hayato’s Bushido that increases armor penetration is a good combination for mid and long-range players who prefer to take shots far away from the enemy. Kelly is also a key addition to this combination. Her Dash skill with Alok’s healing will be useful when long-range gameplay is no longer an option and the player has to fight enemies up close.

Kelly + Hayato + Paloma + Alok

For players who like hybrid gameplay, this combination makes it possible to play at any range. Kelly’s Dash with Hayato’s tank will be good for short-range gameplay, while Paloma’s AR ammo stocking will be useful in long-range fights. Alok’s healing and increase in speed are as important as they are in the other combinations.

Rafael + Laura + Kelly + Miguel

With Rafael’s Dead Silent ability that hides the player on the mini-map and Laura’s accuracy skill, this combination is one of the best for a player who likes to play as a sniper. Miguel’s Crazy Slayer skill that gains HP with every kill will allow the player to recover after eliminations. Miguel can also be changed for Alok, who will heal and give an increase in speed.

Caroline + Kelly + Andrew + Miguel

When playing solo in short-range fights, a player needs to be fast with medium-sized guns. That’s where Caroline’s ability Agility, which increases speed when holding a shotgun, comes in handy. This player will also need to have protection, such as Andrew’s skill Armor Specialist, which decreases the loss of vest durability. Kelly will give this player speed while sprinting and Miguel will recover energy while obtaining kills.

Ford + Kelly + Misha + Notora

Ford’s survival skill Iron Will reduces damage taken by the player outside of the safe zone. This is useful in the beginning of the game, making it possible for the player to loot longer. This combination is good for players who prefer a more strategic solo gameplay, consisting of more movement than kills. For this type of gameplay, a vehicle is necessary. Kelly’s speed is a good plus for when the player is looking for vehicles. Misha’s ability Afterburner, which increases driving speed and reduces damage taken inside the vehicles, combined with Notora’s Racer’s Blessing that restores HP while being in the car are essential for survival.

